10 Movies & Shows Leaving Netflix In September You Won't Want To Miss

Netflix giveth and it taketh away. One of the worst things about Netflix is when movies and shows leave the site, but unfortunately it happens every month and this month is no different. As summer ends and fall rushes in, many movies and shows are leaving the popular site. Here are 10 movies and shows leaving Netflix in September that you will definitely want to watch before they're gone.

Because Netflix is always readily available, sometimes people forget that their favorite movies or shows will not always be on the site to watch and take them for granted. From classic rom-coms to action-filled superhero movies, your favorite movies and shows may not be safe. In order to make sure you do not miss your chance at seeing your favorite movie or show one more time on Netflix, it is best to know when exactly these films and shows are leaving the site. Thankfully, Netflix gives viewers fair warning before they take something off the site.

In order to prepare, below are some of the most popular movies and shows leaving the site at the end of August. Though it may be hard to say goodbye, do remember that you can probably find most of these movies and shows on iTunes or Amazon video.

13 Going On 30 (Sept. 1) Giphy When Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) makes a wish on her 13th birthday she does not expect it to come true. However, the next morning she wakes up as a 30-year-old woman, her life totally changed. This classic rom-com starring Garner and Mark Ruffalo will make you feel nostalgic and also give you all the feels.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Sept. 1) Giphy Breakups are hard, but for Peter (Jason Segel) it is downright devastating. In order to forget his ex, Sarah (Kristen Bell), he takes a trip to Hawaii only to discover her there with her new beau (Russell Brand). Hilarity then ensues.

Ghostbusters (Sept. 1) Giphy Who you gonna call? You are running out of time to call the Ghostbusters so watch the original film before it is too late!

Dead Poets Society (Sept. 1) Giphy There is a reason why Robin Williams earned an Oscar nomination for his role as English teacher John Keating. John not only inspired the students in his class but the millions of people who have fallen in love with this film again and again.

The Dark Knight (Sept. 1) Giphy Arguably one of the greatest DC movies to date, The Dark Knight is a must watch, whether you've seen it multiple times before or have never seen it.

Just Friends (Sept. 1) Giphy Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, and Anna Faris star in this hilarious rom-com that's a must see. While visiting his hometown during Christmas, Chris Brander (Reynolds) comes face-to-face with his old high school crush whom he was best friends with. She also happens to be the woman whose rejection led Chris to becoming a womanizer.

Rules of Engagement Seasons 1-7 (Sept. 11) Giphy This Emmy nominated comedy series that is sorely underrated is leaving Netflix so there is no better time to marathon the whole series than right now.

A Star is Born (Sept. 15) Giphy Before you see the newest remake with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper this fall, watch Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in the 1976 version of the iconic film.

The Imitation Game (Sept. 28) Giphy The Oscar winning film tells the true story of English mathematical genius Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) who tries to crack the German Enigma code during World War II.

Hotel for Dogs (Sept. 1) Giphy In this super cute movie, two kids, Andi and Bruce (Emma Roberts and Jake T. Austin), secretly take in stray dogs at a vacant hotel turning it into a, you guessed it, hotel for dogs.