10 No-Bake Desserts To Keep The Oven Turned Off

Baking is a passion of mine, but when the mercury is consistently reading over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, you couldn't pay me to turn on my oven. However, my sweet tooth still needs satisfying, and my kids still beg for treats, so I've found plenty of no-bake desserts that have become staple summer sweets in my house.

Bakers have really stepped up to the plate in the last several years, devising newer and more ingenious ways to create delicious, healthy treats without ever heating up your kitchen. And it's not just cookies. There are cheesecakes, puddings, no-churn ice creams, energy balls that are perfect for growing bodies, chocolates, caramels, and more. There is such diversity that baking (or no-baking, as it were) boredom doesn't stand a chance. And the best part? Most of these recipes are even simpler than their oven-baked counterparts, leaving you with more time to lounge in the backyard or chill on the beach.

Whether you're looking for something elegant for a special someone, or just want to get the kids out of your hair for 15 minutes so that you can read a book, take a shower, or have a glass of wine, there is a recipe here for you.

1. No-Bake Cookies — Classic Recipe Brown Eyed Baker This is what most of us think of when we hear "no-bake cookies," and it's a classic for a reason. This version from Brown Eyed Baker could not be simpler with peanut butter and oatmeal. I make these every few weeks, and they're always a huge hit. Kids love them, I love making them, they're a huge win.

2. Tiramisu, Because You're Fancy Averie Cooks If you need something fancy, this tiramisu from Averie Cooks is it. Creamy layers of mascarpone cheese, lady fingers, whipping cream, and confectioners sugar. It looks really impressive, but this coffee and cream treat is one of the easiest. Yes, the cheese can be expensive, but it's still cheaper than buying it out at a restaurant.

3. Seasonally Perfect Cheesecake Inside BruCrew Life I love Inside BruCrew Life's recipes, and this new one for no-bake strawberry cheesecake has me drooling. It combines many of my favorite things — cookies, cream cheese, whipped cream, chocolate, and fresh berries. I want to make these right now, so that I have it ready to eat after lunch. If strawberries aren't your thing, or if you're allergic, I have the perfect solution: more Oreos.

4. Silk Pie Averie Cooks This peanut butter cookie pie from Averie Cooks just looks decadent, doesn't it? I am here for the whipped peanut butter pudding filling, rich cookie crust, and salty, roasted peanuts giving the pie the perfect crunch. It's easy to make, but it does take some time to set up, so give yourself some leeway.

5. Energy Bites Gimme Some Oven "But Mom, I'm hungry," is the chant of the summer, is it not? These energy bites from Gimme Some Oven are the perfect antidote. They provide kids with fiber, a little protein, and enough carbs and fat to fuel them and keep them full. Plus, they're dead simple to make.

6. Peanut Butter Butterscotch Cookies Brown Eyed Baker These peanut butter butterscotch cookies from Brown Eyed Baker set up so quickly, you can have them ready in a jif. Plus, they're a really good use-up recipe if you only have a few cups of rice cereal. It uses butterscotch chips, which are the tastiest of all the baking chips if you ask me. So buy extra so that you can toss some back while you make these.

7. Death By Chocolate Bars Averie Cooks Averie Cooks' Death By Chocolate bar tastes like something you'd pay a ton of money to eat at a restaurant. It's incredibly rich without being cloyingly sweet, it's rich without being too dense, and the textural differences between the topping and the crust amps everything up. However, anyone can make these.

8. No-Churn Ice Cream I do not have the time or inclination to make old fashioned ice cream, but thankfully, there are a ton of no-churn recipes available to us that make the process simple. My favorite version is found on Spruce Eats, and I make it more often than I really should. It's so simple.

9. Classic Rice Pudding Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images My family eats rice at least four times a week, and we often end up with leftovers. Enter rice pudding. Not only is it obscenely delicious, it's malleable. Top it with cherries, chocolate, graham crackers or raisins, whatever you want. The possibilities are endless. My favorite recipe is actually made in the slow cooker.