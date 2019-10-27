10 Photos Of Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Living Their Best Lives Together

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been together since 2006. And throughout their time together, they've celebrated some incredible memories, including the birth of their two kids, Luna, 3, and Miles 1. They're also no strangers to fun, from enjoying international vacations to taking couples cooking classes. The best part? They've documented much of their lives on social media, meaning fans can join in on the good times, too. On that note, here are 10 photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend living their best lives together.

Teigen and Legend are one of the most entertaining couples in Hollywood, which might have to do with their magnetic personalities. The parents are not only talented, but are also funny, kind, and put 100 percent into everything they do. This translates to their relationship, with the two combining forces to nail this whole marriage thing.

Teigen summed up their relationship best during a November 2018 speech, saying, according to USA TODAY: “I joke about it a lot, but I truly have the most incredible husband on the planet. You are our everything.

She continued, "You completely made me a woman. We’ve grown together. Our family’s grown together. Our careers have grown together. This is so sappy, I'm sorry. I hate it. I didn't cry during our wedding. I hate you, John, I really do."

If you're not crying already, these 10 photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend living their best lives together might bring a tear to your eye.

Legend Supports Teigen's Bravo Obsession It's no secret Teigen loves Bravo, especially where it concerns Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives. So I'm tipping my hat to Legend for accompanying Teigen to TomTom, a bar owned by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. True love at its finest.

Cookin' Up Some Love It's not a surprise that the author of two popular cookbooks also enjoys time in the kitchen with her husband. And although Teigen regularly shares snaps of herself cooking in the kitchen, fans rarely get to see the duo in action together behind-the-scenes like this one. In a photo caption that suggests the two were taking a cooking class together, it's clear Teigen and Legend enjoy spending quality time with one another to catch a break from their hectic schedules. And I got to commend the two for making time for one another via fun activities.

Family Vacations For The Win Vacations with two young ones — and grandparents in tow! — is no easy task. And although getaways can be a break for some, parents are always on 24/7 duty as the commander-in-chiefs of their families. That being said, even Teigen and Legend aren't immune to the disarray that can come with family vacations, which is clear in a photo Teigen shared of the five (or shall we say six, including the giraffe?) spending time in Santa Barbara in what appears to be a zoo. The worry etched onto Miles' face as Luna hangs off of her father's neck while Teigen stretches her neck to make it into the picture is just priceless, and it's a beautiful representation of the life they've built together.

Throwback Snaps Are The Best A beautiful couple and a really cute dog. Teigen and Legend were living their best lives from the jump, obviously.

Ah, Ha, Ha, Ha, Stayin' Alive The couple that dresses up together, stays together. All hail Teigen and Legend nailing these '70s-inspired getups.

Need I say more? One of the things I love about Teigen and Legend's relationship is how they support one another in anything they do, even if it's posing nude on a sofa. They're clearly comfortable with one another's sexuality, and it's great to see.

Disney Is The Best, Duh This family pic of Luna's birthday visit to Disney is #bestlife living at its finest. You can't beat a day at the House of Mouse, folks.

Having Too Much On Their Anniversary For Legend and Teigen's anniversary in 2019, they enjoyed an incredible vacation to Paris. And it's apparent from this pic they might have had too much fun (in the best way possible, of course).

Who Doesn't Love A Good Photo Booth Pic? There's just something about photo booth pics that are incredibly cute, as evidenced by this sweet photo of Legend and Teigen cuddling up at product launch party in May 2017. It just goes to show they can have fun anywhere.