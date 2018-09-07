10 Quotes For Grandparents Day That Will Give Them All The Feels

Nothing invokes my envy like having a friend mention that her kids went to grandma's for the weekend. As someone raising children states away from extended family, I'm certain that friends like this don't know what a good thing they've got. Still, both my husband's and my own parents would drop anything to be there for us in a heartbeat if we needed it, and have done so many times. Grandparents are the absolute best.

With Grandparents Day approaching, it's time to tell Gramps and Gran just how appreciated they are. Luckily, there are some perfect quotes for Grandparents Day that totally summarize the irreplaceable role our parents play in the lives of our kids. So whether sentimentality or humor fits your family culture best — or maybe a combination of both — the right words are just waiting to be chosen.

Need some ideas for pairing these quotes with tangible ways to make the day special? Consider having them printed on coffee mugs, throw pillows, front door signs, coasters, calendars featuring your child's pictures, or anything else that might tickle their fancy. Am I the only one who has noticed that as long as the gift has to do with their grandbabies, any item is deemed fantastic? Here are some quotes to get your wheels turning.

1 "The best parents get promoted to grandparents." Giphy Sweet and simple, this quote would make a perfect display on a conversation piece around the house. After all, every grandma looks for ways to mention her little cherubs when her friends come over.

2 "A grandparent's house is where cousins become best friends." Giphy Every parent's dream is that their children's children would grow up to be close, and this line gives perfect voice to that hope.

3 "Just when parents think their work is finished, someone calls them grand." Giphy The post-retirement years can be listless and isolating, especially if physical health issues become more challenging. But every grandparent wants to play an instrumental role in the lives of the kids they love.

4 "Grandparent: One who breaks most of the rules and loves every second of it." Giphy Even if it drives you up the wall, you have to admit that grandparents are entitled to a little bit of splurging. (Just be sure they're the ones who have to deal with the aftermath of a sugar crash.)

5 "Grandparents: So easy to operate, even a child can do it." Giphy This quote is sure to get a chuckle, and would be perfect for display on grandpa's office bookshelf.

6 "Being a grandparent is your reward for not killing your children." Giphy This one's especially appropriate for those of us who once kept our parents up and worried all night. We owe them something for those high school years.

7 "Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet." Giphy You pretend to be mad, but let's face it: It's pretty darn cute to see your parents and your kids scheming together.

8 "Blessed are those who spoil and snuggle, hug and hope, pray and pamper — for they shall be called grandparents." Giphy In my experience, no amount of sentimentality is considered too corny for a grandparent.

9 "When my arms can't reach my grandchildren, I hug them with my prayers." Giphy Long distance grandparents often feel frustrated about being so far away. This is a great quote to remind them that their presence matters to your kids, whether that support is physical or emotional.