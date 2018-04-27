Before millennials started taking over, Generation X-ers were the ones setting the trends and leading the way (except, as a Gen X-er myself, I have to admit we didn't really seem to get anywhere). One thing my generation did manage to do, however, was reproduce — and, as such, there are a whole lot of Gen X moms out there in need of gifts this Mother's Day. Luckily, there just so happens to be a major wave of '90s nostalgia happening at the moment, so that means there are some pretty awesome Mother's Day gifts for Gen X moms available this year.

Just in case you're still not sure which category you or the mom you're gifting fall into (Gen X? Gen Y? Is that the same thing as a millennial?), the most recent guidelines established by the Pew Research Center define the members of Generation X as those born between 1965 and 1980, Mental Floss reported. That's a pretty wide span, to be fair — so what means something to one Gen X mom won't necessarily mean something to the next — but at least there's a ton of inspiration to draw from when it comes to that time period.

No matter what the Gen X mom on your list was up to back in the day (even if that mom is you), there's something on this list she'll totally love.

1 Retro Shoebox Cassette Tape Recorder Retro Shoebox Cassette Tape Recorder + USB Player ($50, Urban Outfitters) For the mom who secretly still has a box of old cassettes in the closet she can't bear to part with, this old school cassette tape recorder even comes with a USB!

2 Clueless Poster Clueless Poster ($19, Etsy) Brighten up any mom's home office or workspace with a poster that'll bring her right back to high school (featuring all of Cher's looks from Clueless). What if she doesn't like it? As if!

3 Chardonnay Wine Making Kit Chardonnay Wine Making Kit ($60, Uncommon Goods) Since Gen X moms more or less started that whole "wine mom" thing (and they tend to be into DIY stuff, too), this kit is way appropriate. It comes with all the equipment and ingredients you need to make one gallon of Australian Chardonnay (also available in Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Pinot Grigio).

4 Coconut & Fig Hair Mask Coco & Eve "Like a Virgin" Hair Masque ($45, Coco & Eve) Not only is this hair mask named after a song many a Gen X mom adored as a kid, it also seriously softens hair with raw virgin coconuts, figs, and argan oil. (Because ugh, did you know your hair tends to get drier as you get older? So unfair.)

5 'Heathers' iPhone Case "What's Your Damage, Heather" iPhone Case ($27, Redbubble) Best movie ever = Best phone case ever. It just doesn't get more iconic than Winona Ryder in Heathers, and any Gen X mom worth her salt will agree.

6 Vegan Dr. Martens Vegan 1460 Dr. Martens Boots ($140, Dr. Martens) An eco-conscious update on the shoes she lived in as a teen, these cruelty-free Docs are as in style as ever.

7 Nirvana Unplugged T-Shirt Nirvana Unplugged T-Shirt ($39, Urban Outfitters) Because paying tribute to Kurt Cobain is a lifelong mission for the true Gen X-er (and who doesn't remember that iconic Unplugged performance?).

8 'Breakfast Club' Tote Bag "The Breakfast Club" Tote Bag ($21, Etsy) Any mom who can't stop herself from taking those "Which Character from The Breakfast Club Are You?" quizzes online will happily tote her groceries in this bag.

9 Chanel Nail Polish (That Looks Like 'Vamp') Chanel Noir 18 Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color ($28, Barneys) It's no exaggeration to say that the cosmetics world was changed forever when Chanel came out with their groundbreaking "Vamp" shade in 1995 (Uma Thurman even wore it in Pulp Fiction, according to Forbes). Vamp was tragically discontinued, but this color is pretty close (and as someone who actually owned the original, I can say that with some authority).