I absolutely love shopping for baby and kid swimwear. The ruffly skirts, the sparkles, and especially the rainbow prints, remind me of my own childhood and those magical summer days filled with sprinklers, slip n' slides, and, of course, some epic jumps off the diving board. If you're feeling those nostalgic summer vibes too, we've rounded up 10 rainbow swimsuits for kids under $20 that are guaranteed to make your little one feel all of that summer magic.

When I was little, my friends and I would literally spend hours in the pool flipping our hair back like Ariel from The Little Mermaid and laughing until our bellies hurt. It never got old and full disclosure, I still think it's fun. That's why when I see my preschool-aged daughter splashing around with all of her little buddies — each of them wearing the cutest little swimsuits I have ever seen — I can't help but smile. I know that she's living the dream. In fact, just the other day she spontaneously declared, "This is the time of my life day!" It really doesn't get better than that!

To jumpstart all of that magic, here are 10 affordable swimsuits that are so very rainbow-licious. Plus, since it's already mid-summer, a lot of the items are majorly on sale. There's no better time to stock up on swimwear than now.

Rainbow Mickey Target With its Mickey Mouse logo, sweet rainbow print, and two-tiered ruffle skirt, this swimsuit is the trifecta of cuteness, and totally gives off some vintage vibes. Your little lady will never want to take it off, and you'll never want her to. Buy Now

Ruffle Rainbow Macy's Rainbow stripes and all things nice! This asymmetrical ruffle one-piece feels totally timeless and you can't beat the price. Buy Now

Pink n' Rainbow Gymboree This swimsuit is perfect in its simplicity. Shopping for swimsuits in mid-summer is the only way to go. This adorable screen-printed rainbow suit was originally $30, but now is just $13 thanks to Gymboree's Summer Sale. Buy Now

Ruffles, Ruffles, Ruffles Gap If you're shopping for your littlest sweetheart, this suit is absolutely everything. It comes in sizes 0-6 months all the way up to 18-24-months, and is literally the cutest thing I have ever seen. Your little tot will look ridiculously adorable in it. Buy Now

All the Rainbow Stripes Hanna Andersson I'm a real sucker for Hanna Andersson clothes for all of their special little details. On this fabulous rainbow suit, I love that the four-tiered ruffle skirt has vertical stripes that juxtapose the main print's horizontal stripes. I'm seeing a whole lot of sweetness. Buy Now

Rainbow Unicorn

Rainbow Unicorn Print Amazon This unicorn rainbow explosion feels like a nod to the '80s. It is available in a wide range of sizes (for girls 1 through 14) and it has both UVA and UVB protection. Buy Now

Rainbow Unicorn Two-Piece Amazon This adorable two-piece comes in sizes 3T to 7, and is available in two colors each with a slightly different unicorn print. I'm partial to this green one but the bright pink one is pretty fabulous too. Buy Now

Rainbow Zig Zag Macy's If you're shopping for an older girl, this rainbow one-piece from Macy's is a must-have. It's available in sizes 7-16, and features cool cutouts and a sporty square neck. And the colors totally scream "fun in the sun". Buy Now

Rainbows & Clouds PatPat The combination of colors on this swimsuit is just perfection. Plus you can use the pattern as an educational tool: If your kid asks you why there are both clouds and rainbows, you can explain to them how rainbows appear after it rains. Buy Now