10 Royal Wedding Party Food Ideas For The Perfect Brunch Celebration
If your invitation to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was lost in the mail, celebrate the festivities anyway from the comfort of home. Cooking up the best royal wedding party food ideas for the perfect brunch celebration will elevate the whole viewing experience. Just pretend you're snacking it up at Windsor Castle with all the royals.
So tea and scones are pretty much a given (and a little stereotypical to be honest), but there's a lot more to British cuisine. Even if you aren't up to packing in a full English breakfast over the course of Saturday morning and afternoon, there are so many other options. Amazing sweets, combined with savory and hearty dishes, all work together to create some iconic British breakfast foods. Who knows? You just might develop a taste for beans every morning.
As you enjoy your tarts, sandwiches, and other fare, remember you're in good company. Some of these recipes are a part of the country's history and tradition. Although British cuisine is sometimes the subject of jokes nowadays, the country has a long history of fine dining. "Two hundred years ago, the phrase ‘a fine English meal’ was considered high praise," said food authority and television personality Andrew Zimmern in BBC America. And as these recipes show, it's easy to make a fine English meal out of Britain's current culinary offerings as well.
1Baked Beans On Toast
Yeah, beans for breakfast are kind of a requirement. Serve up some homemade baked beans on toast from Big Girls Small Kitchen to get your party started.
2Banoffee Tart
Are you not a fan of savory foods for breakfast? No problem. The English dessert known as banoffee pie, made with bananas, cream, and toffee, is amazingly sweet. And the chocolate coconut French silk banoffee tart from Half Baked Harvest also includes chocolate. It's perfect.
3Yorkshire Pudding
Remember, the word pudding has a much broader definition in England. But the Yorkshire pudding recipe from Steamy Kitchen is perfect no matter what you call it.
4Victoria Sponge Cupcakes
This British treat is straight from the royal family. In fact, the classic Victoria sponge cake is based on a treat enjoyed by Queen Victoria herself, as noted by Tea in England. But this version from My Baking Addiction, called Victoria sponge cupcakes, puts a new spin on the delicious snack.
5Baby Toad In A Hole
This classic British breakfast flavor is like a grown-up version of pigs in a blanket. The baby toad in a hole recipe from Once A Month Meals uses bacon-wrapped sausage and Yorkshire pudding batter.
6Clotted Cream And Scones Recipe
OK, could any food have a more quintessentially British name? The clotted cream and scones recipe from Tori Avey is heavenly, in part because clotted cream tastes much better than its name implies.
7Bacon Sarnie
It's literally a bacon sandwich. As The Sugar Hit proves with the bacon sarnie recipe, sometimes the English are culinary geniuses. It's like a BLT without any pretense of healthiness.
8English Tea Sandwiches
Really, any English-themed party needs a whole bunch of tiny sandwiches. But cucumber sandwiches don't have to be bland. For instance, these English tea sandwiches from Table for Two use an unexpected ingredient your guests are sure to love.
9Scotch Eggs
Apparently Scotch eggs were invented in Britain. Who knew? Whatever their origins, the scotch eggs recipe from Simply Delicious makes for a perfect anytime snack.
10Mindfulness Bites
For the final recipe, Romper has an exclusive dish for our readers. If you're in the mood for some lighter fare, this is a perfect option. This recipe is courtesy of Julie Montagu, AKA the Flexi Foodie, who is the official BBC correspondent for the Royal Wedding, as well as a nutritionist. She promotes healthy eating, and her mindfulness bites are some seriously tasty sandwiches. Here's how to put these delicious tartines together.
• 1 slice of BFree Brown Seeded Loaf
• 1 small avocado, mashed into a paste
• 1 slice of smoked salmon
• 1 small cooked beet, sliced
• A handful of cashew nuts, roughly chopped
• Juice of one lemon wedge
• Salt & pepper
Spread the mashed avocado on the slice of bread. Add a slice of smoked salmon to bread followed by cashew nuts and sliced beets. Drizzle the lemon juice on top and add a dash of salt and pepper to finish.