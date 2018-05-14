If your invitation to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was lost in the mail, celebrate the festivities anyway from the comfort of home. Cooking up the best royal wedding party food ideas for the perfect brunch celebration will elevate the whole viewing experience. Just pretend you're snacking it up at Windsor Castle with all the royals.

So tea and scones are pretty much a given (and a little stereotypical to be honest), but there's a lot more to British cuisine. Even if you aren't up to packing in a full English breakfast over the course of Saturday morning and afternoon, there are so many other options. Amazing sweets, combined with savory and hearty dishes, all work together to create some iconic British breakfast foods. Who knows? You just might develop a taste for beans every morning.

As you enjoy your tarts, sandwiches, and other fare, remember you're in good company. Some of these recipes are a part of the country's history and tradition. Although British cuisine is sometimes the subject of jokes nowadays, the country has a long history of fine dining. "Two hundred years ago, the phrase ‘a fine English meal’ was considered high praise," said food authority and television personality Andrew Zimmern in BBC America. And as these recipes show, it's easy to make a fine English meal out of Britain's current culinary offerings as well.

1 Baked Beans On Toast Big Girls Small Kitchen Yeah, beans for breakfast are kind of a requirement. Serve up some homemade baked beans on toast from Big Girls Small Kitchen to get your party started.

2 Banoffee Tart Half Baked Harvest Are you not a fan of savory foods for breakfast? No problem. The English dessert known as banoffee pie, made with bananas, cream, and toffee, is amazingly sweet. And the chocolate coconut French silk banoffee tart from Half Baked Harvest also includes chocolate. It's perfect.

3 Yorkshire Pudding Steamy Kitchen Remember, the word pudding has a much broader definition in England. But the Yorkshire pudding recipe from Steamy Kitchen is perfect no matter what you call it.

4 Victoria Sponge Cupcakes My Baking Addiction This British treat is straight from the royal family. In fact, the classic Victoria sponge cake is based on a treat enjoyed by Queen Victoria herself, as noted by Tea in England. But this version from My Baking Addiction, called Victoria sponge cupcakes, puts a new spin on the delicious snack.

5 Baby Toad In A Hole Once A Month Meals This classic British breakfast flavor is like a grown-up version of pigs in a blanket. The baby toad in a hole recipe from Once A Month Meals uses bacon-wrapped sausage and Yorkshire pudding batter.

6 Clotted Cream And Scones Recipe Tori Avey OK, could any food have a more quintessentially British name? The clotted cream and scones recipe from Tori Avey is heavenly, in part because clotted cream tastes much better than its name implies.

7 Bacon Sarnie The Sugar Hit It's literally a bacon sandwich. As The Sugar Hit proves with the bacon sarnie recipe, sometimes the English are culinary geniuses. It's like a BLT without any pretense of healthiness.

8 English Tea Sandwiches Table for Two Really, any English-themed party needs a whole bunch of tiny sandwiches. But cucumber sandwiches don't have to be bland. For instance, these English tea sandwiches from Table for Two use an unexpected ingredient your guests are sure to love.

9 Scotch Eggs Simply Delicious Apparently Scotch eggs were invented in Britain. Who knew? Whatever their origins, the scotch eggs recipe from Simply Delicious makes for a perfect anytime snack.