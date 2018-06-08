June 8 is Best Friend Day and this is the kind of holiday that's perfect for social media. Find your fave pic of you and your best buddy hanging out and think of something to say that will tell the world how you feel about them. Feel free to gush. You can be funny, serious, silly, or ironic, whatever works best in your friendship. This is your chance to be soppy and tell them how much they mean to you, so here are some ideas for sentimental Instagram captions for Best Friends Day 2018 that are sure to give them all the feels.

Dig deep on this tribute because your best friends are the ones who will be holding your hair as you vomit after a big party or in the throes of morning sickness, commiserating over relationships, worrying with you about your kids, and strategizing career paths. There are so many ways you can go with these, from erudite quotes from intellectuals to soundbites from your fave tv show to lyrics in songs you've jammed to together.

Haven't seen your BFF in a while? Even better. Find a fabulous throwback pic and reach out to them via Insta post. You can't go wrong with this. Whatever you choose is sure to make your bestie smile.

1 “A friend is someone who helps you up when you’re down, and if they can’t, they lay down beside you and listen.” -Winnie the Pooh Giphy There could be a whole list containing only Winnie the Pooh quotes. His friendships with Christopher Robin, Piglet, and Tigger inspired many a line that resonates forever. Some other favorites: “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever." “If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember: you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

2 Life is better with your bestie beside you. Giphy There's no doubt you are emboldened by the presence of your best friend. They can steel you through the most difficult traumas and rejoice with you during the most joyous celebrations.

3 “We made a deal ages ago. Men, babies, it doesn’t matter… We’re soulmates.” – Samantha, Sex and the City Giphy Who doesn't want to have a group of girlies like Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda to toast Cosmos with and to get each other through all of life's curveballs?

4 "In rain or shine, you've stood by me girl. I'm happy at home.You're my best friend." - Queen Giphy For your friend who has seen you through all the crap and all the good stuff (you know, rain and shine). No matter how long you go between visits, seeing this friend is like coming home.

5 “We’re sisters; you’re my family. What is you, is me. There’s nothing that you could ever say to make me let go.” – Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl Giphy Blair and Serena from Gossip Girl were BFFs. And rivals. But their friendship ran deep and at the end of the day they were always there for each other.

6 Wine always tastes better when paired with friends. Giphy It's the perfect quote (and this is the perfect gif) to dedicate to your drinking BFF who is your fave person to open a bottle of wine with, toasting the good and lamenting the bad.

7 I love you more than ________. Giphy Ice cream, vodka, Godiva chocolates, a massage, sleeping late, tomato soup... fill in the blank with anything you can think of to show your BFF how much they mean to you.

8 Friends from the beginning and always. Giphy Great caption for your best friend from nursery school or the one you met on the first day of college. Old friends (and by old, I mean longtime) are the best!

9 Friends are like stars. You don't have to see them to know they are there. Giphy Some friends you chat with every day and some you don't see for years, but the second you are back together you are gabbing as if a day hasn't gone by since you two last hung out. A Best Friends Day Instagram post is a great way to connect with those "once in a while" BFFs too.