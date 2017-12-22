10 Sexy New Year's Eve Movies That Are So Worth Staying In For

If the thought of watching a movie, alone, with no kids isn't enough of a turn on, then the idea of watching a sexy movie will take the phrase "Netflix and chill" to a whole new level for you. Sometimes the best way to ring in the New Year is with a sexy New Year's Eve movie, an intended date (not the random person you locked eyes with at midnight), and a bottle (or two) of bubbly.

One of the best pieces of this plan is that it's low-key, and that you can do it from your own home. If you want to get in your sexy movie and go out, well, you've got all day on NYE to do it. Or just throw on a movie in the background as you get ready to take on the town.

However you choose to enjoy your NYE, I can guarantee it'll be top-notch if you throw in a sexy New Year's-themed movie to your day. There's something about the cliché romances, sexual tension, forbidden love, and everything else that comes with an addictive movie that just can't be beat.

If you aren't quite sure which movie to go with, the good news is that there are plenty to choose from. So before you finish your NYE plans, pick out the perfect dress, or stock up on food or alcohol for the night, check out these movies and decide what order you're going to watch them in as you gear up for the New Year.

1 'When Harry Met Sally' Giphy One of the most epic and provocative scenes in film history is the "I'll have what she's having" clip from When Harry Met Sally. For those who are unfamiliar with the story, it's a classic, romantic comedy that contains some New Year's Eve magic between two will-they-or-won't-they friends.

2 '200 Cigarettes' Giphy As if a movie containing the cast of Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck (yes, Ben's brother), Paul Rudd, and Kate Hudson wasn't sexy enough, the storyline will keep your curiosity piqued too. This movie follows an array of young New Yorker's looking for love and lust on NYE. Do they find it? Guess you'll have to watch to find out.

4 'Bridget Jones' Diary' Giphy With the provocative, erotic adventure Bridget decides to take on at the start of the new year, this is a movie you'll want to grab the popcorn and wine for on NYE. With Jones caught in between an attraction to her bad-boy boss and confident, too good to be true guy, the tension throughout this movie is palpitating.

5 'New Year's Eve' Giphy With Robert De Niro, Ashton Kutcher, Zac Efron, Lea Michelle, Kathryn Heigl, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hillary Swank, and oh god so many more, the actors just exude pure attractiveness. For those who have a thing for rom-coms (or romance in general), this movie is sure to hit all the warm, fuzzies on NYE. There's love, kissing (lots of kissing), and did I mention the drop-dead gorgeous cast? Definitely worth an add to your NYE plans.

6 'An Affair To Remember' Giphy If the title alone doesn't do it for you, this throwback romance between Nickie and Terry will. This movie follows the story of two lovers who meet on a cruise to New York while they were each engaged to other people. They agree to meet back up in six months at the Empire State Building, and you guys, the suspense will kill you.

7 'Boogie Nights' Giphy Mark Wahlberg turned adult-film sensation? Yes, please. As you can imagine, this film is complete with NYE dancing and a countdown that will truly leave you floored — all thanks to William Macy.

8 'A Lot Like Love' fullhearts on YouTube If the epic kiss in this NYE flick doesn't scream steamy at you, then you're dead inside. In the movie, Oliver and Emily meet on a plane and have an instant connection... just not that kind of connection. Fate continues to bring them together though, and you'll just have to watch to figure out the rest.

9 'Someone Like You' Movieclips on YouTube In this romantic comedy, Ashley Judd has a steamy romance with her producer, but when that unexpectedly goes south, she moves in with her hot, womanizing friend, played by Hugh Jackman. She starts putting her experiences into a sex column anonymously, and becomes a huge hit. In the meantime, all of the tension between Judd and Jackman leads up to a will-they-or-won't-they moment as the ball drops on NYE. Find out what happens next.