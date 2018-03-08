As St. Patrick's Day draws near, it's only natural to celebrate with foods from the Emerald Isle. But if you're short on time this March 17, then these St. Patrick's Day Instant Pot recipes will help you whip up some delicious dishes in no time. With the handy device of an Instant Pot, a hearty beef stew or Irish soda bread is just minutes away.

In general, traditional Irish cuisine lends itself to Instant Pot cooking pretty well. After all, the Instant Pot is amazing at making stews, potato dishes, and other hearty fare. It's the perfect contraption to cook any St. Patrick's Day appropriate recipe in.

Have you ever wondered why beef stew, corned beef, and all things potatoes are so deeply associated with Irish cuisine? They were foods of necessity. Stews could be cooked with only a few ingredients, a pot, and an open flame, which worked well for Irish people dealing with mass poverty, as noted in The Culture Trip. Basically, pretty much anything can go in a stew. The famous Irish corned beef, cured with giant grains of salt, was really more of an export to Europe and the Americas in the 18th century, according to The Smithsonian. Sadly, many of the Irish would not have been able to afford corned beef at the time. And although the potato is a new world food, it's difficult to imagine Irish cuisine without it. The potato became a staple crop in Ireland in the early 1800s because it was affordable and easy to grow, and it's estimated that nearly half of the Irish population relied on potatoes at as a major food source at this point in history, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. Not to bum you out, but the reality is that many delicious Irish recipes have roots in some pretty desperate times.

Thankfully, at a time such as St. Patrick's Day, people the world over celebrate this tenacious country's amazing cuisine. Fire up your Instant Pot and treat your family to some of these fantastic Irish recipes.

1 45 Minute Instant Pot Beef Stew A Pretty Life In The Suburbs Is it even St. Patrick's Day without beef stew? This hearty dish can be whipped up in no time thanks to the Instant Pot beef stew recipe courtesy of A Pretty Life In The Suburbs. That thick gravy and tender beef only takes 45 minutes to cook under pressure, which is something of a culinary miracle.

2 Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage Family Fresh Meals Corned beef is sure to be on the menu for everyone this year, and the Instant Pot corned beef and cabbage recipe from Family Fresh Meals is sure to be a hit. The distinct flavor of the beef is something your family can look forward to year after year, because this meal is sure to become a tradition.

3 Instant Pot Irish Hot Pot Once A Month Meals Sometimes the simplest, no-fuss meals are the most delicious, as this dish proves. The Instant Pot Irish hot pot from Once A Month Meals feature sausage, potatoes, stock, and a handful of seasonings. Can recipes this simple really be so delicious?

4 Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes I Am A Food Blog Hey, sometimes you just want to focus on the basics when it comes to cooking. For a perfectly simple side dish to your corned beef, whip up some Instant Pot mashed potatoes from I Am A Food Blog. Enjoy them with just a pat of butter or any toppings your heart desires.

5 Instant Pot Irish Lamb Stew Courtesy of Awe Filled Homemaker If you want a step up from the basic beef stew recipe, try a different meat entirely. The Instant Pot Irish lamb stew recipe from Awe Filled Homemaker is a great twist on the classic. Plus, it's filled with all sorts of tasty spices.

6 Instant Pot Irish Soda Bread Made Easy Courtesy of Foodnservice If you want to try baking in the Instant Pot, this is the perfect starter recipe. With the Instant Pot Irish soda bread recipe from FoodnService, you can make a tasty bread any time. It's a great complement to your stews or just enjoyed on its own.

7 Irish Beer Stew Courtesy of Nerdy Mamma What's the one way to make beef stew even better? Throw in some beer. Nerdy Mamma's Irish beer stew calls for a cup of Guinness. Whether you drink the rest of the Guinness while the stew cooks is up to you.

8 Instant Pot and Slow Cooker Dublin Coddle All That's Jas Despite its gentle name, this is one seriously filling comfort dish. The Instant Pot and slow cooker Dublin coddle from All That's Jas has sausage, potatoes, and a whole host of savory spices. It's simply perfect.

9 Irish Hot Chocolate Big Girls Small Kitchen This might be stretching the "traditional cuisine" idea a bit, but it's a pretty decadent treat nonetheless. The Irish hot chocolate from Big Girl Small Kitchen calls for a healthy splash of a classic Irish liqueur. As a bonus, you can make it in the Instant Pot — just heat everything up on the sauté button, then set it to keep warm. Boom: you'll have spiked hot chocolate ready for the rest of the day.