10 Stephen King Easter Eggs In 'Castle Rock' You May Have Missed

The new Hulu series Castle Rock is set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, which is where a number of Stephen King's best-selling novels and novellas are set. Hence why it shouldn't be all that surprising that the show consists of a plethora of Easter eggs for die hard King fans. However, if you're only a casul fan of the show and King's works there may be a number of King Easter eggs in Castle Rock you've missed in the show's first few episodes, but never fear. I've got you covered.

There are a number of pretty clear connections between the show and King's works, starting with the setting. Some notable works by King set in Castle Rock include Cujo, The Dead Zone, "The Body" (a novella in Different Seasons), and Needful Things. The town has also been mentioned in Pet Sematary and It, which is set in another fictional town in Maine, Derry. With all these works to pull from (and more) the possibilities for Easter eggs in the show are pretty endless, so you can bet there are plenty of them.

Here are just 10 notable ones that you may have missed while watching Castle Rock. And this is only just the beginning.

Shawshank Penitentiary Right off the bat, the show provides it's first Easter egg with The Kid being found in Shawshank Penitentiary. The prison is the setting for King's novella, "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption," which was later turned into the film, Shawshank Redemption, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards in 1995.

Alan Pangborn King fans will recognize Alan from a number of King's works. Alan was once a sheriff in Castle Rock and had major roles in the books The Dark Half and Needful Things, as well as the short story, "The Sun Dog." He's also been referenced in a number of other works by King.

Bill Skarsgård As soon as the cast was revealed for Castle Rock, people quickly latched on to the fact that Bill Skarsgård would be playing the mysterious Kid after just playing Pennywise in the recent film adaptation of It. Add in the fact that the actor playing Henry's son, Wendell (Chosen Jacobs), also played Mike in It and fans are even more suspicious about what that could all mean, or if it means anything at all.

The Opening Credits There are a lot of Easter eggs to be found in the opening credits. There's a torn chapter page from The Green Mile, along with snippets from other King novels, including Misery, It, and The Shining.

Leanne Chambers In the first episode, Henry is defending a woman named Leanne Chambers, who was accused of killing her abusive husband, Richard Chambers. This name may sound familiar because Richard "Eyeball" Chambers was a member of Ace's gang in The Body.

The Desjardins Family Henry goes to visit the home of Vince Desjardins, where he may have been kept as a child. Vince was also a member of Ace's gang in The Body. Though Vince doesn't appear in Castle Rock, his brother, Joseph Desjardins, does.

The Mellow Tiger In episode two, Henry goes to a bar called The Mellow Tiger to talk to Jackie and pass the note to Shawshank prison guard Dennis Zalewski. If the bar sounds familiar that's because it was a local bar in Needful Things. Some fans on Twitter also note that it was mentioned in Cujo.

Old Newspapr Clippings Also in the second episode, Henry went to Dale Lacy's office where he found old newspaper clippings, which included a number of references three King works: Needful Things ("Shopkeeper Missing After Oddity Store Fire"), Stand By Me ("Anonymous Tip Led to..."), and Cujo ("Rabid Dog Tears Through Town").

Pet Cemetery (Sematary) In episode one, Alan is forced to dig up a dead dog to prove to Ruth, who has dementia, that the dog is really dead. However, if you read King's novel, Pet Sematary, you'd know that dead pets don't always stay dead.

Molly's Psychic Connection To Henry Molly shares a psychic connection to Henry that allows her to feel his pain, and she's had this connection with him since they were kids. This seems to be a callback to the twin phenomenon between Thad Beaumont and his evil alter ego George Stark in The Dark Half, which was also set in Castle Rock.