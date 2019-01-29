Full disclosure: I know next to nothing about football despite growing up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame city of Canton, Ohio. I never really got into the game, but I did get into the party. I am excellent at planning and executing a perfect tailgate or Super Bowl extravaganza, and if I end up only watching the commercials and the halftime show, so what? Everyone is fed and happy. So while you might not ask me for fantasy football draft picks, I'm your woman if you're looking for the best Super Bowl recipes for Rams fans. It's kind of my thing to create a fun party menu.

There are several staples that virtually every Super Bowl party will have: chicken wings, a dip of some sort, nachos, and a bevy of beer choices. Depending on where you live, you might also get ribs, tacos, steak sandwiches, and in Ohio? Casseroles. But the Rams are a hard nut to crack. Up until a few years ago, they were the team of St. Louis, the land of smoked meats. Now they're in Los Angeles, which is a melting pot of cuisines that span the globe. It's all a matter of curating your party to your guests' tastes and preferences with a sampling of recipes like these ones.

1 Ground Pork Tacos Courtesy of Nutmeg Nanny If you've been to Los Angeles, you know it's the land of the taco truck. Everything from al carbon to Baja fish, these tasty treats are the ubiquitous food of LA. And for your Rams fans, these ground pork tacos from Nutmeg Nanny are totally customizable, and a real party favorite. I love a taco bar. Set it up with your meats, vegetables, pickled onions, salsas, and hot sauces, and let everyone make their own. But it's California, so don't forget the avocados. This specific recipe also calls for salty cheese and soft shells.

2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches Courtesy of Table for Two Are you drooling? I am. Any recipe where you can employ a slow cooker is a win on game day. I usually ask my friends if they can drop theirs off the day before the party, and then take it with them when they leave so I have a bunch to work with. This pulled pork sandwich recipe from Table for Two combines the BBQ flavors of St. Louis and the ease of slow cooker preparation.

3 Fried Pepperoncinis & Aioli Dip Courtesy of Reader/Eater Fried pepperoncinis and an aioli dip from Reader/Eater make your mouth sing with glee. These are tangy, creamy, crunchy finger foods that will have everyone begging for the recipe. They go great with beer, and every time I make them, they disappear in a hot minute. Honestly, it gets a bit ridiculous. Fried shishito and banana peppers are huge in Los Angeles right now, and this is a Midwestern spin on the treat to fulfill both hometowns of the Rams.

4 Spinach Artichoke Dip Courtesy of La Brea Bakery When I think of California, I basically imagine everyone shopping at the farmer's market to get the best breads, veggies, and fruits year-round. And Los Angeles' own La Brea Bakery — known for their yeasty witchcraft — came up with this recipe for spinach artichoke dip that is not only great for a party, but showcases all that is wonderful about their French baguette bread and California produce.

5 Buffalo Chicken Pasta Courtesy of Nutmeg Nanny Everything Nutmeg Nanny makes is something I want to bathe in — she's got this incredible command of flavors that will make your guests so happy. This buffalo chicken pasta could not be simpler, and yet your friends are going to be so impressed.

6 Baked Wings Courtesy of Gimme Some Oven Kansas City blogger Gimme Some Oven makes the most of the Missouri-Style wings popular with former Rams fans, and gives a Los Angeles twist by baking instead of frying. That aside, they're also just easier to make that way with nowhere near the mess of a deep fryer.

7 Meatball Stuffed Mushrooms Courtesy of Reader/Eater My favorite food on the planet is mushrooms. I could eat them every day of my life, and they make the perfect little bite when you fill them with meatballs and roast them. This meatball-stuffed mushrooms recipe is a salty, earthy, savory goodness, and everyone loves them. They're even cuter when you stab them through with blue and gold toothpicks. These remind me a lot of the meatballs I had at House of Meatballs in Westwood, Los Angeles, giving you that LA party feel.

8 Hot Pretzels Courtesy King Arthur Is it just me, or do hot pretzels look like rams' heads complete with horns? The bakers at King Arthur flour have this great recipe for buttery hot pretzels, and bonus: they can easily be made earlier in the day. When shaping them, make the tails extra long to accentuate that Ram likeness.

9 Tempeh Heroes Courtesy of Budget Bytes It's Los Angeles — you better have a vegetarian or vegan option. This BBQ tempeh sandwich from Budget Bytes is simple to make, easy to store ahead, and looks absurdly delicious.