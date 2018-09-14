10 Superhero Costumes For Toddlers That Won't Break The Bank

Choosing a Halloween costume for your toddler can be difficult. For one, they tend to have much stronger (and louder) opinions than they do when they're babies. But it's also one of the first times that they're able to really enjoy and participate in the holiday. Superhero costumes never go out of style. They're popular Halloween costumes for kids (and adults) of all ages and look oh-so-cute on a toddler. But you don't want to have to shell out a bundle for a costume they'll wear once, so these superhero costumes for toddlers that won't break the bank are essential knowledge if your little one wants to dress up as their favorite superhero — there are plenty of affordable options out there.

Little kids seem to love superheroes even more than many older kids, so their favorite superhero might be an excellent suggestion if you're struggling to figure out what your toddler should dress up as for Halloween. Plus there are so many options when it comes to superhero, color scheme, costume style, and more, so chances are good that you'll be able to find something that they'll be happy to wear all day long. These cute superhero costumes might be just what you're looking for for your own little spirited superhero wannabe this year and, as an added bonus, they won't cost you more than about $30.

1 Batman Target DC Comics Kids' Batman Brave and Bold Costume, $17, Target This two-piece costume is just about as easy as it gets when it comes to Halloween costumes. Not only that, but it'll work for any toddler who has always aspired to be Batman.

2 Wonder Woman Target Toddler Girls' Wonder Woman Romper Halloween Costume, $24, Target The tiny Wonder Woman in your life will look every bit the part on Halloween wearing this getup. Bonus: the costume includes everything you'll need to pull together the outfit.

3 Superman Target Boys' Superman Toddler Costume, $26, Target Your little one can be as super as Superman himself in this simplest of costumes. It's all one piece, which means no trying to get a tiny toddler into an intricate or ornate costume that they're frustrated about wearing anyway. Sometimes simpler is better, especially for a toddler on Halloween.

4 The Flash Amazon Deluxe Muscle Chest The Flash Costume, $21, Amazon The Flash might not be quite as popular and famous as Superman, Spiderman, Batman, or Wonder Woman, but this superhero still makes a great Halloween costume, especially if they're your kid's favorite. This one comes in larger sizes as well, so if you have an older kid that likes The Flash, look no further.

5 Catboy Amazon Catboy Classic Toddler PJ Masks Costume, $19, Amazon This cute costume comes with everything you need. Plus, the tail detaches, so you don't have to worry about it getting in the way once trick-or-treating is over.

6 Owlette Amazon Owlette Classic Toddler PJ Masks Costume, $19, Amazon If your little one goes gaga for PJ Masks, this Owlette costume might be exactly right for Halloween this year. It comes with everything you need for the costume and should be a bit warmer than some others, if you're worried about them being cold while trick-or-treating.

7 Batgirl Amazon Toddler Deluxe Officially Licensed Bat Girl Costume, $25, Amazon If Batgirl is more your toddler's speed, this costume contains pretty much everything you could want or need and is super affordable to boot. You'll need to add shoes of your own (the boots are just covers), but that's about it.

8 Captain America Amazon Captain America Costume, $18, Amazon Though it doesn't come with any sort of shield, honestly, extra props on Halloween sometimes just get in the way. If you're looking for a simpler Captain America costume, this might be the one. Plus, it should keep your kiddo relatively warm, which, for a holiday at the very end of October, can be an important consideration.

9 Robin Amazon Justice League Child's Robin Tutu Dress - Toddler, $20, Amazon Who says superheroes can't wear tutus? This cute costume is full of flair. You can also easily make it warmer if need be, by adding leggings and a turtleneck or flannel.