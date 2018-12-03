I may be a bit biased since I am one, but moms are just incredible. They love you, comfort you, guide you, and support you, all without letting on how stressful mom life can be. When I think of how much my own mother has done for me, I know there's no way I could ever really thank her, and no gift that could ever really express my gratitude. But, it's still fun to try and find that perfect present, because putting a smile on her face is always worth it. So if you're looking for thoughtful gifts for moms, because you know that she deserves something special more than anyone else you know, rest assured that there are tons of amazing presents out there.

Of course, pretty much any mom will tell you that the best gift ever is simply spending time with her family, especially around the holidays. But a thoughtful gift that lets her know she's appreciated certainly won't hurt. Whether you go with something practical, sentimental, or even luxurious, she'll feel special just knowing that you bought it with love — especially if it's hand delivered with a hug and a really nice card.

Here are 11 gifts any mom would love to unwrap this year.

1 Personalized Ornament Pajama Family Ornament $17 Personal Creations Make it a Christmas to remember with a cute personalized ornament. It'll bring a mom joy for years to come as she puts it on the tree each holiday season. SEE ON PERSONAL CREATIONS

2 Leather Bag Gaya Tote $67 Nine West Moms keep their families' lives organized, which means they've more than likely got a lot of stuff to lug around every day. A new purse that doesn't have a layer of crumbs and kids' dirty tissues at the bottom will be much appreciated. When you gift it to her, fill it with something sweet and sentimental like a beautiful note, her favorite flower, or a special craft you or the kids made just for her. SEE ON MACY'S

3 2019 Planner Jumbo Planner $34 Vera Bradley A planner will come in super handy for keeping track of doctor appointments, PTA meetings, and everything else a mom needs to remember. To make it extra special, jot in special occasions that she'll want to remember, including birthdays, anniversaries, and special memories only you and her share. SEE ON VERA BRADLEY

6 Face Mask Set Experiential Masks Set $18 Sephora Making time for self-care isn't easy when you're a mom, but this face mask set may serve as a good reminder that she deserves a little pampering. SEE ON SEPHORA

7 Bath Bombs Christmas Candy Box $30 Lush Sometimes a mom just needs a good soak in the tub. This cute holiday bath bomb set will make it even more relaxing. SEE ON LUSH

9 Keepsake Bracelet Handwriting Bracelet $32 IMEJEWELRY Turn a piece of actual handwriting into a bracelet for one of the coolest keepsakes I've ever seen. SEE ON ETSY

10 Personalized Necklace Birthstone Necklace $32 Silveristic She can keep all her kids close to her heart with this personalized birthstone necklace. You can add up to 11 stones depending on how many children she has. SEE ON ETSY

11 Quote Ornament 'I'll Love You Forever' Ornament $23 Susabellas You might want to pick up a box of tissues to go along with this ornament. The sweet quote reads, "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, As long as I'm living your baby I'll be." It just might get the waterworks going. SEE ON ETSY