10 Thoughtful Holiday 2018 Gifts For Moms, Because They're The Real-Life Superheroes
I may be a bit biased since I am one, but moms are just incredible. They love you, comfort you, guide you, and support you, all without letting on how stressful mom life can be. When I think of how much my own mother has done for me, I know there's no way I could ever really thank her, and no gift that could ever really express my gratitude. But, it's still fun to try and find that perfect present, because putting a smile on her face is always worth it. So if you're looking for thoughtful gifts for moms, because you know that she deserves something special more than anyone else you know, rest assured that there are tons of amazing presents out there.
Of course, pretty much any mom will tell you that the best gift ever is simply spending time with her family, especially around the holidays. But a thoughtful gift that lets her know she's appreciated certainly won't hurt. Whether you go with something practical, sentimental, or even luxurious, she'll feel special just knowing that you bought it with love — especially if it's hand delivered with a hug and a really nice card.
Here are 11 gifts any mom would love to unwrap this year.
1Personalized Ornament
Make it a Christmas to remember with a cute personalized ornament. It'll bring a mom joy for years to come as she puts it on the tree each holiday season.
2Leather Bag
Moms keep their families' lives organized, which means they've more than likely got a lot of stuff to lug around every day. A new purse that doesn't have a layer of crumbs and kids' dirty tissues at the bottom will be much appreciated. When you gift it to her, fill it with something sweet and sentimental like a beautiful note, her favorite flower, or a special craft you or the kids made just for her.
32019 Planner
A planner will come in super handy for keeping track of doctor appointments, PTA meetings, and everything else a mom needs to remember. To make it extra special, jot in special occasions that she'll want to remember, including birthdays, anniversaries, and special memories only you and her share.
4Keepsake Book
"My Mom: In Her Own Words' Interview Book
Let her know you're interested in hearing her stories with this interview book. It'll be a book *you* end up treasuring, too.
5Keychain
There's nothing like hearing those three little words from her child to put a smile on a mom's face.
6Face Mask Set
Making time for self-care isn't easy when you're a mom, but this face mask set may serve as a good reminder that she deserves a little pampering.
7Bath Bombs
Sometimes a mom just needs a good soak in the tub. This cute holiday bath bomb set will make it even more relaxing.
8Picture Frame
There's nothing a mom will appreciate more than a photograph of the you and her in a beautiful frame.
9Keepsake Bracelet
Turn a piece of actual handwriting into a bracelet for one of the coolest keepsakes I've ever seen.
10Personalized Necklace
She can keep all her kids close to her heart with this personalized birthstone necklace. You can add up to 11 stones depending on how many children she has.
11Quote Ornament
'I'll Love You Forever' Ornament
You might want to pick up a box of tissues to go along with this ornament. The sweet quote reads, "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, As long as I'm living your baby I'll be." It just might get the waterworks going.
This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching Mondays in December.