There’s a variety of reasons why famous couples become Hollywood royalty. Some of them look great together, like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Some of them seem so kind I’d like to be their dinner guest, like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. And some are just so funny that they’re hard to resist, like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. But one couple wraps everything up and ties a LOL-inducing bow on top. Yup, you know the couple, so here are 10 times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds trolled each other and we all came away the winners.

Lively and Reynolds were the best thing to come out of the superhero film Green Lantern, in which they both had lead roles. When they were cast, Lively was dating Penn Badgley, Cosmopolitan reported, and Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson, according to E! News. And although Reynolds told Details in 2011 he wasn’t sure he wanted to get married again after his divorce from Johansson, he changed his mind when he became close with Lively, as the Daily Mail reported.

The couple were married in September 2012 in an intimate ceremony with family and friends at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina, according to E! News. (Fun fact: that’s where scenes from the ultimate romance movie The Notebook were filmed.)

But despite that scenic start, the couple’s snarky side was soon on display, and it’s been a great gift to social media.

Reynolds’ Sweet Moment With A Legend

When Reynolds was at a red-carpet event for the Berlin Film Festival, he shared a sweet moment with Helen Mirren. The cameras caught him giving the legendary actress a loving look that Lively couldn’t let the moment pass.

“Should I be concerned that my husband’s never looked at me this way?...” she captioned an Instagram post.

Lively’s Birthday Gift

This moment was an epic troll, as Reynolds took to Instagram to remind fans that it was his wife’s birthday in August 2017. He did so with a photo of the couple at the Met Gala, in which Lively is half cropped out.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he wrote with his perfect deadpan humor.

And Lively’s Response

But Lively isn’t one to let that kind of diss go unanswered; a few months later, in October 2017, she responded with a birthday wish of her own. This time she posted a photo of the other Canadian Ryan, Ryan Gosling, in a picture with her husband where he’s half cropped out.

"Happy Birthday, baby," she captioned the post. The perfect clap back at her cheeky husband.

That Ghostly Romance

In November 2018, a woman came forward to tell a British TV show that she had cheated on her fiancé with a ghost and had now fallen in love with one, according to the New York Post. Reynolds used the wild story to troll his sweetheart, replying to the Post’s tweet about the story with the comment: “THIS is how I find out?”

Even During Cross-Promotion

When Lively’s film A Simple Favor came out, Reynolds retweeted the promo for it. That was sweet, but less so was his quippy caption: “You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So…what the f*ck happened to Emily?”

On The Red Carpet

When the couple attended the premiere of A Quiet Place, someone snapped them on the red carpet with a view of Lively from behind. It looks like a sweet moment, as Reynolds looks at his wife with a big smile, but Lively still turned it into a moment to troll, commenting instead on the intricate hairstyle that is clearly shown by the pose.

"If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself," she captioned the shot.

When Reynolds Got To The Point…Eventually

On Lively’s birthday in 2016, Reynolds took to Twitter to wish her a happy birthday. But before he did so, he took a moment to wish a happy birthday to 90s music sensation, Billy Ray Cyrus. "Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart. Also, Happy Birthday to my wife," he tweeted.

Cyrus even responded with a quip about his most popular tune, and a tacked on birthday wish for Lively, writing: "Thanks man, you really know how to mend an Achy Breaky Heart! @VancityReynolds Tell your wife happy birthday."

During Lively’s Fashionable Press Tour

Lively did a lot of press in the run-up to her movie All I See Is You, and for her own reasons, she made her wardrobe one of the talking points. According to Glamour, the actress changed outfits for nearly every interview and event she did, making the tour her own personal fashion show.

She also used the opportunity to troll Reynolds with a photo of the couple on the red carpet captioned, “@vancityreynolds didn’t even to one outfit change from the sidewalk to the inside. (Lazy)."

A Christmas Snub

It’s always nice when a spouse helps out with the Christmas preparations. But when Reynolds took to the kitchen to make some Christmas cookies, Lively couldn’t let her critique pass by.

Showing a photo of what were certainly not his best effort at baking, Lively wrote that her husband had made some Christmas cookies and added a shocked emoji. Then she joked, “He’s verrry handsome though.”

Trolling The Press

When the media started to circulate rumors that Lively and Reynolds were struggling in their marriage, according to ELLE, he confronted the accusations with a joke. Retweeting the IB Times of India, which said that the couple were struggling to make quality time, Reynolds hit back: “I wish. I could use a little ‘me time’.”

Here’s hoping Lively and Reynolds never get over their love for one another, or that great humor that entertains us all.