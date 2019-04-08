Kim Kardashian is about to have her hands full. Next month, Kardashian will welcome her fourth child (and second through a surrogate mother) which means she will have to focus her attention on having another baby in the home. Not that she seems to mind. Although she might seem glamorous all of the time, Kim Kardashian is a totally relatable mom to her adorable three children.

Kardashian first became a mother in 2013 when she welcomed her first child with her then-fiancé, Kanye West, according to CNN. And once that happened, her life was not only changed forever, it was changed for the better. Kardashian and West are now the parents to three kids — 5-year-old daughter, North, 4-year-old son, Saint, and 1-year-old daughter, Chicago. And their family is about to get a lot bigger, since they're expecting a son due next month.

Sure, Kardashian and West might not live the life of the average parent. They have thousands of followers on social media, they have more businesses than you can count on both hands, and they seem to not have a worry in the world. But they're super relatable as parents.

These following times are just a very small example as to how relatable Kardashian is as a mom.

1. She Lets Her Kids Play Pranks kimkardashian on Instagram She isn't afraid to fool around with her kids and teach them to have fun in their lives. So, for April Fool's Day in 2019, Kardashian helped her kids pull off a major prank on their dad. She explained to Elle earlier this month that North roped Saint into playing a huge prank — and she let them. Kardashian said: "She took ketchup bottles into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me, and on the bathroom, as if it was a bad scary movie. Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No. She taught Saint how to fake cry — she showed him how to do it! — and then she told him to scream 'Mommy's dead!'"

2. She Understands Her Kids Have Some Fun Interests kimkardashian on Instagram One of the realest things about Kardashian is that she lets her kids explore all of their interests, no matter what kind of interest they have. It's super refreshing to see her let her kids be kids. And needless to say, her oldest has a lot of interests. North has expressed an interest in music, fashion, makeup, and modeling (appearing on her first magazine cover at the age of five), according to People, and Kardashian has let her. She's letting her kids figure out her likes and dislikes in the best way possible.

3. She Lets Her Kids Explore Their Creativity kimkardashian on Instagram As it just so happens, her kids interests typically have something to do with their creativity — and Kardashian has no problem letting them use their imaginations and get a little messy. Kardashian has said that North would love to start a YouTube channel — which is the perfect creative outlet for a young kid. Kardashian has also documented North, doing makeup on both her mom and herself on Instagram — and from the sound of it, North loves getting creative with makeup. And Kardashian loves that for her daughter — she told Refinery 29 that she sees her loving it for a long time to come. Any creative outlet is a good one, even if it involves rubbing makeup all over her mom's face.

4. She Seeks The Help From Other Moms Another thing hat makes Kardashian so relatable? The fact that she isn't afraid to ask for help, especially when it comes to parenting. While some people might rely on their circle of friends to help them, Kardashian just so happens to have millions of followers to turn to for advice. Just last month, Kardashian asked her followers for recommendations for the best kids pajamas, and received thousands of replies in return. But the best thing about her being so open to getting advice on social media? The fact that she can help others with their suggestions. That is not only super relatable, it's so smart.

5. She Enlists The Help Of A Babysitter Its JoJo Siwa on YouTube Although Kardashian is such a hands on mom, she isn't afraid to hand over the reigns to other people to watch her kids for a few hours. Earlier this month, Kardashian let teen superstar, JoJo Siwa babysit North and her daughter had a blast, according to People. What parent hasn't handed off their kids to an older person they admire for a few hours?

6. She Lets Her Kids Play Dress Up kimkardashian on Instagram Since Kardashian and West are always surrounded by fabulous clothes, it makes sense that their kids would want to walk in their footsteps and play dress up, too. The best thing is that Kardashian lets them — both North and Saint have dressed up like their dad, according to Entertainment Tonight, and Kardashian has let North straighten her hair on special occasions, according to Cosmopolitan.

7. She Deals With Her Kids Weird Cravings kimkardashian on Instagram Even the Kardashian-West kids are picky eaters, which Kardashian has had a hands on experience with. Instead of telling her kids to eat something else, Kardashian has dealt with her kid's weird cravings, just like every parent — by crafting her kids what they want to eat, even if it is just a little weird. In February 2018, Kardashian made her kids hot dog sushi because they loved both foods on their own and wanted to eat them together. How creative!

8. She Values Her Kid's Input On Projects kimkardashian on Instagram When it came time to designing her kids clothing line with West, Kardashian enlisted the help of her kids to give their input on what they want to wear, according to Vogue. "North [loves] trips to the fabric store," Kardashian told Vogue in 2017. "She definitely has an opinion on colors and styles."

9. She Understands Her Kids Jealousy Issues kimkardashian on Instagram Even Kardashian has to deal with her kids getting jealous of each other, just like every other parent. Her kids are just as demanding as any other kids. During a 2017 appearance on The Ellen Show, Kardashian revealed that North got jealous of her breastfeeding Saint, which led her to give North a milk box, just so she would stop being so jealous.