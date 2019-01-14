Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a super cute family — this is a very well known fact. The parents of two young children, Miles and Luna, always seem to family outings look super fun. It seems like each and every day is an adventure in their family, and although every moment they spend together is precious, these are some super cute times that the Teigen-Legend family was completely picture perfect.

After Teigen gave birth to their son, Miles, this past May, you can tell that the family is so complete. Not only is their 2-year-old daughter, Luna, incredibly happy to be a big sister, but Miles might be one of the cutest little boys around. At the same time, the proud parents are not afraid to be open about the realities they face as the parents to two kids under the age of two. And they're not afraid to talk about wanting to expand their family, too. Teigen told People in September:

John wants however many kids I want. That's the good thing with John — he is down for it. Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I'm 70, I'll look back and say, "Oh, I wish I had more. I can't see myself regretting having a ton of kids.

But until they do decide to expand their family, these super cute, picture perfect moments will remind people of how adorable their family of four truly is.

1. The Time They Dressed To Impress

On Saturday, Legend celebrated his 40th birthday with a James Bond themed party, according to E! News. This meant that everyone in the family was able to get dressed up, including Legend's "identical twin" — his son — who wore the cutest tuxedo to the party. Even Luna looked beautiful, wearing a super cute tutu dress and matching bow.

If there is any family that knows how to dress for an occasion, it's this family.

2. The Time They Took Bath Time Seriously

Bath time with toddlers and babies is messy — there is a lot of splashing and water involved that tends to go everywhere. But somehow, their family made it look so adorable. Just look how cute Miles is, sitting in his own plastic tub! So perfect.

3. The Time Where They Made Vacationing With Toddlers Look Relaxing

If there is anything that their family loves to do, it is to go on vacation to some tropical locale and make everyone jealous. Not only do Teigen and Legend do this well, they do it with two kids, which basically makes them super heroes.

And if there is any place to look picture perfect as a family, it's on vacation.

4. The Time They Made Breastfeeding Look Glamorous

Teigen can do it all, like tandem breastfeed her infant son and her daughter's doll (and deal with her daughter's demands, too). She has been an active proponent of breastfeeding, too. When Teigen first started breastfeeding Luna in 2016, she admitted to Entertainment Tonight that it was a struggle for her, at first. Teigen said:

The feeding schedule surprised me a lot. If you kind of do the math, you're kind of breastfeeding for 10 hours a day total. It's very loving and sweet, but it's not easy.

5. & Bottle Feeding, Too

And once Miles graduated to bottle feeding, Luna got in on the fun, too. Just look at how adorable and helpful the big sister is when it comes to feeding her younger brother.

6. The Time They Got In The Holiday Spirit

This past Christmas, this family was the epitome of Christmas cheer. Not only did Legend release a Christmas album, titled A Legendary Christmas, but the family also starred in their own holiday variety show, also titled A Legendary Christmas.

If anyone owned the holiday season, it was this family.

7. The Time They Made Plane Travel Look Easy

Every seasoned parent knows that air travel can be hard with little kids (every parent and passenger dreads hearing a crying baby on the plane). But the family made it look so easy when they traveled together on a plane in August (don't worry, Miles only sat in the seat for the photo).

8. The Time They Made Dress Up Look Fun

Playing dress up can be taxing for some moms, especially moms who have a lot of stuff to do. But somehow, Teigen and Luna made it look like a part of their everyday routine. How is this family so perfect?

9. The Time They Already Showed Signs Of A Sibling Rivalry

Although the kids may be young, they're already taking the roles in their family pretty seriously. For the most part, the children seem to get along great. But, Legend revealed shortly after Miles' birth that Luna was already showing signs of jealousy. Legend told Entertainment Tonight:

I think she's just becoming aware that he's the competition. We'll see how that plays out, but I think it might be good because it's making her like, she's doing more to ingratiate herself to us, which means it might be a good thing for her to have a little competition.

10. The Time They Looked Like A Loving Family

They always look like a loving family, which is pretty much all the time. No matter where or where, you can tell that they are so devoted to one another. And at the end of the day, that is so special.

