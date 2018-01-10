After spending months in maternity clothes, you want to look and feel like yourself again when you're back to work. But if you are pumping or nursing, you know that the fashion you choose has to be practical, because you may need to pump throughout the day or you may pop in to see your baby to squeeze in a breastfeeding session. Either way, you need clothes that will make it easy to pull your boobs out while still looking professional. So for a polished work look, here are 10 tops for breastfeeding that are perfect for the office.

If you are a nursing or pumping mom, you probably have stocked up on button down blouses, which are easy to open up to nurse or pump. There are a lot of mainstream (not designed for nursing) tops you can get, too, but nursing wear designers are making some pretty amazing pieces, which are probably a lot more discreet and convenient than non-nursing tops. Many of them come with hidden zippers and layers, which eliminate the need to fumble with buttons and clasps and keep you more covered while you pump or nurse.

Great work tops should be versatile, so you can wear them with pants or a skirt, as a layer under a blazer, or polished enough to wear alone. So here are some practical and trendy tops that you can wear in a number of ways when you go to the office. (And still get your boobs free.)

1 Florence Leather Detail Nursing Blouse Figure 8 Maternity This trendy Florence Leather Detail Nursing Blouse ($115, Figure 8 Maternity) is perfect for the office and can be worn in a number of ways. It features leather detailing on the shoulders and hidden zippered access for pumping or nursing.

2 MAMA Nursing Blouse H&M This airy MAMA Nursing Blouse ($19, H&M) is perfect for work and easy to wear. It features a double layer that you can lift up for discreet nursing or pumping access. The blouse is also available in a great polka dot print and versatile cut, so you can wear it with slacks, a skirt, or a blazer.

3 Jessica Simpson Pull-Over Wrap Nursing Blouse Motherhood Maternity This Jessica Simpson Pull-Over Wrap Nursing Blouse ($35, Motherhood Maternity) will be super easy to wear to work. It has a sleek fitted finish and a nice pull-over wrap design. The discreet pull aside feature will make it easy to pump or nurse while at work.

4 Riley Nursing Button Down — White Arrow Mom's The Word Every work wardrobe can use a cute button down blouse, and this Riley Nursing Button Down — White Arrow ($115, Mom’s The Word) is exactly that. It features a spunky arrow pattern and has hidden zips for easy pumping or nursing access, so you don’t have to fumble with buttons.

5 Sleeveless Crossover Nursing Top Milk Nursingwear This Sleeveless Crossover Nursing Top ($30, Milk Nursingwear) will look great at work, and you can wear it with pants, a skirt, a blazer, or even a cardigan. It has a sleek fitted cut, and the stylish crossover design can be pulled aside for easy nursing or pumping access.

6 Mayfair Drapey Maternity & Nursing Blouse Figure 8 Maternity The Mayfair Drapey Maternity & Nursing Blouse ($86, Figure 8 Maternity) is a great black and white plaid blouse that can be easily worn to work with either pants, a skirt, and even a black blazer. It features a gorgeous drapey fabric, and can be pulled aside to reveal discreet nursing access.

7 Sleek Scoop Neck Nursing Top Milk Nursingwear This Sleek Scoop Neck Nursing Top ($38, Milk Nursingwear) is a great top for layering. You can wear it with a blazer or cardigan, and the neat lift-up design makes it convenient to nurse or pump in at work.

8 Carrie Nursing Blouse Mom's The Word For a short sleeve blouse that gives you a great polished look, check out this Carrie Nursing Blouse ($73, Mom’s The Word). It has a beautiful drape cut, detailed back neck, and hidden zippers for nursing and pumping access. Wear it alone or as a layer — it will look great with almost anything.

9 MAMA Floral Nursing Blouse H&M This beautiful MAMA Floral Nursing Blouse ($25, H&M) is a versatile top to wear to the office, and you can wear it with pretty much any color pant, skirt, or blazer. It features a bold floral print, drapey cut, and discreet wrap-over front panel that makes it easy to pump and nurse in.