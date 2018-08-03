10 Twin Quotes For National Twin Day To Help You Celebrate In Double Time

Being a twin is a gift in this world that often wants to isolate you and make you feel all alone. Having a constant companion who always has your back no matter what is truly something that everyone should experience. Every year in August, we celebrate the joy that is being forever partnered with a womb-mate during National Twin Day, and it's a lot of fun. In celebration of the doubly fun day, here are some National Twin Day quotes that are twice as nice for their subject matter.

Imagine your life in two-player mode, all the time. You never need to worry about who will partner with you for euchre or beer pong, and you never have to worry about not having anyone remember your birthday. When you have kids, it's an instant joy for both of you, no matter which twin is having the kids because you'll love their kids as much as they love yours. The bond is indescribably strong, described by some as metaphysical or supernatural. I don't know about all that, but from what I've observed, there's more to the bond of twins than just sharing a birthday and more than a little of your DNA.