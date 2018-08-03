10 Twin Quotes For National Twin Day To Help You Celebrate In Double Time

Being a twin is a gift in this world that often wants to isolate you and make you feel all alone. Having a constant companion who always has your back no matter what is truly something that everyone should experience. Every year in August, we celebrate the joy that is being forever partnered with a womb-mate during National Twin Day, and it's a lot of fun. In celebration of the doubly fun day, here are some National Twin Day quotes that are twice as nice for their subject matter.
Imagine your life in two-player mode, all the time. You never need to worry about who will partner with you for euchre or beer pong, and you never have to worry about not having anyone remember your birthday. When you have kids, it's an instant joy for both of you, no matter which twin is having the kids because you'll love their kids as much as they love yours. The bond is indescribably strong, described by some as metaphysical or supernatural. I don't know about all that, but from what I've observed, there's more to the bond of twins than just sharing a birthday and more than a little of your DNA.
1"My sister and I, you will recollect, were twins, and you know how subtle are the links which bind two souls which are so closely allied." — Arthur Conan Doyle, 'The Adventure of the Speckled Band'
"How subtle are the links..." It's evergreen, isn't it? The idea that the intertwined nature of twins is a bone-deep, eternal thing. Arthur Conan Doyle might be known more for mysteries, but here he really gets it.
2“Mum used to say we were the same soul split in two and walking around on four legs. It seems unnatural being born together and then dying apart.” ― Melodie Ramone, 'After Forever Ends'
It goes even deeper than a marriage. It's essential to who you are when you're a twin. It just is. The idea of two souls that make one seems as close to the truth as it can be.
3"We came into the world like brother and brother; And now let's go hand in hand, not one before another." — William Shakespeare, 'The Comedy Of Errors'
Antipholus of Syracuse and of Ephesus and, Dromio of Ephesus and Syracuse are Shakespeare's twins. Leave it to Shakespeare to make it so poignant and beautiful. A father of twins himself, Shakespeare revered the nature of twins and would write about them again in Twelfth Night.
4“When twins are seperated, their spirits steal away to find the other." — Jandy Nelson, 'I'll Give You the Sun'
This book was one of the best books I read in 2017. It was so unbelievably gorgeous. It was also incredibly heartbreaking — it gets everything right.
5“We were born in the '70s, back when twins were rare, a bit magical: cousins of the unicorn, siblings of the elves.” ― Gillian Flynn, 'Gone Girl'
"Are you guys twins?" Nope, we just have the same face, same height, and same birthday. It made it very uncomfortable for everyone when we first met yesterday.
6“Misunderstood twins run away from weddings. Malevolent twins shoot the groom.” ― Courtney M. Privett, 'Mayfly Requiem'
This isn't bad twin/good twin, it's bad twin/worse twin. Even better in my opinion, or at least a lot more fun.
7"You were born together, and together you shall be forevermore but let there be spaces in your togetherness. And let the winds of heaven dance between you." — Khalil Ghibran, 'The Prophet'
Oh, Khalil Ghibran, how wonderful is this description of twins? It's so simple and so meaningful.
8"I wish I had a twin, so I could know what I look like without plastic surgery." — Joan Rivers
I do so love this quote from Joan Rivers. It's pure Joan. Rest in peace, you hilarious woman.
9"‘You two,’ she went on, gazing down at Fred and George, ‘are about to learn what happens to wrong-doers in my school.’ ‘You know what?’ said Fred. ‘I don’t think we are.’ He turned to his twin. ‘George,’ said Fred, ‘I think we’ve outgrown full-time education.’ ‘Yeah, I’ve been feeling that way myself,’ said George lightly. ‘Time to test our talents in the real world, d’ you reckon?’ asked Fred. ‘Definitely,’ said George. And before Umbridge could say a word, they raised their wands and said together: ‘Accio brooms!’" — JK Rowling, 'Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix'
Obviously some of the most famous twins in all of literature. This magical pair is just so fun and also tragic.
10“Twins. God’s way of saying, 'One of you is a rough draft.'” — Unknown.
Hint: It's always the other twin.