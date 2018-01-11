10 Winter Breastfeeding Clothes That Are Warm, Stylish, & Easy To Nurse In

Putting your winter wardrobe together can be lots of fun. You get to shop for scarves and hats, beautiful sweaters and jackets, and tops to layer underneath. But if you are a mom who is breastfeeding, you’ll probably be a little more conscious of your choices. It can be hard to wear layers and sweaters that are hard to maneuver while you’re feeding your baby, so you need winter breastfeeding clothes that will be warm, stylish, and easy to nurse in.

Whether you are at home or out in public, heavy and bulky layers can make it a real pain to breastfeed. They can lead to you fumbling around with your clothes while you juggle a hungry, fussy baby. Plus, how are you supposed to stay warm this winter if all you can find is a nursing tank? Luckily, more designers are making winter clothes with nursing moms in mind and feature discreet panels, buttons, and zippers in their clothes to make breastfeeding a breeze.

There are some winter staples that no wardrobe can do with out. Some of these pieces are easy to lounge in, and others are great for an evening out. Either way, these breastfeeding clothes are sure to keep you cozy and trendy all winter long.

1 Powder Blue Cotton Cable Knit Maternity & Nursing Sweater Seraphine This Powder Blue Cotton Cable Knit Maternity and Nursing Sweater ($52, Seraphine) is a great winter wardrobe staple. It features a lovely long cut and side snaps that open for easy nursing. The pretty pastel blue, along with its 100 percent cotton cable knit, make it the perfect sweater to wear into spring.

2 Black Margot Dress Allette Boutique This Black Margot Dress ($198, Alette Boutique) from Alette is the ultimate sweater dress for your nursing wardrobe. Made in the USA of high quality fabrics, this super soft dress will keep you warm and cozy in cold weather, and the double V-neck provides discreet nursing access. If it's extra chilly, you can pair it with leggings, jeggings, or cable-knit tights.

3 Bearsland Women's Nursing Hoodie Amazon Every winter wardrobe needs a great hoodie, and that’s true even when you’re breastfeeding. This Bearsland Women's Nursing Hoodie ($37, Amazon) is the perfect solution when you want to be stylish, comfy, and warm while you breastfeed in the winter. It features an easy to wear long length, front kangaroo pocket, and discreet zippered openings in the front for easy breastfeeding access

4 Berry Nursing & Maternity Tunic Seraphine This Berry Nursing and Maternity Tunic ($66, Seraphine) is perfect if you’re looking for a little winter glamour. This roll neck style tunic has zippered breastfeeding access, and the berry color and long length make it easy to wear all winter long.

5 MAMA Fine-Knit Nursing Sweater H&M This MAMA Fine-knit Nursing Sweater ($35, H&M) is super versatile and easy to breastfeed in. It comes in a soft knit finish, and features discreet V-neck nursing access. This is one of those wardrobe staples that you can wear under a blazer or with a pair of joggers.

6 Camel Draped Maternity & Nursing Sweater Seraphine This Camel Draped Maternity and Nursing Sweater ($66, Seraphine) is a classic turtleneck style piece that will be easy to wear and breastfeed in all winter long. Sure to be warm and cozy as it's made with a cashmere, cotton, and lambswool blend, this sweater also has a side opening for easy breastfeeding access. You can pair it with a blazer or a pair of jeans to dress it up or down.

7 Pull Over 2 Button Closure Nursing Cardigan Motherhood Maternity Sometimes you just want to throw something on that you don’t have to think about, but still look great. This Pull Over 2 Button Closure Nursing Cardigan ($25, Motherhood Maternity) can give you effortless style, and the easy button closure can make breastfeeding a breeze.

8 Grey Mock Shirt Maternity & Nursing Jumper Seraphine If you love a layered look, you can get this Grey Mock Shirt Maternity & Nursing Jumper ($99, Seraphine). It features a two-in-one look with sweater and Peter Pan collared shirt layered underneath. The top sweater layer can be lifted up for easy breastfeeding access without having to fumble with a bunch of layers. This is a great look to pull together with a pair of jeans or corduroy pants.

9 Boob Design Ready Flex Fleece Maternity & Nursing Hoodie Figure 8 Maternity Sometimes you want to just lounge in your favorite fleece jacket, so this Boob Design Ready Flex Fleece Maternity & Nursing Hoodie ($139, Figure 8 Maternity) is the fleece you’ll want for your winter wardrobe. It features a double layer design which can be lifted for nursing access, thumbhole to keep your hands warm, sleeve pockets to keep your keys or cell phone, and longer length in back to keep you warm even when you sit down.