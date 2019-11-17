100 Clever Christmas Gifts On Amazon When You Don't Know What To Give

Gift-giving is rarely easy. You want to find something unique and special for every person on your list, but you have to admit: some folks don't make it easy. Luckily, I'm here to help: in the form of these clever Christmas gifts on Amazon that are about to save the day and your holiday. No matter what hobbies, interests, or secret desires your gift recipient harbors (amateur chefs are totally covered), you will find something amazing on this list that will let them know, in no uncertain terms: that you are thinking of them.

Somewhere in this list of amazing products you'll score the gem that has your best buddy, mom, brother, babysitter, or sister's name written all over it. For some, that will mean eco-conscious treasures like pretty wrapping paper that is actually a gift in itself — embedded with wildflower seeds, they’ll be able to plant the paper and grow a small garden after unwrapping their actual gifts.

For others, including anyone who spends a ton of time in the kitchen, cooking products like a five-in-one griddle, a mandoline slicer with interchangeable blades, and smart cooking spoons that rest on the sides of pots and pans are guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

Get ready, get excited: gift giving just got a whole lot easier.

1. The Simple, Effective Stress Ball That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Serenilite Hand Therapy Stress Ball Amazon | $11 See on Amazon When you feel like an actual ball of stress, this stress ball is here for you, whether you need to give it a quick squeeze during a meeting gone haywire or keep it in your pocket (just in case) while negotiating vegetables with feisty toddlers. The palm-size ball is great for strengthening your grip and improving joint health and it comes in 12 colors and shapes (including the cutest heart).

2. An Exfoliating Foot Mask Made With Gentle Plant Extracts Plantifique Soft Foot Exfoliating Mask Amazon | $16 See on Amazon If you’re on the never-ending merry-go-round that is trying to keep calluses and dry skin from making your feet feel like sandpaper, save money on pedicures and take matters into your own hands. This foot peel mask is worn like a pair of booties while you relax for an hour and let its gentle plant extracts and milk work their exfoliating magic. For the next seven days the dry skin and calluses on your feet will fall off —revealing the smoothest feet.

3. These Hair Ties That Keep Ponytails In Place And Are Better For The Planet Terra Ties Biodegradable Elastic Hair Ties Amazon | $15 See on Amazon These eco-friendly elastic hair ties are made from organic materials without the slightest bit of plastic in them, making them biodegradable and so much better for the planet. The pack of 27 ties will hold any style in place and won’t cause bumps in your hair or breakage when you try to remove them.

4. An Eco-Friendly Set Of Makeup Remover Pads That You Can Reuse Our Earth Beauty Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (Set of 13) Amazon | $17 See on Amazon Throw away less and remove more makeup, dirt, and oil with one fell swoop — that’s the benefit of using these eco-friendly makeup removing pads, which are made from organic bamboo cotton and can be washed and reused. The set comes with two microfiber facial cleansing gloves, 10 makeup remover pads, and a mesh laundry bag.

5. This Pretty Gift Wrap That Transforms Into Colorful Wildflowers When You Plant It Triumph Plant Seeded Gift Wrap That Grows Amazon | $15 See on Amazon Make every part of your gift a gift — including this beautiful eco-conscious wrapping paper that is embedded with hundreds of wildflower seeds your lucky recipient can plant after unwrapping everything. Each set comes with four flowering seeded gift wrap, six gift cards, and raffia for a natural, pretty bow ribbon alternative.

6. A Perfectly Designed Ice Cream Scoop That Works On Super Frozen Treats Gorilla Grip Premium Ice Cream Scoop Amazon | $10 See on Amazon Imagine never having to wait for your frozen treats to defrost before serving them up. This ice cream scoop is so sturdy and smartly designed with flat edges that scoop up even the most rock-hard frozen desserts without bending or breaking. The scoop is dishwasher-safe.

7. The Multi-Tasking Griddle With Adjustable Temperature Controls Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler Amazon | $58 See on Amazon This five-in-one griddle can be used as a grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, and half grill/half griddle. It has adjustable temperature controls and removable non-stick cooking plates that are dishwasher-friendly. It's a great way to make breakfast for a crowd.

8. This Silicone Scraper For Tranfering Ingredients From Bowls Messermeister Flexible Silicone Bowl Scraper Amazon | $19 See on Amazon Spoons aren’t always the most efficient tools when it comes to scraping ingredients from bowls and into pots, pans, or baking cups. But this silicone scraper has a stainless steel core that makes it durable — while offering an effective way of transferring food without scratching cookware surfaces. The scraper comes in four colors: blue, green, orange, or red.

9. A Vegetable Slicer That Shreds, Slices, And Grates Nasdom Vegetable Mandoline Slicer Amazon | $25 See on Amazon There’s more than one way to slice veggies and this vegetable mandoline slicer is the gadget you need to shred, slice, and grate every veg under the sun. The tool has a secure suction base grip with a hand-powered rotary grater and three interchangeable drums that also work magic on coffee, nuts, and cheese.

10. An Apple Corer For Easier Snacks And Pies Newness Apple Corer Amazon | $9 See on Amazon Tackle the most annoying thing about prepping apples and pears for snacks, recipes, and pies — eliminating its core — with this apple corer. The handheld tool features a sharp stainless steel blade that gets rid of cores in seconds.

11.These Garlic Peelers That Work By Simple Rolling Them On A Counter Colorblast Cookware Silicone Garlic Peeler (4-Pack) Amazon | $10 See on Amazon Put away that knife and save your fingers the unfortunate fate of smelling like garlic for hours with these silicone garlic peelers. These peeling tubes couldn’t be simpler to use: insert a piece of whole garlic with its skin still on, roll the tube across your counter a few times, and garlic will emerge, skin-free and ready to use.

12. This Trio Of Cooking Spoons That Rest On The Sides Of Cookware Rachael Ray Lazy Tools Set (3-Piece Set) Amazon | $17 See on Amazon This trio of silicone cooking spoons feature side notches that rest on pots and pans to keep counters clean. The set includes a slotted spoon, spoonula, and solid spoon that can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, are dishwasher-safe, and come in blue or red.

13. A Unique Jar Opener That Requires No Effort For Little Hands Rtreek Jar Opener Amazon | $12 See on Amazon Opening stubborn jars can take Hercules-like strength. But, with this unique jar opener, you simply exert the tiniest bit of force and it yields the outcome you want — an opened jar. The opener is perfect for teaching little ones independence, or for making food prep tasks a lot easier if you have arthritis or weak hands.

14. The Natural, Vegan-Based Cleanser Made With Superfoods Youth To The People Kale Superfood Cleanser Amazon | $36 See on Amazon Cleanse your skin and remove makeup with ingredients you actually recognize — like superfoods spinach, kale, alfalfa, and green tea — when you make the switch to this natural, vegan gel cleanser, which is gentle on all skin types, including sensitive skin. The formula is made with cold-pressed plant extracts and contains a wealth of vitamins and antioxidants (with no nasty chemicals or mineral oil).

15. An Antioxidant-Rich Skincare Serum To Get That Glow Back Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate and Glow Oil - Antioxidant Facial Oil Amazon | $48 See on Amazon If your glow has taken a vacation, it’s time to demand its return — with a little gentle coaxing from this natural, antioxidant-rich skincare serum, which contains a nourishing blend of squalene, prickly pear, and vitamins E and C. The hydrating oil is vegan and free of parabens, phthalates, sulfites, and mineral oil.

16. This Travel-Friendly Bolster Pillow That Supports Your Neck And Back EARTHLITE Bolster Pillow Jumbo Amazon | $31 See on Amazon Relieve tension in your back, neck, legs, and hips with this travel-friendly bolster pillow, which fits perfectly under your knees, neck, or against your lower back. The pillow has a strap handle for portability and comes in eight styles, including a neck bolster and comfy fluffy bolster.

17. The Hair Removal Tool For Places You Can't Reach baKblade Back Hair Removal and Body Shaver Amazon | $35 See on Amazon It doesn’t matter where you have unwanted stray hair that’s annoying you — your back, the backs of your thighs — this hair removal tool extends to 18 inches when you unfold it so that you can reach every inch of your body to remove unwanted hair. The retractable shaver is portable and can be used wet or dry.

18. A 2-Tier Rotating Turntable For Spices And Pantry Items Copco 2-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon | $11 See on Amazon Get organized with the help of this two-tier rotating Lazy Susan, which spins 360-degrees so you can always find what you need when your recipe calls for it. The turntable has a non-skid surface that keeps items adhered to it so that they don’t tumble off.

19. This Mountable Wire Rack For Pots And Pans Lids Organize It All Wall Cabinet Door Pot Lid Rack Amazon | $14 See on Amazon Mount this wire rack to the backs of cabinet and pantry doors and store up to six pots and pans lids in one secure place. The lid rack comes in chrome or white and will save you tons of shelf space.

20. An Adjustable Pan And Cutting Board Organizer YouCopia Adjustable Rack Pan Organizer, Amazon | $25 See on Amazon Customize this pan rack so that it accommodates cutting boards and pans of all sizes. The rack has six adjustable dividers and non-slip feet.

21. These Storage Bags With Zippers, Clear Windows, And Handles Lifewit Storage Bag Large (3-Pack) Amazon | $26 See on Amazon Store seasonal items and towels in these soft, collapsible storage bags, which have a secure zipper and keep mold and mildew away. The three-pack of bags feature convenient clear windows so you won’t have to play guessing games about what is inside, as well as handles for portability.

22. The Natural, Mess-Free Way To Potty Train Your Pup Fresh Patch Disposable Dog Potty Amazon | $29 See on Amazon Indoor and older dogs, as well as puppies that are potty training, will have an easier time going in this disposable dog potty, made from real grass. The sod pad is free of dirt, absorbs liquids and odors, and provides a mess-free solution that might just save rugs and carpets.

23. A Beard Grooming Tool That Creates The Perfect Facial Hair The Cut Buddy Beard Shaping Tool Amazon | $12 See on Amazon Got someone on your gift list who has the perfect beard (or dreams of one)? Help them along with this beard grooming tool, featured on Shark Tank, which consists of curves and angles that serve as an outline when they trim and shave around the beard.

24. This UV Smartphone Sanitizer That Kills Germs PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger Amazon | $80 See on Amazon Can’t stomach the thought of all of the germs and bacteria lurking on your phone? Rest it in this UV smartphone sanitizer, which also works as a universal charger, and allow it to eliminate all of the grossness from your device.

25. The Light Therapy Lamp That Can Put You In A Better Mood Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon | $40 See on Amazon A lack of natural light and the changing seasons can wreak havoc on your mood and even your sleep. This light therapy lamp, featured on Shark Tank, provides 10,000 LUX brightness to help elevate your mood and eliminate fatigue. The lamp is adjustable, with a rotating light panel.

26. A Balance Board To Increase Strength During Workouts The Workout Balance Board Amazon | $31 See on Amazon Improve your balance and coordination and boost your strength with this balance board, which weighs just 3.2 pounds and is portable and perfect for on-the-go workouts. The board can be used while lifting weights for a bit more of a challenge, and is equally great as a plank and push-up assist.

27. This Bidet Attachment With A Self-Cleaning Nozzle Luxe Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon | $35 See on Amazon See why so many countries can’t live without their bidets with this attachable bidet, which fits on any standard toilet. The bidet has a self-cleaning nozzle with adjustable water pressure levels for a customized (and incredible) clean.

28. An Odor-Absorbing Stick For Stinky Shoes GLOVESTIX StankStix Odor Eliminator Amazon | $30 See on Amazon Every sports and workout fanatic on your list will benefit from this anti-odor stick, which you insert right into shoes and gym bags to immediately absorb odor-causing bacteria and deodorize. The chemical-free stick is scented with organic essential oils and contains replaceable deodorizing bags that should be swapped out every six months.

29. A Rolling Foot Massager That You Can Freeze For Cooling Comfort Solemender Foot Massager Amazon | $40 See on Amazon Relieve foot pain and discomfort from conditions like plantar fasciitis with this rolling foot massager, designed with a removable roller that you can freeze and reattach for cooling comfort.

30. An Oversized Wearable Sherpa Blanket That Keeps You Cozy THE COMFY | The Original Oversized Sherpa Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon | $58 See on Amazon Featured on Shark Tank, this so-comfy-you’ll-never-want-to-take-it-off blanket sweatshirt is made from cozy sherpa and and features a hood and a roomy pocket. The oversized wearable blanket comes in 18 colors and prints.

31. This No-Heat Curler That You Wear Like A Scrunchie CharlieCurls: On The Go Hair Curler Amazon | $25 See on Amazon Styling your hair doesn’t get any easier than this: a no-heat hair curler that you wear like a scrunchie and that creates pretty, voluminous curls and waves in as little as 30 seconds. The curler is free of plastic and comes in three colors.

32. These Ridiculously Warm Sherpa Socks That Keep You From Slipping On Floors THE COMFY | Non-Skid Sherpa Slipper Socks Amazon | $15 See on Amazon What do you get when you marry the warmth of Sherpa wool with a genius knee-length sock that features a non-skid sole? These cozy and warm Sherpa slipper socks, featured on Shark Tank, that come in two sizes and nine shades.

33. The Prettiest Non-Slip Yoga Socks That Look Like A Pair Of Ballet Slippers Ozaiic Yoga Socks Amazon | $15 See on Amazon Feel like a swan and stay adhered to your mat during tricky yoga or pilates poses with these pretty non-skid yoga socks, designed to resemble ballet slippers. The socks have silicone gel grips on the soles, with a criss-cross strap design.

34. A Device That Thaws Frozen Foods In Minutes THAW CLAW - Thaws Frozen Meat Amazon | $13 See on Amazon It happens all the time: you’re busy and forget to take out meat or other foods to thaw from the freezer. Save money on takeout and thaw those foods in just seven minutes with this amazing gadget, which fits all sinks and has a strong suction cup that keeps food floating on water (which helps it defrost in a flash).

35. These Natural Supplements That Cure Hangovers Cheers Hangover Cure Pills Amazon | $35 See on Amazon You had a little fun last night, but no one has time for a hangover the next day. These natural supplements promise to relieve some of those nasty symptoms with ingredients invented by a team of PhDs that include electrolytes, vitamins, milk thistle, and ginger root. Note: Always consult a doctor before starting new supplements.

36. A Time-Saving Beard Bib That Catches Hair Clippings BEARD KING - The Official Beard Bib Amazon | $23 See on Amazon Grooming beards doesn’t get easier — this Shark Tank-approved beard bib can be secured to your bathroom mirror to provide a large basin that captures any and all hair clippings. The time-saving tool keeps sinks from getting clogged and hair from finding its way all over the bathroom floor.

37. The Back Realignment Device That Relieves Muscle Pain Spine-Worx Back Realignment Device Amazon | $35 See on Amazon Touted as your own personal chiropractor, this back realignment device relieves back pain and its pressure can be adjusted to suit your needs. The tool weighs just 2 pounds, so feel free to pack it and take it on trips or to the gym.

38. A Lengthy Spatula That Gets Out Every Drop And Saves You Money The Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula Amazon | $9 See on Amazon Whether you’re frustrated by all of the wasted, expensive moisturizer your fingers can’t reach in that jar, or just want to be able to make use of all of the peanut butter in one container, this long, 12-inch spatula gets out every last drop and will save you a ton of money in the long run. The reusable tool was featured on Shark Tank.

39. An Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler That Can Boost Your Focus BoomBoom Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler (3-Pack) Amazon | $20 See on Amazon This trio of aromatherapy inhalers are designed with a thoughtful blend of essential oils that provide benefits like boosting your ability to focus or even helping you breathe better when a cold has got you running at a slower pace. Carry one in your purse and keep a few by your bedside to alleviate anxiety and make you feel better in an instant.

40. These Multipurpose Microwave Mats And Splatter Guards Safe Grabs: Original Multi-Purpose Silicone Microwave Mat Amazon | $27 See on Amazon You can use these silicone microwave mats to pick up hot bowls and plates from the microwave, but they also serve a number of other purposes that will have you relying on them on a daily basis. They can be used as splatter guards, pot holders, trivets, and jar openers, and come in six shades.

41. This Soap Dispenser That Can Be Used Two Ways Scrub Daddy- Soap Daddy Dual Action Soap Dispenser Amazon | $13 See on Amazon Just as there is more than one way to clean dishes and pots and pans, there’s more than one way to use this Scrub Daddy soap dispenser. Press down on the top to apply soap directly to your sponge or squeeze the sides to deposit soap into pots and pans. The refillable dispenser can also be used for hand soap or body wash.

42. A Comfy Pair Of Workout Leggings With Deep Pockets ODODOS Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon | $17 See on Amazon There are yoga pants and then there’s this incredibly popular pair of workout leggings that are pretty much perfection. The high-waisted pants feature two deep side pockets (deep enough for a large phone and wallet), four-way stretch, opaque fabric, and they come in seven sizes and practically every shade in the rainbow. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

43. A Yoga Towel That Absorbs Sweat And Keeps You In Your Pose YOGA · MATE The Perfect Yoga Towel Amazon | $17 See on Amazon This yoga towel absorbs sweat and keeps you from slipping so that you get the most out of each yoga session and each pose. The 72-inch by 26-inch towel comes in seven sizes and sits perfectly on top of any yoga mat. It comes in a few fun colors.

44. This Ultimate DIY Spa Day Set For Your Face, Hands, And Feet SpaLife Spa Set (10-Piece) Amazon | $11 See on Amazon Give yourself the ultimate at-home spa treatment with the help of this 10-piece spa treatment set, which includes cucumber aloe face wraps, hydrating hand gloves, foot socks that help soften skin, and cuticle wraps.

45. The Heated Pad For Shoulder And Neck Pain Relief Sunbeam Heating Pad for Neck & Shoulder Amazon | $29 See on Amazon Sit back, relax, and indulge in a pain-relieving massage treatment by simply wrapping this neck and shoulder massager around your shoulders and programming it to one of four heat settings. The soft micro-plush massager comes in two sizes and four colors.

46. A Headband Hair Wrap That Keeps Hair Off Your Face During DIY Facials EURICA Spa Headband Hair Wrap (6-Pack) Amazon | $10 See on Amazon This stretchy hair wrap keeps hair off your face when you cleanse your skin or on facial mask day — and, even if that just so happens to be everyday for you, these adjustable wraps come in a pack of six, so you’ll aways have one handy when you need it. It also comes with two silicone spatulas to apply masks evenly.

47. An Exfoliating And Nourishing Treatment For Dry, Cracked Heels Bath and Body Works True Blue Spa Cracked Heel Treatment Amazon | $29 See on Amazon Thanks to ingredients like glycolic acid and shea butter, this exfoliating and nourishing foot treatment will slough away dry skin cells and calluses, leaving your feet smooth and soft.

48. This Facial Cleansing Brush With 3 Different Brush Heads Vanity Planet Spa Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon | $32 See on Amazon A facial cleansing brush that won’t break the bank, this well-rated option comes with three interchangeable brush heads for daily cleansing, exfoliating, and sensitive skin. The cordless brush runs on batteries and comes in a protective storage case for travel.

49. These Cozy Memory Foam Flip Flop Slippers CIOR Memory Foam Spa Flip Flops Amazon | $14 See on Amazon These soft memory foam slippers have a moisture-wicking upper and are designed like casual flip flops, but they have all of the best features of a great pair of slippers, too — like an anti-skid bottoms and a truly plush feeling. They come in four sizes and six shades.

50. The De-Puffing Eye Mask That Make You Look More Awake To Go Spa Green Tea Eyes (3-Pairs) Amazon | $12 See on Amazon If you’ve had a late night, or just want to de-puff or get rid of dark circles, it doesn’t get better then these refreshing green tea eye masks, formulated with moisture-locking hyaluronic acid, marine collagen, enzymes, amino acids, natural marine minerals, trace elements, proteins and vitamins C and E. In just 20 minutes your eyes will look brighter and more alert.

51. A Vibrating Rose Quartz Facial Roller That Boosts Circulation Finishing Touch Rose Quartz Vibrating Facial Roller Amazon | $20 See on Amazon Give your skin a contouring treatment with this next-level facial roller: a vibrating rose quartz roller with an under eye press. The cooling quartz helps boost circulation and decrease puffiness for smoother, more glowing skin.

52. This Argan-Infused Straightening Iron For Glossy Hair NITION Professional Salon Hair Straightener Amazon | $60 See on Amazon This tourmaline ceramic straightening iron is infused with organ oil, which gives strands intense shine. The iron has a 1-inch plate and adjustable heat settings, making it a fit for all hair types.

53. The Heat-Resistant Mat For Your Hot Hair Tools ZAXOP Resistant Silicone Mat Pouch for Hot Hair Tools Amazon | $8 See on Amazon Rest your hottest curling or straightening iron on this heat-resistant silicone mat pouch and protect bathroom counter surfaces. The pouch won’t slip, is easy to clean, and comes in six colors.

54. A Clip For Perfect At-Home Hair Cuts Original CreaClip Set Amazon | $30 See on Amazon Oh, the money you’ll save — and the styling skills you’ll acquire — when you use this hair cutting clip to help you cut perfect bangs or layers. A Shark Tank winner, the cutting tool combs hair, evenly distributes it, and then locks in place so you can give it a snip.

55. The Must-Have Brush That Cleans All Of Your Other Hair Brushes Olivia Garden Brush Cleaner Amazon | $15 See on Amazon Hair brushes need a good cleaning once in awhile to remove strands and gunk from hair product — and this is the double-sided brush cleaner for the job. This tool tackles hair brushes of all sizes and types, with a smaller end that removes small debris you can’t otherwise get out.

56. A Hair Curling Chamber That Does All Of The Work For You CHI Spin N Curl in Onyx Black Amazon | $65 See on Amazon Your hair styling skills — or lack of skills — won’t matter one bit when you let this curling iron curl your hair for you. The tool features a 1-inch ceramic rotating barrel that draws hair into its chamber, where it curls beautifully, thanks to the perfect combination of heating and timing. Directional buttons let you take control of your style.

57. This Simple Rolling Tool That Creates Elegant Styles Like Chignons Roll & Go Hair Tool Amazon | $24 See on Amazon This one hair styling tool can do so much — a few rolls in the right direction and you’ll create elegant chignons, French twists, pin curls, and more. One reviewer wrote: "I get lots of compliments when I style my hair using this. I was hesitant to purchase it at first because I initially thought it was expensive, but it comes with a book and really makes fancy vintage hairstyles easy."

58. This Discreet Facial Hair Remover That You Can Use Anywhere fullife Facial Hair Remover Amazon | $20 See on Amazon This battery-operated hair removal tool has a built-in LED light to see stray hairs and is compact and discreet. Use it to safely remove peach fuzz and other unwanted hairs on your face — and clean the waterproof tool fast with its attached brush.

59. These Bun Makers For Fuss-Free Updos In A Flash JOYMI Hair Bun Maker Set Amazon | $9 See on Amazon This perfect bun-making set includes three donut hair rolls in small, medium, and large, and all of the clips and pins you’ll need to keep your updo in place all day. The trio comes in three colors that blend into hair: blonde, brown, or black.

60. A Makeup Eraser That Removes Makeup With Ease MakeUp Eraser Amazon | $20 See On Amazon This Makeup Eraser removes the most stubborn makeup — I'm looking at you, waterproof mascara — with just water. Yep, no cleanser needed (although you can use your favorite in tandem with the cloth). It's machine-washable so it'll last for a very long time, and save you money over time on makeup wipes.

61. The Stability Cushion That Improves Your Balance And Doubles As Lumbar Support URBNFit Balance Disc Amazon | $19 See on Amazon Challenge your balance and boost any workout, from weight training to Pilates, with this stability cushion. The multi-tasking cushion can be used to increase strength during workouts, but, when placed against an office chair, it’s also the perfect lumbar support tool for lower back. It comes in five colors.

62. This Dip Bar With Three Resistance Levels GoBeast Dip Stand with 3 Resistance Bands and Stability Bar Amazon | $72 See on Amazon Increase upper body strength with this dip bar, which is the perfect addition to any at-home gym. The bar features three resistance levels that range from 5 to 60 pounds and both its height and width can be adjusted to suit any height.

63. The Yoga Blocks For At-Home Sessions REEHUT Yoga Blocks Amazon | $10 See On Amazon Made from durable, high-density foam — this two-pack of blocks can seriously improve at-home yoga performance. They're also slip-resistant, so they'll hold still while you sweat.

64. These Padded Weight Lifting Gloves To Protect Your Hands Contraband Pink Label Weight Lifting Gloves Amazon | $12 See on Amazon Wear these fingerless and padded weight lifting gloves, which protect your fingers and hands from calluses and aches and pains that can happen during a hard workout. These gloves come in four sizes and four colors. One reviewer wrote: "I love these gloves. First off their grip is awesome - weights, machines, I mean I did the Spartan obstacle course race with them. Even on the floor (where some gloves tend to dig into the webbed part of your hands), they work!"

65. This Stretching Strap To Increase Your Flexibility Vive Stretch Strap - Leg Stretch Band Amazon | $10 See on Amazon This stretching strap features 10 loops where you can place your feet for an even deeper, more targeted stretch. It couldn’t be more portable — simply toss it in your purse or gym bag and use it before and after every workout.

66. The Protective Compression Knee Sleeves To Keep Pain In Check Bear KompleX Fitness Compression Knee Sleeves Amazon | $25 See on Amazon Knee pain gets in the way of everything you do — especially workouts. These compression knee sleeves include 7-millimeter and 5-millimeter sizes, come in a variety of colors and prints, and are reversible. They boost circulation and alleviate pain so that you can walk, run, and workout in comfort.

67. An Elbow Brace Sleeve With Light Compression For Circulation SZELAM Sports Elbow Brace Compression Sleeve Amazon | $10 See on Amazon No need to let arthritis or tendonitis get in your way of exercising and living a comfortable, pain-free life — this elbow brace with compression comes in four sizes for the perfect fit, adjusts to fit with a convenient strap, and will boost circulation and offer relief from painful conditions like tennis elbow and joint inflammation.

68. This Portable Muscle Roller Stick For Faster Recovery IDSON Muscle Roller Stick Amazon | $10 See on Amazon Small, portable, but packs a powerful pain-relieving punch — those are the benefits you’ll reap when you make this muscle roller stick part of your workout routine. The compact stick is designed with nine ABS independent rollers on a durable steel rod core with comfy handles so you can deliver just the right amount of pressure to those aching muscles and recover even faster.

69. A Set of Silicone Pot Holders That Have So Many Uses PratiPad Multipurpose Silicone Pot Holders Amazon | $21.99 $13.99 See On Amazon Safe to use in the microwave, oven, and freezer, these silicone pot holders have a honeycomb design for an extra-sturdy grip. Use them as a trivet or spoon rest in addition to pot holders, and they can even be used as a mold for homemade chocolate chips.

70. These Sturdy Sneaker Straps That Give Glutes A Major Workout IPR Fitness Glute Kickback Amazon | $25 See on Amazon These secure and travel-friendly ankle straps attach to your sneakers and then to a cable so that you use the resistance of your own body to strengthen the muscles in your glutes, inner and outer tights, and hamstrings. The strap comes in seven colors and two sizes.

71. A Pilates Ring That Makes You Stronger ProBody Pilates Ring Amazon | $20 See on Amazon This simple pilates ring makes your workout routine so much more intense and will help increase strength in your thighs, legs, glutes, and arms. The ring is lightweight, comes with a carrying pouch, and is available in five shades.

72. The Compression Tank Top Vest With A Built-In Waist Trimmer Sdara Microneedle Derma Roller Amazon | $18 See On Amazon This derma roller looks a little scary but it is a must-have for any skincare fanatic on your list: the tiny little needles exfoliate skin and make serums and moisturizers sink in deeper for a more effective nighttime routine. Reviewers note it doesn't hurt, and it does wonders.

73. An Expandable Running Pouch For Your ID And Phone SPIbelt Running Belt Amazon | $20 See on Amazon Solve the age-old problem of what to do with your necessities when you go for a run, walk, or hike with this wearable running pouch. The zippered pouch is attached to an adjustable, expandable strap that fits around your waist and will fit your phone, ID, and other cards. It comes in 25 colors and print

74. The Under-The-Desk Elliptical Machine To Strengthen Your Legs ANCHEER Desk Electric Elliptical Machine Trainer Amazon | $169 See on Amazon Strengthen your legs without stopping everything you’re doing to head to the gym with this compact elliptical machine that fits right under a desk or table. It has non-skid peddles, five adjustable speed levels, and an LED display monitor that provides info like your track time and distance.

75. This Fidget Toy For Stressful Times Tom's Fidgets Flippy Chain Fidget Amazon | $8 See on Amazon Get your mind off of a stressful situation and focus on this fidget toy, which is designed to be a discreet flippy chain that fits in the palm of your hand. It’s made from long-lasting stainless steel and comes in four colors.

76. A Therapy Putty For Little Hands That Comes In Different Strengths And Shades Playlearn Therapy Putty Amazon | $15 See on Amazon Little ones get stressed, too! But this therapy putty, which comes in five different strengths and colors, gives children (and adults) a way to cope with anxiety. Squeeze, twist, and stretch putty until you feel more calm — it’s completely odorless and non toxic.

77. These Rinse-Free Moisturizing Hand Mask Gloves Wokaar Moisturizing Hand Mask Gloves Amazon | $10 See on Amazon Give rough, dry hands the most soothing therapy possible — with these moisturizing gloves that deliver ingredients like honey and almonds and repair cuticles in just 20 to 30 minutes. You’ll get two pairs of gloves and no rinsing is required.

78. The Powerful Australian Pink Clay Mask That Has Reached Superstar Status Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask Amazon | $49 See on Amazon There’s a simple reason why this Australian pink clay mask is SO popular — exfoliates and brightens skin in as little as 10 minutes. The tingling mask contains ingredients like sebum-sucking clay, vitamin C-rich Kakuda plum, pomegranate, and witch hazel.

79. An Easier Way To Apply Clay Masks Using These Travel-Friendly Sticks Olay Clay Facial Mask Stick (3-Pack) Amazon | $23 See on Amazon Love masking, but aren’t a fan of the mess? Or maybe you have a gift recipient with major wanderlust AND beauty needs — this trio of clay mask sticks delivers the goods in travel-friendly packaging. The masks include pink, white, and black charcoal.

80. The Ultimate Cold Weather Hat And Face Mask Carhartt Men's Fleece 2 In 1 Hat Amazon | $19 See on Amazon When temps drop and you need more protection than most hats will ever give, this is the fleece two-in-one hat, which features a pull-down face mask and ear flaps to keep warm and snug. It comes in seven colors.

81. A Heated Straightening Brush For All Hair Types MiroPure 2-in-1 Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush Amazon | $49 See on Amazon Get silkier, smoother strands with this heated straightening brush, which has adjustable temperature ranges to suit all hair types, from fine to coarse. As easy to use as an ordinary hair brush, it boasts ionic technology that heats hair evenly for faster results and an auto shut-off function for safety.

82. This Cleansing And Soothing Oatmeal Shampoo And Conditioner For Your Pup Mighty Petz 2-in-1 Oatmeal Dog Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon | $16 See on Amazon This two-in-one dog shampoo and conditioner is made with soothing aloe vera, baking soda, and its key ingredient — oatmeal — that relieves itch and gets coats shiny and smelling fresh. Best of all: this conditioning shampoo is free of alcohol, parabens, and artificial colors.

83. These Produce-Saving Apples That Keep Food Fresher For Longer Bluapple Produce Saver Amazon | $18 See on Amazon Toss these produce-saving balls, shaped like cute apples, into your produce drawer and they’ll absorb ethylene gas and make fruit and veggies last two to three times longer. Replace the packet inside every three months and save a ton of money on your grocery bill.

84. The Dual White Noise Machine And Aromatherapy Diffuser Artnaturals White Noise Machine & Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon | $20 See on Amazon Why settle for one soothing device when this white noise machine and aromatherapy diffuser provides double the benefits? A few drops of your favorite essential oil are all you’ll need to fill your room with a relaxing scent. Choose among seven colored night lights and six peaceful sounds.

85. This 11-In-1 Screwdriver And Nut Driver Klein Tools 11-in-1 Multi Tool Amazon | $15 See on Amazon Your handiest gift recipient will love the convenience of this multi-tasking screwdriver and nut driver, which holds eight tips and can be transformed into three nut driver sizes to suit a variety of projects.

86. An Iced Coffee Maker That Doesn't Take Up Counter Space Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon | $20 See on Amazon Brew iced coffee in the same pitcher where it can be stored and served, saving you mess and the need to take up valuable counter space with more devices. This iced coffee maker, equally great at making iced tea, whips up 4 cups in its sturdy Tritan pitcher, which comes with an airtight lid.

87. The Portable USB Hub For Charging A Variety Of Devices UGREEN USB Hub Amazon | $21 See on Amazon With a variety of USB ports that include 4K HDMI output ports, SD and TF card readers, and three USB 3.0 ports, this is the portable USB port that can power up a number of your devices at one time.

88. This Double-Sided Gel Tape That You Can Easily Remove Bligo Multifunction Reusable Gel Grip Amazon | $8 See on Amazon This double-sided gel tape adheres to any surface safely — including tile, glass, counters, and doors — and is the perfect tool for fixing broken items and getting that DIY project complete. This nano magic tape stands out because, once you do remove it, you can reuse it. Give this to the person who loves fixing things around the house.

89. A Personal Blender That Doubles As A Portable Cup PopBabies Portable Blender Amazon | $37 See on Amazon Whip up smoothies and other drinks in this small personal blender, and then save time by taking it with you — it doubles as a portable cup. The 14-ounce blender is rechargeable with a USB cable and comes with an ice cube tray and a funnel.

90. These Salad Dressing Containers To Keep Your Lunch From Getting Soggy Sistema To Go Collection Salad Dressing Containers Amazon | $4 See on Amazon Packing a salad that has already been doused with dressing is a surefire way to end up with a soggy lunch. These salad containers, which come four in a pack, are the perfect size for storing dressing on the side — and their screw-top lids prevent messy spills.

91. A Mini Portable Cool Mist Humidifier To Relieve Congestion Cotify Portable Cool Mist Humidifier Machine Amazon | $43 See on Amazon Give cold symptoms a break by making the air around you a little less dry, with the help of this portable mini cool mist humidifier. The handheld device works with the touch of one button and is super quiet, so it won’t distract anyone around you.

92. This Folding Stool For Camping Or Small Spaces GaiGaiMall Portable Stool Amazon | $46 See on Amazon Take this folding stool with you on camping or hiking trips, or just keep it stored in your closet if you live in a small space. The telescopic stool can be adjusted to the suit several heights and can hold up to 287 pounds. It comes in eight colors.

93. The Fun Ring Toss Game You'll Play With Friends For Hours Tiki Toss Hook and Ring Toss Game Amazon | $18 See on Amazon Who said the best games have to be complex? Keep things simple with this old-school bamboo ring toss game, which can be used indoors or outdoors. It takes just a few minutes to set up and is seriously addictive.

94. An Adult Party Game That Can Get A Bit Racy WHAT DO YOU MEME? Incohearent - Adult Party Game Amazon | $20 See on Amazon This hilarious adult party game, intended for ages 17 and up, requires that you make sense out of an incoherent phrase found in one of three fun categories: kinky, party, and pop culture. Expect to laugh the night away.

95. This Lightweight Backpack That Folds Up Into A Small Pack ZOMAKE Lightweight Packable Backpack Amazon | $18 See on Amazon Weighing in at just 0.74 pounds, this super lightweight backpack folds up into a compact pack that you can either hold by its handle or toss into a handbag. The backpack has one main compartment, two zippered front pockets, two side pockets, and it comes in 13 fun colors.

96. An Outdoor Smart Plug That Can Be Controlled With Your Phone TP-Link Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug Amazon | $28 See on Amazon This smart plug is weatherproof and perfect for outdoors. It features two outlets and can be controlled via your smartphone or using voice controls with Google or Alexa.

97. These Solar Lights To Create A Cozy Outdoor Space LITOM LED Solar Landscape Spotlights (2-Pack) Amazon | $30 See on Amazon This pack of 12 solar spotlights is designed with long-lasting LED lights and features two brightness modes: low or high light modes. The lights harness solar power and save you money.

98. The Collapsible Water Bottle With A Leak-Proof Cap Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon | $25 See on Amazon Of course you need to stay hydrated throughout the day — and that goes triple if you’re an avid runner or hiker. But whereas most water bottles just take up space, this collapsible water bottle holds 22 ounces, has a leak-proof twist cap, and then collapses completely flat and rolls up for travel. The sturdy silicone bottle comes in seven shades.

99. These Earth-Friendly Reusable Baggies That Come With Bag Holders Lemason Silicone Reusable Food Bags (8-Piece Set) Amazon | $36 See on Amazon Join the anti-plastic revolution without compromising when it comes to your daily storage needs. This set of eight silicone reusable bags are the perfect size for snacks, sandwiches, and leftovers. They feature an airtight seal and you’ll get four medium and four large bags, as well as two bag stands for storage and mess-free pouring.