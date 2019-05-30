Choosing a dog to join your family is not a decision that should be made lightly. You want a dog who will be a good fit for your home, family members, and lifestyle. So, if you’re never home to take Fido on a walk, or prefer to snuggle on the couch, you need a dog that doesn't mind hanging out around the house. On the other hand, if you are constantly on the go or possibly looking for a pooch to run by your side, you might want to consider one of these breeds of active dogs.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an astonishing 6.5 million of pets are re-homed or abandoned each year, because their owners couldn't meet their needs. That's why making sure you're picking the right dog for your family, who will fit in with the lifestyle your family is accustomed to, is so important. For example, if you are looking for a dog who loves to play fetch, go for walks, or keep up with your busy life, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labs or other retriever breeds are a great choice. Other dog breeds that love to be active include herding dogs ,like Australian Shepherds and Border Collies. If you’re looking for a small dog who likes to play all day, a Beagle or Rat Terrier is a great choice, according to petfinder.com. For dogs who were actually bred to run alongside their owners, check out Greyhounds or Huskies, per Runner’s World.

For more on the best breeds of dogs for families on the go, read on:

Labrador Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With their boundless energy and loving demeanor, it's no wonder that Labrador Retrievers are the most popular dog breed in the United States, according to the AKC. The site notes that they need a ton of exercise — like playing fetch, running, or even swimming — to stay out of trouble and avoid annoying behaviors, like chewing, digging, and barking all day long. If you have the time and space to give a lab the exercise they crave, you will discover that their love is as boundless as their energy.

Lagotto Romagnolo Vet Street recommends Lagotto Romagnolos for families in search of an energetic but loving companion animal. Descended from Italian truffle-hunting dogs, these curly-haired pups don't shed much, have an amazing sense of smell, and crave being outdoors on long walks with their favorite human.

Husky Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News/Getty Images Per Runner's World, dogs like American Huskies make great pets for runners looking for a little company. After all, these dogs were literally bred to pull dog sleds. The same site warns dog parents who want to run with their pet to ease their dog into a training regimen, though, and give them time to adapt to a set pace and distance.

Border Collie Born to work on the farm, Border Collies make great dogs for families on the go, according to Outside Online. If you can't give them the exercise they need, though, watch out, because they might just let you know by ripping up your carpet or your couch.

Beagle Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images For a smaller dog breed, who loves to romp and play, Petfinder recommends a Beagle. Known for their sweet demeanor and classic bark, your Beagle pup will also be constantly on the hunt for the next thing to chase or ball to fetch, just like their hunting ancestors.

Doberman Pincher Often depicted as vicious guard dogs in the movies, Dobermans actually make great family dogs, according to Petfinder, especially if you are able to offer them the exercise they need.

Australian Shepherd Michael Nagle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Another working dog known for having high energy is the Australian Shepherd. The AKC notes that they are happiest when they go on long walks, or when they're being put to work as the vigilant herders of small children.

Rat Terrier Another small breed that loves to be active is the Rat Terrier, according to Dogtime.com. Bred to work on farms and protect crops and animal feed from rodents, they are constantly on the move.

Dalmation Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Not surprising to anyone who has seen 101 Dalmatians, or seen a Dalmatian at a fire station, these iconic spotted dogs are super active and a great choice for a family with time to give them exercise, according to AKC. Per the same site they can actually run super fast — like fast enough to keep up with a horse — so they might also make a great companion for moms on the run.

Jack Russel Terrier The Jack Russell Terrier is a dog breed known for its willingness to play endless games of fetch and learn a ton of tricks. Not surprisingly, Dogtime.com notes that it is one of the most popular dog breeds for families, as long as those families have the time and patience to give these pups the attention they need.