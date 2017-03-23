11 Apps To Track Your Ovulation

When you're trying to conceive, timing is everything. In a time when so many women are trying to juggle the responsibilities of family and work life, family planning needs to be scheduled right along with trips to the dentist and hair salon. Fortunately, tech geniuses are thinking about ways to make women's lives easier, and have designed some amazing apps that take the guess work out of getting pregnant. If you need a little help keeping track of your cycle, you could use one of the many apps to track ovulation.
According to the American Pregnancy Association (APA), ovulation is the time of the month when an egg is released from a woman's ovary and is available to be fertilized by sperm. As the APA further noted, an egg lives 12 to 24 hours after leaving the ovary, making it important to identify the window when you are most likely to conceive. If the egg is not fertilized within this window, the egg and the lining of the uterus is shed, and menstruation occurs.
The apps on this list allow you input data that will be used to keep track of your menstrual cycle and identify the best times of the month for you to get pregnant. And although it may not sound like the most romantic way to conceive, it can be a huge help for couples who have experienced difficulty getting pregnant.
So head straight to the App Store to give some of these ovulation trackers a try, and let your smartphone help you and your partner with your family planning.