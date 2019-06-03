11 ‘Bachelorette’ Memes That Will Remind You Why The Internet Is The Best Place On Earth
I don't know about you, but I come to the internet for memes. Give them to me all day, every day. If you combine a good meme with one of the best franchises in history, The Bachelor, it's bound to be a good time. There's no better time than now to share all the good things the internet gods have blessed me with. Not to be dramatic, but some of the best Bachelorette memes will restore your faith in mankind because laughter is the thread that connects us all (or something).
It shouldn't have to be said, when someone goes on national television to compete for a rose that somehow symbolizes love, the internet will find a way to make fun of it. The Bachelorette is one of the best meme-makers for too many reasons to list. Some include the oddball personalities, the absurd interactions that sometimes make zero logical sense, the even more absurd job titles (how can your career be "John Paul Jones?"), and the newsworthy drama like "whoops, I have a girlfriend on the back burner in case this doesn't work out."
It's Hannah's job to sort through 30 odd dudes to find one she wants to hitch her wagon to, but it's the trolls of the world who really make watching this show fun. With that, here are some of the best Bachelorette memes to make your day a little "rosier."
That Awkward Moment When Two Pilots Show Up
Old Matt Donald Went Back Home — E-I-E-I-O
When Hannah Gave An Emotional Speech Out Of Nowhere
I'm an avid Bachelorette fan and I had no clue why Hannah gave a speech at the cocktail party in tears. Like, no clue. At all. Imagine being one of the guys having a mimosa, or whatever, only to have to sober up long enough to understand what was happening.
Always Be Cam — Or Don't
Luke P.'s Premature Declaration
When Luke P. said he was falling for Miss Alabama Hannah after knowing her all of 2 minutes, I was Miss Jay. You were Miss Jay. All of Bachelor Nation was Miss Jay.
Luke P.'s Premature Affection
More On Luke P. Because America Is Annoyed
When John Paul Jones Becomes A Meme-Maker's Dream
If you Google John Paul Jones, you won't get much about the famed Led Zeppelin guitarist anymore because the real JPJ, whose occupation is being John Paul Jones, apparently, is the only JPJ that matters to the world wide web.