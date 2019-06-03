I don't know about you, but I come to the internet for memes. Give them to me all day, every day. If you combine a good meme with one of the best franchises in history, The Bachelor, it's bound to be a good time. There's no better time than now to share all the good things the internet gods have blessed me with. Not to be dramatic, but some of the best Bachelorette memes will restore your faith in mankind because laughter is the thread that connects us all (or something).

It shouldn't have to be said, when someone goes on national television to compete for a rose that somehow symbolizes love, the internet will find a way to make fun of it. The Bachelorette is one of the best meme-makers for too many reasons to list. Some include the oddball personalities, the absurd interactions that sometimes make zero logical sense, the even more absurd job titles (how can your career be "John Paul Jones?"), and the newsworthy drama like "whoops, I have a girlfriend on the back burner in case this doesn't work out."

It's Hannah's job to sort through 30 odd dudes to find one she wants to hitch her wagon to, but it's the trolls of the world who really make watching this show fun. With that, here are some of the best Bachelorette memes to make your day a little "rosier."

That Awkward Moment When Two Pilots Show Up I don't want to say, "Chasen who?" yet, here I am. Peter is the one that came in full uniform and therefore wins all the points. Sorry — I don't make the rules.

Old Matt Donald Went Back Home — E-I-E-I-O I don't know what kind of monster would send the most precious farmer in the entire world home — the one who rode in on a tractor and spoke of his entire family being deaf — but Hannah has some explaining to do. Anyway, Bachelor Nation wasn't having it.

When Hannah Gave An Emotional Speech Out Of Nowhere I'm an avid Bachelorette fan and I had no clue why Hannah gave a speech at the cocktail party in tears. Like, no clue. At all. Imagine being one of the guys having a mimosa, or whatever, only to have to sober up long enough to understand what was happening.

Always Be Cam — Or Don't Before his exit, Cam was only known for one thing: breaking up Hannah's time with everyone else. This is the perfect meme for anyone who thought of how ridiculous it was, but couldn't put it into words. When in doubt, The Office has your back.

Luke P.'s Premature Declaration When Luke P. said he was falling for Miss Alabama Hannah after knowing her all of 2 minutes, I was Miss Jay. You were Miss Jay. All of Bachelor Nation was Miss Jay.

Luke P.'s Premature Affection Same, girl, same. Side note: What's up with the kissing noises, ABC? Can I get the sound guy to back up a bit?

More On Luke P. Because America Is Annoyed I'm not sure enough can be said about Luke P.'s confession. I think this meme sums it up perfectly.

When John Paul Jones Becomes A Meme-Maker's Dream If you Google John Paul Jones, you won't get much about the famed Led Zeppelin guitarist anymore because the real JPJ, whose occupation is being John Paul Jones, apparently, is the only JPJ that matters to the world wide web.

Long Live The Box King Sure, "The Box King" was eliminated on night one, but he'll forever be remembered as the dude who popped out of the box that host, Chris Harrison, had to clean up after.