11 Breast Cancer Awareness 2018 Products That Donate 100 Percent, Because You Won't Settle For Anything Less
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and stores are about to become a sea of pink. It seems like a win-win situation: you purchase a new item, and your money goes where it can make a real difference. I used to view this entire month with rose-colored glasses (a soft pink, to be exact). Turns out though, many companies only donate a fraction of proceeds toward breast cancer causes... and honestly, I'd rather spend my money where it will make the biggest impact. Here are 11 breast cancer awareness products that donate 100 percent of proceeds to the cause — in other words, this is your go-to October shopping guide.
I first realized that all breast cancer awareness (BCA) initiatives weren't created equally when I read a 2015 article via Sports Illustrated about the NFL's highly-publicized BCA efforts. I loved the pink jerseys and cheerleading uniforms that teams debuted every October, and was eager to purchase the products on sale all month. However, according to the Sports Illustrated article, only 8 percent of the proceeds from each sale actually went toward research and cancer-awareness programs. One in eight United States women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime, according to BreastCancer.org, and an estimated 266,120 of women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer by the end of this year. Needless to say, I was ready to spend my money that gives back more than 8 percent. If you want your purchase to make the most impact, too, invest in one of the following 11 BCA products, and you can rest assured that your money is going where it should.
1Aerie Bright Pink Sports Bra
Aerie Limited-Edition Sports Bra, $21, American Eagle.
100 percent of US sales of these bras benefit Bright Pink, a non-profit dedicated to the prevention & early detection of breast and ovarian cancers in young women. This limited-edition Bright Pink sports bra offers four-way stretch, wicking, medium support, and removable pads. You can purchase these through October 31.
2Aerie Bright Pink Leggings
Aerie Limited-Edition Move High Waisted Leggings, $31, American Eagle.
Get the full look by purchasing the matching leggings, which also benefit Bright Pink. These leggings are 7/8 length and high waisted, with four-way stretch and wicking.
3Jemma Sands Sadie Bracelet
Jemma Sands Sadie Bracelet, $94, Jemma Sands.
Wrap this hand-dyed silk bracelet a few times around your wrist, or skip the wrapping and wear it as a necklace. It's got a gorgeous 14-karat gold vermeil bezel set gemstone, and ties to secure. Best of all, every penny of the profits benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, an organization dedicated to preventing and curing breast cancer through cutting-edge breast cancer research
4Limited Edition Rose Gold Better Skin Amaze Balm
Limited Edition Rose Gold Better Skin Amaze Balm, $36, The Better Skin Co.
Better Skin Co.'s Skin Amaze Balm is hydrating, puffiness-decreasing, and wrinkle-smoothing. Made from coconut, avocado, sunflower (just to name a few of its natural ingredients), it's paraben- and cruelty-free. 100 percent of the proceeds from this skin balm goes toward the Young Survival Coalition, an organization that aims to help young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer.
5Estée Lauder Powerful Pink Color Collection
Estée Lauder Powerful Pink Color Collection, $35, Estée Lauder.
100 percent of the price of Estée Lauder's Powerful Pink Color Collection will go straight towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Each kit comes with a lipstick, a paint-on liquid lip color, a set of four eyeshadows, and an eyeshadow brush.
6Carolina Herrera Key to the Cure T-Shirt
Carolina Herrera Key to the Cure T-Shirt, $35, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Designer Carolina Herrera designed the 20th anniversary, poppy print Key to the Cure t-shirt this year. Purchase this tee during the month of October, and 100 percent of your money will go toward the AiRS Foundation, a non-profit that supports women with breast reconstruction surgeries after mastectomies
7Johnny Was Whisper Scarf
Johnny Was Whisper Scarf, $98, Johnny Was.
Boho brand Johnny Was is donating 100 percent of their October proceeds from their Whisper Scarf to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, an organization that addresses breast cancer research, outreach, community health, and public policy. The silk scarf has a bright floral pattern, tassels on every corner, and can be styled a variety of ways.
8côte Think Pink Set
côte Think Pink Set, $38, côte.
côte's Think Pink Set comes with three shades of pink, a strengthening base and top coat nail treatment, two acetone-free nail polish removing towels, a nail file, and a pink chevron carrying case. 100 percent of proceeds go to support the Phase One Cancer Research Organization, a nonprofit clinical cancer research foundation "dedicated to supporting ground-breaking Phase I and Phase II clinical cancer research, innovative education and treatment programs, and funding forward-thinking leaders in the scientific and medical community."
9Jemma Sands Mustique Earrings
Jemma Sands Mustique Earrings, $125, Jemma Sands.
These 14-karat gold vermeil bezel set rose quartz dangle earrings by Jemma Sands are not only stunning, but they'll make a stunning difference. All proceeds go straight to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
10Barefoot Blonde Hair Breast Cancer Awareness Fill-Ins
Barefoot Blonde Hair Breast Cancer Awareness Fill-Ins, $60, Barefoot Blonde Hair.
Iconic blogger Amber Fillerup's hair extension line, Barefoot Blonde Hair, is selling rose gold "fill-ins" all October long, with all proceeds going to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The set comes with two 14-inch clip-in pink extensions, made from 100 percent remy hair.
11Polo Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Graphic Cotton T-Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Graphic Cotton T-Shirt, $68, Macy's.
Ralph Lauren's Pink Pony Campaign, which began in 2000, is the famous brand's "global initiative in the fight against cancer," according to the brand's site. All proceeds generated from the sale of this t-shirt go into programs that support cancer screenings and early detection efforts, early treatment, and research.