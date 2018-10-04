October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and stores are about to become a sea of pink. It seems like a win-win situation: you purchase a new item, and your money goes where it can make a real difference. I used to view this entire month with rose-colored glasses (a soft pink, to be exact). Turns out though, many companies only donate a fraction of proceeds toward breast cancer causes... and honestly, I'd rather spend my money where it will make the biggest impact. Here are 11 breast cancer awareness products that donate 100 percent of proceeds to the cause — in other words, this is your go-to October shopping guide.

I first realized that all breast cancer awareness (BCA) initiatives weren't created equally when I read a 2015 article via Sports Illustrated about the NFL's highly-publicized BCA efforts. I loved the pink jerseys and cheerleading uniforms that teams debuted every October, and was eager to purchase the products on sale all month. However, according to the Sports Illustrated article, only 8 percent of the proceeds from each sale actually went toward research and cancer-awareness programs. One in eight United States women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime, according to BreastCancer.org, and an estimated 266,120 of women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer by the end of this year. Needless to say, I was ready to spend my money that gives back more than 8 percent. If you want your purchase to make the most impact, too, invest in one of the following 11 BCA products, and you can rest assured that your money is going where it should.

2 Aerie Bright Pink Leggings American Eagle Aerie Limited-Edition Move High Waisted Leggings, $31, American Eagle. Get the full look by purchasing the matching leggings, which also benefit Bright Pink. These leggings are 7/8 length and high waisted, with four-way stretch and wicking.

5 Estée Lauder Powerful Pink Color Collection Estée Lauder Estée Lauder Powerful Pink Color Collection, $35, Estée Lauder. 100 percent of the price of Estée Lauder's Powerful Pink Color Collection will go straight towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Each kit comes with a lipstick, a paint-on liquid lip color, a set of four eyeshadows, and an eyeshadow brush.

7 Johnny Was Whisper Scarf Johnny Was Johnny Was Whisper Scarf, $98, Johnny Was. Boho brand Johnny Was is donating 100 percent of their October proceeds from their Whisper Scarf to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, an organization that addresses breast cancer research, outreach, community health, and public policy. The silk scarf has a bright floral pattern, tassels on every corner, and can be styled a variety of ways.

8 côte Think Pink Set côte côte Think Pink Set, $38, côte. côte's Think Pink Set comes with three shades of pink, a strengthening base and top coat nail treatment, two acetone-free nail polish removing towels, a nail file, and a pink chevron carrying case. 100 percent of proceeds go to support the Phase One Cancer Research Organization, a nonprofit clinical cancer research foundation "dedicated to supporting ground-breaking Phase I and Phase II clinical cancer research, innovative education and treatment programs, and funding forward-thinking leaders in the scientific and medical community."