If 4/20 has you looking to indulge in a little plant-based relaxation, don't forget your furry friends can, too. CBD-infused treats for cats can be a great option for helping your pet relax, among other potential health benefits.

If you're unfamiliar with CBD, or cannabidiol, let's start with the basics: It's not going to get your cat high. That's because it's not psychoactive like fellow canniboid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), according to Health.com. Instead, CBD can be used to treat conditions like anxiety and chronic pain, according to Healthline, conditions that can obviously affects both humans and pets. Boulder Holistic Pet also noted CBD could be helpful for cats with inflammatory bowel disease, pancreatitis, arthritis, asthma, and more. You don't have to worry about the legality of it, either — Dogs Naturally explained that because pet CBD is derived from hemp oil (and doesn't contain THC), it's lawful in all 50 states.

It's a good idea to run it by your veterinarian if you'd like to try CBD with your cat. You'll want to make sure that the total amount of CBD they're getting is safe. All the Best Pet Care explained that cats can generally ingest anywhere from one to five milligrams per dose. If it seems like it's making them overly lethargic, Honest Paws explained that you should simply give a little less and see if that solves the problem.

While you can give CBD in forms like oil drops or pills, your cat might like in best in treat form. They'll love chowing down on any one of these 11 CBD-infused cat treats.