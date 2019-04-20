Romper
Gifu88/Shutterstock

11 CBD-Infused Treats For Cats On 4/20, Because Sometimes A Kitty Just Needs To Chill

By
Share

If 4/20 has you looking to indulge in a little plant-based relaxation, don't forget your furry friends can, too. CBD-infused treats for cats can be a great option for helping your pet relax, among other potential health benefits.

If you're unfamiliar with CBD, or cannabidiol, let's start with the basics: It's not going to get your cat high. That's because it's not psychoactive like fellow canniboid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), according to Health.com. Instead, CBD can be used to treat conditions like anxiety and chronic pain, according to Healthline, conditions that can obviously affects both humans and pets. Boulder Holistic Pet also noted CBD could be helpful for cats with inflammatory bowel disease, pancreatitis, arthritis, asthma, and more. You don't have to worry about the legality of it, either — Dogs Naturally explained that because pet CBD is derived from hemp oil (and doesn't contain THC), it's lawful in all 50 states.

It's a good idea to run it by your veterinarian if you'd like to try CBD with your cat. You'll want to make sure that the total amount of CBD they're getting is safe. All the Best Pet Care explained that cats can generally ingest anywhere from one to five milligrams per dose. If it seems like it's making them overly lethargic, Honest Paws explained that you should simply give a little less and see if that solves the problem.

While you can give CBD in forms like oil drops or pills, your cat might like in best in treat form. They'll love chowing down on any one of these 11 CBD-infused cat treats.

1. Tuna Treats

Organic CBD Tuna Flavored Cat Treats

$14

American Green

Each of these treats contains one MG of CBD, plus albacore tuna and eggs. All the ingredients are 100 percent organic.

2. Great Reviews

CBD Cat Treats

$28

HolistaPet

These treats got dozens of great reviews from cat owners who say they really helped calm kitties with anxiety, or soothe furry cat bellies. They're salmon-flavored, and come with two MGs of CBD per treat.

3. Sensitive Tummy Safe

CBD Cat Treats

$22

Intrinsic Hemp

One reviewer praised these CBD treats saying they were perfect for a cat with a sensitive tummy who couldn't hold down prescription meds. The treats are flavored with chicken and cheese.

4. Yummy Flavor Combos

Hemp for Cats

$28

RxCBD

These treats boast "human-grade ingredients" including rice, potato, and flax seeds. They come in three flavors: chicken, tuna and chicken, and cheesy chicken.

5. Takes Care Of Their Teeth, Too

CBD Cat Treats

$40

$24

MediPets

These CBD treats could help your cat relax and promote their dental health, too. They're formulated to control tartar on kitty teeth and are packed with vitamins and minerals.

6. Grain Free Goodness

CBD Bites

$40

Dr. Becker's

Who better to design a great cat treat than a veterinarian? Dr. Karen Becker's CBD cat treats are 100 percent grain and gluten free for kitties with sensitive guts. These are made from beef liver, and can be safely given to both cats and dogs.

7. Tasty Treats

CBD Infused Cat Treats

$35

JustPets

A couple of reviewers especially recommended these treats for cats getting on in age. They come in two varieties, one with chicken and one without.

8. Potent Process

CBD Cat Snacks

$20

Serenity

The maker of these treats says the way they extract the CBD makes it more potent, and therefore more effective at calming your cat. They're gluten, soy, and wheat free, and contain one MG of CBD per treat.

9. Lab Tested

Purrs and Puffs

$40

$20

MediPets

If you're still feeling a little uncertain about whether you want to try CBD with your cat, the company that makes these treats can send you a copy of independent lab reports that ensure it's safe and synthetic-free.

10. Tiny Treats

Crunchy Cat Bites

$44

Wildlife CBD

These treats come in a tiny star shape, making them easier for smaller cats or kittens to chew. They'e made with yummy ingredients like chicken, cranberries, and spinach.

11. Salmon Snacks

Freeze Dried Salmon Treats

$18

CBD Dog Health

Wild-caught Alaskan salmon is freeze dried raw to give these treats natural and healthy flavor. In addition to the dose of CBD, they're also a good source of protein and essential fatty acids.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding CBD are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.