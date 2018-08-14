11 Celebrities Who Have Swapped Religions In A Major Way

Religious beliefs aren't always at the very center of discussions when it comes to celebrities, but some tend to talk candidly about their spiritual life (or lack of beliefs). Though you might not know anyone in your personal life who's chosen to swap religions, there are some celebrities who have swapped religions in a major way. There are a variety of reasons as to why someone might feel called to switch religions. Sometimes, as people grow older, they simply find that their beliefs are different and that they connect with a different faith than that with which they were raised, or they might discover that they gain or lose spiritual beliefs entirely. Some people also choose to change religions while dating someone, before they get married, or when they have children. Religious beliefs are personal and ultimately, the reason why someone might change from one to another can be deeply personal as well.

Though some celebrities very publicly converted to another religion or have discussed their changing beliefs, others have kept these things more to themselves. These celebrities have made big changes to the religion that they practice over the course of their lives and though you might be familiar with some of their stories, some of the other celebrities who've made these changes may surprise you.

1 Zooey Deschanel Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Former New Girl star Zooey Deschanel was raised by a Roman Catholic mom and Quaker dad, but didn't really claim any specific religion until converting to Judaism before marrying her husband, Us Weekly reported.

2 Padma Lakshmi Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though Padma Lakshmi was Hindu growing up, she briefly became an atheist, as she told The Guardian. She was in a car accident at the age of 14 and couldn't reconcile her beliefs with what had happened to her. She further told The Guardian that as she grew older, she again embraced her Hindu roots.

3 Isla Fisher Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prior to marrying husband Sacha Baron Cohen, actress Isla Fisher converted to Judaism, as Hello! reported. Fisher prepared for her conversion for three years and the couple got married once she'd converted.

4 Katie Holmes Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's widely believed that Katie Holmes embraced the Church of Scientology during her relationship with Tom Cruise, as E! reported. Holmes was raised Roman Catholic and seemingly cut ties with Scientology after she and Cruise divorced. Tony Ortega, a journalist who's covered Scientology extensively, told the Daily Beast that Holmes "made the effort initially to become a Scientologist herself, and then escaped later.”

5 Ice Cube Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Rapper and actor Ice Cube converted to Islam in the 1990s, as a different article from The Guardian reported. He told the paper that he sees his faith as a private relationship, forgoing some of the traditions and rituals in which other Muslims partake.

6 Julia Roberts Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While filming Eat, Pray, Love, Julia Roberts decided to embrace Hinduism, as The Telegraph reported the actress told Elle. Roberts was raised by Baptist and Catholic parents.

7 Lindsay Lohan Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lindsay Lohan has explored many different religions and spiritual beliefs. The Daily Beast reported that Judaism, Kabbalah, and Scientology were all among Lohan's explorations and rumors briefly surfaced that she was considering converting to Islam, as the New York Post noted.

8 Madonna Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madonna told Harper's Bazaar that she "found Kabbalah" in her mid-30s. HuffPost reported that Madonna was raised Catholic and also explored other faiths, like Islam.

9 Karlie Kloss Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Supermodel Karlie Kloss and long-time boyfriend Josh Kushner, younger brother of Jared Kushner, announced their engagement in July 2018. A source told People that Kloss converted to Judaism prior to their engagement.

10 Leah Remini Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leah Remini was born Roman Catholic, but raised in the Church of Scientology after her mother converted, People reported. Remini famously left Scientology in 2013 and has embraced Catholicism once again.