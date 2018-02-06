11 Celebs Who Look Exactly Like Their Baby Photo
People seem to love combing through photos of celebrities from before they were famous, when they maybe were babies or little kids, not as polished and pulled together as they tend to always seem to be now. Celebrities aren't all that different from other people, however. Some people look just the same as grown-ups as they did as little kids or even babies, while others look nearly unrecognizable as adults from the way they looked back then. There are some celebs who look exactly like their baby photos too, just as there are some that look like entirely different people as adults.
Pretty much everyone goes through awkward stages at some point in their lives, when they maybe don't look as attractive, stylish, or put together as they might like. It can sometimes be easy to feel like you don't really look like yourself during those periods. These celebs, however, have seemingly looked like themselves from when they were itty bitty babies. Though their style, haircuts, and the like may have changed quite a bit over the years, their features are familiar and seemingly unchanging. From childhood to adulthood, these actors, singers, and other celebrities have remained just as recognizable as ever.
1Sophie Turner
Turner posted this sweet shot with her mom in March of 2017 and captioned it, "Happy Mothers Day mamaaaaa" with a couple of hearts. Though Turner has certainly grown up quite a bit since this photo was taken, she still looks remarkably the same.
2Lauren Conrad
Conrad posted this shot in 2014, captioning it, "#tbt to when I rocked gold scrunchies and acid washed overalls like no ones business." The author and entrepreneur — and former reality TV star — looks every bit of the 80s and 90s girl here (and quite a bit like Michelle Tanner, no?). Still, she's a miniature version of the woman she is today.
3Miley Cyrus
Cyrus posted this photo of herself in August of 2017 and it's hard to miss that it's her as a little girl. She looked exactly the same then as she does now.
4Lily Collins
She might have blond hair, but her face is unmistakably Lily Collins. The actress and author posted this photo in May 2017, captioning it, "Throwback #mood. Long week of long flights. Happy to be home with the day off!..."
5Justin Bieber
Who else could this be but tiny Justin Bieber? The singer posted this photo of himself on Instagram in September of 2017, captioning it, "Daaaaas me."
6Gigi Hadid
Supermodel Gigi Hadid posted this cute mother-daughter shot to celebrate her mom's birthday on January 11. She might be just a little thing in the picture, but she looks oh-so-much like she looks now.
7Jennifer Garner
Those eyes and dimples give away that this little girl is actually Jennifer Garner (in case the accompanying quote didn't give it away first). Garner posted this shot on Instagram in September 2017 with the hashtags #TBT, #8dollarhaircut, and #everyonethoughtiwasaboy.
8Drake
If that little kiddo isn't Drake, I don't know who it could possibly be. Drake posted the photo on Instagram on January 4. It's clear from this picture that the performer hasn't changed much beyond growing older over the years.
9Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt hasn't changed a bit. He looks just the same now as he did as a little kid. Gordon-Levitt posted this photo on Instagram in August 2017, captioning it, "Playing "Bully #2" on Family Ties.. #TBT."
10Uzo Aduba
This just has to be Uzo Aduba. The Orange Is The New Black star posted this childhood shot on Instagram in December of 2017, captioning it, "Christmas flashback to when standing on countertops was a thing. #fbf." The smile gives it away for sure.
11Sophia Bush
In January of 2017, actress Sophia Bush posted this photo on Instagram as a #tbt. It'd be hard to mistake the little girl in this photo for anyone other than Bush. The actress looks just the same now as she did then. Her eyes and smile are nearly identical.
