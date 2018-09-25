11 Children’s Books About Immigration That Are Empathetic, Smart, & Kid-Friendly

Explaining complicated cultural issues to young children can throw many parents for a loop. Thankfully, the world of children's literature is filled with great books that bring giant issues down to a kid-sized level. For instance, the children's books about immigration explore the complexities of this topic in a relatable, nuanced, and intelligent way. Plus, these stories are well-told and engaging for young readers.

In addition, these children's books feature a wide range of voices and insights into the immigrant experience. What's it really like to move some place where the language and culture are totally new and different? How do you navigate a new school and make new friends when everything is so unusual? These books offer kid-sized insights into this experience, covering everything from classmates who can't pronounce your name to the many dangers faced by modern refugees escaping serious conflicts.

Whatever your kid's background, these books can offer tremendous insight into the lives and experiences of others. Plus, many of these reads are just plain fun, featuring brave kids who learn how to make a life for themselves in a new country. Inspiring and informative, these children's books about immigration are a welcome addition to any home library.

'Coming to America' by Betsy Maestro 'Coming to America' by Betsy Maestro $6 Scholastic Covering the native peoples' journey across the Bering Strait, the Atlantic slave trade, and modern immigration tales, this book explores American immigration stories from many different walks of life. This brightly illustrated book is aimed at readers aged 4 to 8.

'The Name Jar' by Yangsook Choi 'The Name Jar' by Yangsook Choi $8 Amazon Moving from Korea to the United States, Unhei worries about American kids mispronouncing her name. Will she pick out a new, Americanized name, or stick with her given moniker?

'Her Right Foot' by Dave Eggers 'Her Right Foot' by Dave Eggers $14 Amazon Eggers uses this fun book to examine the Statue of Liberty, and address the fact that she's depicted in mid-stride. He uses this symbol to examine the acceptance that should be at the core of America. He muses on this nation of immigrants in a thoughtful and kid-friendly way.

'Refugees and Migrants' by Ceri Roberts 'Refugees and Migrants' by Ceri Roberts $10 Amazon Immigration is a complicated topic, but this non-fiction book explains it in a simple and sensitive way. Filled with engaging comparisons and well-researched text, this book is carefully crafted for younger readers.