11 Co-Sleeping Milestones You'll Reach In The First Month Of Your Baby's Life

There's lots of established milestones listed in that baby book (the one that, let's face it, you're probably never going to fill out). First tooth. First solid foods. First steps. First trip away from home. But often unlisted are the co-sleeping milestones you'll reach in the first month of your baby's life. Now, I know those of you who have never co-slept are probably wondering how many milestones a person can experience in a month. And to that I say: oh sweet summer child.

Co-sleeping can mean a couple of things: it can be sharing a room with a child (which is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics) or it can mean sharing a bed (which the AAP does not recommend). For the purposes of this article, I'm talking about bed-sharing, which is how I slept with my own babies for the first 10 and 14 months of their lives. It was a journey, to say the least.

Despite my pre-kid assertions about "things I would never, ever, ever even try," I wound up really enjoying bed-sharing. I found everyone in the family got more sleep that way. It also facilitated breastfeeding and created a nice, cozy atmosphere that promoted bonding. Not everyone feels this way because, well, it's not a universal principle (at least not in the United States). But for my family it worked great, and it meant reaching these milestones in only a month's time: