When you're about to spend several hours cooped up in a car, the choice of listening material can make or break the trip. Play the right thing on your car radio and the miles will just fly by. With that goal in mind, check out the top comedy podcasts for a road trip. Whether you're in the mood for education, social commentary, or pure entertainment, these podcasts will keep you laughing through the next state line.

Because podcasts have recently exploded in popularity, there's no shortage of these shows, which are tailor made for travel. It's hours and hours of free audio entertainment, so you can skip around until finding a show and host that fit your taste. And really, so many of these are brilliant, professional productions with great storytelling and hilarious comedic moments. As long as you're OK with the loads of commercials for affordable eyeglasses, foam mattresses, and website builders, there's really no downside to podcast listening. (And honestly, even the ad spots can be pretty charming when delivered by the right host.) Read on to find the new podcast that will keep you and all your passengers entertained and laughing all the way to your destination.

1. 'How Did This Get Made?' How Did This Get Made? Hosts Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas take an in-depth look at some of the most baffling films ever in the podcast How Did This Get Made? This show will make you think about the biology behind the film Junior, as well as the sound science of Geostorm. The episodes are hilarious even if you haven't seen the movie, but some of these forgotten classics definitely deserve a watch.

2.' Adulting' Is it ever acceptable to pay for a date in quarters, and exactly how often can you eat cereal for a meal? Hosts Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos help you navigate these tricky life questions in Adulting, the podcast for those of us who are pretty much winging it.

3. 'My Favorite Murder' My Favorite Murder This wildly popular true crime comedy podcast will make you a die-hard fan of the show (AKA Murderino) in no time. Hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark cover topics such as cults, serial killers, and unsolved murders in a surprisingly candid and hilarious way. Listen to a few episodes of My Favorite Murder and you'll stay out of the woods forever.

4. Comedy Bang! Bang! With plenty of interviews and character work, Comedy Bang! Bang! with host Scott Aukerman is unlike anything else out there. Your favorite comedian is probably on an episode, so go ahead and give it a listen.

5. 'Last Podcast On The Left' Whether they're discussing UFO sightings, cryptids, or serial killers, the hosts of Last Podcast on the Left will leave you cracking up. Only hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski can make topics like war crimes or deep conspiracy theories so freaking funny. (Fun fact: my husband and I listened to the Donner Party episodes while driving around Colorado on our honeymoon. It added a totally different vibe to our trip.)

6. 'Sawbones' If you like to get a little grossed out and learn something at the same time, then this is the show for you. Hosts Dr. Sydnee McElroy and her husband Justin discuss the weirdest stories from medical history on Sawbones. Every episode makes you feel so, so thankful about the advances in modern medical technology.

7. '2 Dope Queens' Although it's no longer releasing new episodes, the back catalog of 2 Dope Queens will make you fall in love with hosts Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams. These hilarious BFFs showcase some amazing female, POC, and LGBTQ performers on their classic podcast.

8. 'Page 7' Hosts Jackie Zebrowski, Molly Knefel, and Holden McNeely take a seriously hysterical look at celebrity gossip on Page 7. Laugh out loud as the hosts riff about everything from hot dog ambassadorships to the importance of mesh as a fashion necessity. It's a great listen even if you aren't super into celeb culture.

9. 'Wait Wait . . . Don't Tell Me!' It's the NPR news quiz show that makes current events slightly less frightening. Host of the show since 1998, Peter Sagal has made countless people laugh and scream answers at the radio during 'Wait Wait . . . Don't Tell Me!' broadcasts. Also in podcast form, this is a great show to keep you company during any trip.

10. 'The Dollop' A bi-weekly American history podcast, The Dollop is hosted by Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds, who highlight the absurdity in every story. It's all the wild tales that never made it into your AP History class.