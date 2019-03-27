With Easter just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about what to serve at your springtime feast. Whether you prefer an Easter brunch or your family tradition involves gathering around the table for a proper sit-down dinner, you'll love this roundup of simple and delicious Easter slow cooker recipes. From perennial favorites like quiche and pecan rolls to the more savory ham and grits, these holiday recipes are perfect for a leisurely Sunday spent with loved ones.

No matter what kind of meal you're preparing, if you're using a slow cooker, you know it's going to be a time-saver (in terms of prepping and tending — actual cooking time is another story). Some of the recipes below cook overnight, so you can wake up to the smell of eggs and bacon. Other recipes here take less than ten minutes to prep, so you can spend your morning sneakily hiding Easter baskets instead of sweating in the kitchen. Using a handy countertop appliance is definitely the way to go for this holiday, so you can be out there enjoying the egg hunt, not scrambling to get food ready for guests.

And, of course, no Easter brunch would be complete without a colorful beverage. Check out these pastel cocktails to pair with any of the yummy recipes below.

1. Crock-Pot Cinnamon Roll Casserole Spicy Southern Kitchen If you want to really impress your Easter guests, you'll want to serve this drool-worthy Crock-Pot cinnamon roll casserole recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen. It's ooey, gooey, and oh-so-good.

2. Easy Slow Cooker Quiche A Spicy Perspective This slow cooker ham and cheese quiche recipe from A Spicy Perspective is loaded with red peppers and broccoli, but you can also sub in your other favorite veggies, like mushrooms, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. The recipe is also flexible in regards to the pie crust: you can use store-bought or homemade (both taste great!) One note: make sure to buy parchment paper to be used as the liner in the pot so that you can remove it from the appliance and transfer it to a serving dish with ease.

3. Slow Cooker Maple Brown Sugar Ham Damn Delicious For many, it just wouldn't be Easter without some maple brown sugar ham and this slow cooker recipe from Damn Delicious feels perfectly festive for the occasion. Plus, if you make big enough to have leftovers, you can treat yourself to some amazing ham sandwiches the next day.

4. Crock-Pot Grits Spicy Southern Kitchen For a Southern-style Easter dinner, you can't go wrong with cheesy grits, like this recipe from a Spicy Southern Kitchen. They're perfectly seasoned and have the best creamy texture.

5. Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler A Spicy Perspective If you're looking for the perfect Southern treat to serve after Easter brunch, this sweet slow cooker peach cobbler recipe from A Spicy Perspective is the real deal. It features the best biscuit top and bourbon-infused filling. You can use frozen peaches too, which saves on money and mess.

6. Slow Cooker Cheesy Breakfast Potatoes Damn Delicious For a hearty Easter brunch, this slow cooker cheesy breakfast potato recipe from Damn Delicious is a great, easy option. All you have to do is add the ingredients directly into the appliance — there's thankfully no sautéing or cooking ahead of time. And the andouille chicken sausage gives the dish a nice kick.

7. Crock-Pot Creamed Corn Gimme Some Oven For those who prefer an Easter dinner over brunch, this simple, savory slow cooker creamed corn recipe from Gimme Some Oven is the perfect gluten-free side dish. It calls for just 6 ingredients and takes only a few minutes to prep.

8. Crock-Pot Egg Casserole Well Plated If you're looking for a simple Easter dish that cooks overnight, you need to make this seriously yummy Crock-Pot egg casserole recipe from Well Plated. With a little prep work the night before, you can wake up to the most amazing egg, fontina/feta cheese, veggie, bacon concoction. The best part? It will be waiting and ready after an early morning egg hunt.

9. Crock-Pot Oatmeal Strawberry Breakfast Bars Recipes That Crock These Crock-Pot oatmeal strawberry breakfast bars from Recipes that Crock are perfect to serve as a snack or at the end of a meal. They're so crumbly and delicious.

10. Slow Cooker Overnight Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole Mom on Timeout This slow cooker overnight ham and cheese breakfast casserole recipe from Mom on Timeout is a delightful way to start your Sunday. It's loaded with ham, cheese, hash browns, two different kinds of peppers, and green onion, so it's a satisfying entree. Best of all, it cooks the night before so you don't have to lift a finger on Easter morning.