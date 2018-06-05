11 Father's Day 2018 Gifts From Amazon That He'll Actually Use
Mother's and Father's Days are perfect opportunities to give absolutely useless gifts. There's a lot of pressure to give a great gift, but I've definitely fallen flat in the past with things that are potentially sitting in a closet at my parents' house this very minute. For those who can relate, I've scoured one of our favorite spots on the internet for Father's Day gifts from Amazon that your dad will actually use.
Your dad might enjoy being able to keep his beer cans super cold with a very cool Yeti koozie or hooking up his new hammock to the trees behind the house. This list definitely has options that will be appreciated by dads with many different interests, like a Kindle or luxury wireless earbuds. Whether you have a large budget or small, you can find something that your dad is going to love and use, rather than relegating it to a closet for years to come.
And of course, the beauty of a gift from Amazon is that you've still got loads of time to order and have it delivered in time for Father's Day! And if they're still not into these gifts (they must be the hardest person to shop for, ever) they can discreetly return it and use those Amazon credits for something that they know will get used.
A Fancy Koozie
It's technically just a beer koozie, but it's a very fancy beer koozie that locks your drink in place and will probably keep it cold until a week from Thursday. It's the Father's Day present your dad never knew he needed.
Really, Really, Really Good Ear Buds
Whether the dad in your life lifts weights or cycles along to Peloton videos, these are gear he actually wants and needs. Headphones can be hard to choose, but Bose is a brand that's hard to beat in this category, often warranting a slightly luxury price tag.
Something For His Tool Kit
Something For The Grill
Upgrade your dad's grilling tools with this cedar BBQ scraper board, and never worry about metal pieces getting stuck on the rack. It even has a cool rustic vibe to it.
A Money Clip That Does It All
Your dad probably has all the tools he needs in his garage, but this one is even more handy than a pocket knife. It's the size and slimness of a credit card but has wrenches, a bottle opener and a money clip.
A Culinary Gadget
If your dad loves spending time in the kitchen whipping up gourmet meals, he probably needs a sous vide. The latest in kitchen gadgetry will allow him to cook meat, and basically anything, really, to perfection.
Something To Chill In
Reading Material
Your dad is going to need something to read in his new hammock, right? A Kindle Paperwhite is easy on the eyes so he'll keep his sight fresh for watching the grandkids for at least another decade.
A Password Manager
Who doesn't need this thing? A little do-dad that helps you remember your passwords and keep them safe. No reviews on Amazon yet, so it's a bit of a gamble, but your dad might enjoy being on the cutting edge of this start-up technology.
A Duffle For Everything
My dad's got a weekend bag that he's been using since college. It's impressive for the sheer longevity, but not that impressive in looks and is clearly past its prime. Enter this personalized weekender bag that's a definite improvement on the decades-old version.
A Phone Case That Can Handle Anything
If your dad is anything like mine, he's using a phone case he found in the bottom of a drawer. It's definitely dinged up and not looking that spiffy. This case will be an upgrade, for sure.
Someone Who Actually Knows Where His Keys Are
Save your dad time with this key finder fob. It syncs to his phone so he can find his keys wherever he's in ear shot.