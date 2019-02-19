On any given day, there is a 55 percent chance of a trip to Target. I probably buy at least a quarter of my wardrobe there, especially my t-shirts. Lately, they've been bringing their graphic tee A-game, and I can't get enough. My favorites are the ones with a great message, like empowerment and feminism, because I want to defeat the patriarchy but I also need laundry detergent. In Target, I've got a store that can do both. I've collected 11 feminist shirts at Target that you will inevitably end up wearing on a future trip back and literally everyone will ask you about.
There are a ton of graphic t-shirts on Target.com, and while a disturbing number of them seem to revolve around alcohol, there's also many that are empowering and bold in their message. Thankfully, there are shirts in both child and adult size, so that everyone is able to appreciate and rock the message. Although it's worth noting that they are targeted at people who identify as femme/female adults and children, and I would love to see more feminist shirts for people who identify as masc/male as well. Because women and girls aren't the only feminists that exist, and it's important to share that with everyone.
1A T-Shirt Featuring Black Heroines
Ida, Maya, Fannie Lou, Harriet, & Sojourner
Ida Bell Wells-Barnett, Maya Angelou, Fannie Lou Hamer, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Sojourner Truth's names emblazon this empowering tee from Target.
2She Believed She Could, So She Did
She Believed She Could So She Did
Sometimes, you just need that little bit of push in your day. This can not only lift you up, but others who read it as well.
3Fierce And Strong
Boys aren't the only ones with muscles, and strength doesn't only come from the body. This shirt is perfect for kids, and the message is on point.
4Strong Like A Mother
Strong Like A Mother Maternity Tee
I carried around a baby for 38 weeks, throwing up every day, and then proceeded to push it out of my body while it literally ripped me a new one. If that's not strength, I don't know what is.
5Build Each Other Up
Teach our children while they're young that the best way to get ahead is to take care of one another and cheer each other on. There's room for everyone to succeed in this world.
6Perfect For Teens
The teen years are the hardest, and that's why this shirt is most important for them. It's not too old, and still says a lot.
7We Get Sh*t Done
8Empower Tee Shirt
No one needs more empowerment than our young girls. It's hard to be a girl, and we need to give them all the extra tools we can.
9We Breathe Fire
Sure, it's a Game of Thrones reference, but Khaleesi is a kick butt feminist, and I have no problem co-opting her movements.
10Girls Have No Limits
Girls Have No Limits Tee Shirt
Glass ceilings be damned. Teach your girls to blast through what blocks them.
11Sisterhood
Feminists often refer to themselves as "sisters." This shirt is blowing that up in multiple languages, and I think it's great.