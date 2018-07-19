Netflix has a lot of great shows. From Stranger Things to GLOW to the Marvel shows and everything in between. There is a show on Netflix for everyone to watch, including foreign language series. But just how many foreign language shows are on Netflix and which are the best to watch?

You may be surprised to learn that there are a variety of different foreign language shows on Netflix, covering a number of different genres, from cartoons to comedies to drama series. Just as there's a lot of original Netflix series, there are plenty of foreign language ones to choose from as well. It's just a matter of knowing where to look.

Though there has almost always been foreign language shows on the streaming platform, they're definitely getting more popular these days. Two new ones are The Forest and Strange Games, both of which has gotten a lot of attention in the media lately because they're just that good. But just because you may not be hearing as much about the other foreign language shows hiding on Netflix, doesn't mean they aren't just as good. Here are 11 foreign language shows on Netflix that you should give a try. Trust me, they're worth reading the subtitles.

Sacred Games Netflix The new series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Vikram Chandra. In the show, a policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies, and terrorists lives intersect in modern-day Mumbai. The center of the story is Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), a seasoned and cynical Bombay police officer, who gets an anonymous tip one morning that promises him the chance to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), criminal overlord of the G-Company. However, the two men will discover their cat and mouse game is part of a much larger plot.

The Forest (La Forêt) Netflix brings this suspenseful German Dutch series to a worldwide audience. In this drama, 16-year-old Jennifer disappears one night from her village in the Ardennes, a forest in southeast Belgium. Captain Gaspard Deker leads the investigation with local cop Virginie Musso, who knew Jennifer well. They are also helped by Eve, a lonely and mysterious woman.

Dark Netflix on YouTube If German thrillers are your thing, you'll love Dark. After two children disappear in a the German small-town of Winden, abysses are opened that turn the concept of time on it's head. Thus, the question isn't who took the children, but when.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Netflix Now on it's second season, this Spanish drama follows eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

3% Pedro Saad/Netflix This post-apocalyptic thriller is set in near-future Brazil, where a select few are allowed to join a privileged society after undergoing an intense and competitive process. The series is now on it's second season.

Oh My Ghost! Giphy If you're looking for something a bit more lighthearted, Netflix has plenty of K-Dramas you can enjoy. A popular one is Oh My Ghost!, which follows Na Bong Sun who gets possessed by the ghost of a confident young woman who seeks to solve her one unfinished business by hooking up Bong Sun's boss, famous chef Kang Sun-Woo.

Cable Girls (Las Chicas del Cable) Netflix on YouTube If you're looking for a feminist period dramedy, Cable Girls is the show for you. Set in 1928, four women in search of independence are brought together through their work as telephone operators.

Suburra Emanuela Scarpa/Netflix This crime thriller set in Rome describes how the Church, the state, organized crime, local gangs, and real estate developers collide and blur the lines between the legal and the illicit in their quest for power. Season 2 is now streaming.

DEVILMAN crybaby Netflix In this Japanese anime, a sensitive demon-boy is led into a brutal, generate war against evil by his mysterious friend, Ryo.

Marseille David Koskas / Netflix This French political drama begins with journalists surrounding the hospital where Robert Taro (Gérad Depardieu), the incumbent mayor of the city, is still in the intensive care unit as a result of his recent stroke. As the date of the upcoming election approaches, Robert's absence allows Lucas Barrès (Benoît Magimel) his shot to try to rise to power, but he's nine votes short to become the new mayor of Marseille. The second season is now streaming.