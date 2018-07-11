Keeping your kids entertained all summer is quite the chore, because the months of June, July, and August can feel like they drag on forever. Thankfully, the free summer activities for kids are here to give you and your family some fresh new ideas. Sometimes these simple, spontaneous activities are the ones that make the best memories.

Sure, your kids would probably love to spend the entire summer living inside the gates of Disney World, but the family budget only goes so far. You don't have to spend loads of cash to keep the little ones happy, though. Finding new activities in your town or even the living room can make the summer days fly on by.

For the most part, it's great to keep an open mind and use any free resources your city has to offer. Even if you live in a relatively quiet area, there's probably a cool local arts scene or new hiking trail to discover nearby. The summer is also a great time to help your kid catch up on reading or learn an entirely new skill. So lean in to the long days and make the most of summer fun with a little imagination and adventure.