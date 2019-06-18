Becoming a mom opens your heart, and also your wallet. Babies can be really expensive, between keeping a stock of diapers and wipes on hand, building a wardrobe that constantly needs to be replaced as they grow, and going through the trial and error of finding the right products for feeding and grooming. Signing up for freebies for pregnant moms can help you offset some of those costs, and it's also a great way to test out different products without making an expensive commitment.

Building your baby registry is one of the best ways to score some freebies, since just about every store offers you a gift for signing up. You might have to pay a small shipping fee for some of the goodies on this list, but the value you get in return makes up for it. You'll also want to follow your favorite baby brands on social media, as many typically announce limited time giveaways and free gifts. Don't forget as well that once you do find a brand you love, signing up for their rewards program can earn you even more freebies. Two years with two kids in diapers has earned me tons of Pampers Rewards that I've cashed in for everything from free theme park tickets to photo books to free toys.

These 11 freebies are also super easy to sign up for, and could help you find your new favorite products.

1. Amazon Welcome Box Courtesy Amazon Amazon's baby registry offers a box of free samples worth up to $35 to new parents who sign up. All you have to do is make sure that $10 worth of items from your registry is purchased, by you or anyone else.

2. Target's Welcome Kit Sign up for a Target baby registry, and you're entitled to a kit featuring $80 worth of freebies and coupons, according to Target.com. You can pick your kit up in store, but just make sure to call ahead to make sure they've got one in stock — they do sometimes run out.

3. buybuyBaby Goody Bag buybuyBaby's registry perks include a goody bag stuffed with free samples, plus a coupon for the store. You can pick one up in store, even if you start your registry online.

4. Walmart Baby Box Courtesy Walmart Starting up a registry at Walmart gets you a Baby Box. The free gift can include everything from a bodysuit to a bottle to lotion and detergent samples.

5. Hello Baby Box Babylist lets you build one central registry from multiple stores, and if you sign up for one, you'll get a free Hello Baby Box (just pay $5 shipping). Samples can includes Pampers Swaddlers, Cetaphil soaps and lotions, and Kiinde breastfeeding samples.

6. Enfamil Formula Enfamil Even if you're not sure whether you'll breastfeed or formula feed, having an an emergency formula stash on hand can give you some peace of mind. Enfamil Family Beginnings will send you free samples and coupons valued at up to $400 when you sign up.

7. Similac Formula Similac's StrongMoms Rewards also offers samples and coupons that could be worth as much as $400. The company will also periodically email you age appropriate nutrition and parenting tips.

8. Baby Box Co. Enrollment in Baby Box Co.'s program lets you earn rewards by watching educational videos about parenting. The rewards change, but as of this writing you can get a free safe sleep bundle for watching a video about newborn sleep, for example.

9. Medela Sign up for a free account with Medela's The Moms' Room and you'll not get Medela freebies, but you'll also receive access to free breastfeeding education videos on the site.

10. Noobie Box Noobie Box For a $7 shipping fee, you can score a free Noobie Box stuffed with baby goodies. What you get can vary, but it currently includes diapers, nursing pads, baby wipes, milk storage bags, and more.