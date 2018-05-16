It's mid-May, which means high schools everywhere are in peak graduation mode. It's an exciting time, to be sure. But if it's been a hot minute since you left high school, then the whole grad gift situation might leave you stumped. Thankfully, these high school graduation gifts for him that he'll actually want will help you choose the perfect present. You'll earn some serious points for these thoughtful gifts your grad will use long after the cap and gown have been returned.

High school graduation is an amazing experience, but it also marks the beginning of so many changes in your grad's life. Whether he's headed off to college, work, or some other adventure, it's always reassuring to know that the people nearest and dearest still have his back. The transition to adulthood can be thrilling but scary, so your acknowledgement of support probably means the world.

In general, gifts that help him prepare for his new life are helpful. Things to help him travel in style, stay healthy on the go, and accessorize his electronics are always great. And if you're super-stuck on gift ideas, just skip ahead to number 11. Literally everyone enjoys that particular present, so go nuts with it.