11 High School Graduation Gifts For Him, That He Was Actually Hoping For
It's mid-May, which means high schools everywhere are in peak graduation mode. It's an exciting time, to be sure. But if it's been a hot minute since you left high school, then the whole grad gift situation might leave you stumped. Thankfully, these high school graduation gifts for him that he'll actually want will help you choose the perfect present. You'll earn some serious points for these thoughtful gifts your grad will use long after the cap and gown have been returned.
High school graduation is an amazing experience, but it also marks the beginning of so many changes in your grad's life. Whether he's headed off to college, work, or some other adventure, it's always reassuring to know that the people nearest and dearest still have his back. The transition to adulthood can be thrilling but scary, so your acknowledgement of support probably means the world.
In general, gifts that help him prepare for his new life are helpful. Things to help him travel in style, stay healthy on the go, and accessorize his electronics are always great. And if you're super-stuck on gift ideas, just skip ahead to number 11. Literally everyone enjoys that particular present, so go nuts with it.
1A Super Shaving Kit
$15
Give your grad a serious razor. This kit includes a handle, three cartridges, shave gel, and even a travel cover. It's perfect for keeping a smooth shave, and the whole kit looks very grown up.Buy Now
2A Sturdy Travel Bag
If your new grad plans to do any traveling over the summer, a sturdy duffle bag is ideal. This bag from L.L. Bean is ideal for use as a carry-on, and it's the perfect size for a quick weekend trip. It's a bit of a splurge, but this duffle will probably last him for many years.Buy Now
3A Handy Notebook
$27
4A Netflix Gift Card
Give the gift of binge-worthy TV shows and movies. An e-gift card for Netflix will let your grad watch whatever, whenever, on whichever device. If you know that their go-to streaming choice is more along the likes of iTunes or Hulu, feel free to get them that instead.Buy Now
5Some Fresh Flip Flops
Look, I can't even pretend to know what's in fashion among high school grads today. But a flexible, waterproof pair of flip-flips are handy for almost any summer adventure. At the very least, they'll make some great shower shoes.Buy Now
6Some Next-Level Headphones
Upgrade those basic earbuds. These bluetooth headphones are waterproof, noise-cancelling, and comfortable. With an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars from almost 3,800 reviews on Amazon, these are some highly recommended headphones.Buy Now
7A Tough Tumbler
In my part of the world at least, people are completely obsessed with these cups. This stainless steel tumbler is has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot or cold no matter what the outside weather is doing. Bonus: These tumblers are even dishwasher safe.Buy Now
8A Battery Bank
Give your grad a little extra juice for his electronics. With both iPhone and micro USB ports, this backup charger can help power just about any device. It's ideal for travel, or any situation that calls for a full charge away from wall outlets.Buy Now
9Some Great Shades
With UV-protected lenses, these stylish sunglasses are legit easy on the eyes. Plus, the classic shape looks great on everyone.Buy Now
10A Cool LEGO Set
Hey, graduating high school doesn't mean giving up all the fun stuff. Consider giving your grad something that's just for fun, such as this gorgeous LEGO set. Everybody needs a little downtime, right?Buy Now
11Money In A Card
It's the gift that always fits, and this card makes it super easy. After receiving tons of cards with inspirational sayings about the future, your grad will appreciate this simple card with whatever amount of cash you tuck inside. It's the most versatile gift of all.Buy Now