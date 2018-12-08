11 Holiday 2018 Gifts For Dogs Who Always Make The Nice List, Even If They've Been A Little Naughty
When you're grabbing gifts for your kids this holiday season, don't forget Fido. Dogs who snuggle us, protect us, and make us laugh and smile all year long more than deserve a spot on the nice list. And while they may not understand the holidays or why you've suddenly dragged a tree into your house, they will understand that a yummy treat or a fun new toy means you love them, so consider wrapping up one of these awesome holiday gifts for dogs.
The great thing about giving your dog a holiday gift is that they'll probably love it no matter what, because they're generally just so easy to please. A dog who will happily scarf down that piece of food you dropped on the floor clearly isn't picky, so just imagine how hard their tail will be wagging when you present them with a stocking full of snacks or a brand new bone. (Now compare that to children who often have a lengthy list of very specific, very hard to find demands.) Just make sure to hide your doggy gifts well before it's time to unwrap, or your pup's nose might sniff them out.
Here are 11 sweet gifts for your best furry friend this holiday season.
1Pajamas
You don't want your pup to be left out when the rest of the family gets into their festive pajamas. This cute fleece set of doggy PJs is as adorable as it is cozy.
2Plush Toy
Give your furry friend a snuggle buddy for the holidays. This reindeer plush has an extra layer of material so it can withstand some chewing or games of fetch.
3Dog Stocking
Click to open expanded view Premium Pork Chomps
When you're hanging your stockings with care, don't forget your dog. This stocking comes pre-stuffed with pork treats and fun toys.
4Dog Bone
This festive dog bone is over a foot long, for hours of chewing and chomping.
5Holiday Toy Set
This holiday bundle comes with eight different toys they'll love, all packaged in a cute Christmas stocking.
6Cheese Treats
Cheddar & Parmesan Flavored Dog Treats
Your dog probably shouldn't share in your jumbo holiday popcorn tin, but this version of cheesy treats made for dogs is the next closest thing for them.
7Bandana
When everyone's getting dressed up for holiday parties, don't forget your pup. This cute bandana will make your doggy look dapper.
8Pet Pillow
Spoil your pup with a cozy pillow with their name embroidered on it.
9Fancy Pet Bed
Even doggos need a little privacy sometimes. This pup tent gives them a cozy place to crash.
10Puzzle Toy
Holiday Hide-a-Present Puzzle Toy
Three squeak toys fit inside this cute Christmas tree. Trying to get them out will keep your pup busy and happy.
11Boots
Your dog might love a good romp through the snow, but you may worry about his poor paws in the freezing cold. This cute set of boots will keep their feet protected from icy surfaces and especially snow-melting salt, which can really do a number on their paws.
This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching Mondays in December.