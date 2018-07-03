If you're cooking up a feast for the Fourth of July this year, consider thinking outside the grill. There are a ton of delicious and easy dishes you can make that don't involve cooking over a hot flame. In fact, these July 4th Instant Pot recipes might become your family's new favorites. And you don't even have to overheat the kitchen (or yourself) to prepare them.

Although the grill is a classic fixture of summertime cookouts, it isn't always the most accessible option. Maybe you live in an apartment or condo without easy access to a grill, or you just don't happen to have one at the moment. If you have my family's luck, there will be a torrential downpour any time you plan to cook outside, making grilling pretty much impossible. For all these reasons, it's smart to have a backup plan of sorts so you can still cook up all those summertime favorites without venturing outside.

This is where the Instant Pot shines. It can cook BBQ and other main dishes, sides, and even dessert with no problem. You can create an entire 4th of July dinner in this pressure cooker without ever lighting a grill or breaking a sweat. Now that's something worth celebrating.

1 Instant Pot Shrimp Boil Damn Delicious Create an amazing low country boil right in your kitchen. The Instant Pot shrimp boil from Damn Delicious can be ready to serve in just six minutes. It's the easiest shrimp recipe ever.

2 Instant Pot Sausage & Peppers Meatloaf and Melodrama It's like a hot dog taken to the next level. The Instant Pot sausage and peppers from Meatloaf and Melodrama is a flavorful dish you can prepare in no time. Basically, it's a perfect summer dish.

3 3-2-1 Dip Instant Pot Averie Cooks Warm, cheesy dips are a hit at any party, and this recipe is no exception. Courtesy of Averie Cooks, the 3-2-1 Dip for the Instant Pot is comfort food at its best. Just make sure you have plenty of chips on hand.

4 Instant Pot Beer Can Chicken Family Fresh Meals You can make this dish without ever touching the grill. The easy Instant Pot beer can chicken dish from Family Fresh Meals can be ready to eat in just 30 minutes. And best of all, you don't even have to deal with any charcoal bricks.

5 Chili Lime Tacos Mel's Kitchen Cafe Chili and lime spice up tacos like nothing else. So these chili lime tacos with mango salsa from Mel's Kitchen Cafe look like they're beyond flavorful. Plus, they're Instant-Pot friendly, which means you can whip up a batch of these bad boys any time.

6 Instant Pot Vegan Sloppy Joes Once A Month Meals When was the last time you enjoyed a batch of sloppy Joes? These Instant Pot vegan sloppy Joes from Once A Month Meals are made with lentils, brown rice, and a tangy sweet sauce.

7 Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Well Plated Packed with flavor, these potatoes are certain to become everyone's favorite side dish. The Instant Pot mashed potatoes from Well Plated include a bunch of fresh herbs, cheese, and a few extra ingredients to bring these potatoes to the next level.

8 Pressure Cooker Fudgy Brownies Taste and Tell Don't forget dessert. The pressure cooker fudgy brownies from Taste and Tell will be amazing after all that BBQ and spicy food.

9 BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches Mel's Kitchen Nothing says party like a little BBQ. These BBQ pulled pork sandwiches from Mel's Kitchen Cafe are sure to light up your 4th of July celebrations. Please note that the original recipe is tailored for a slow cooker, but Mel provides specific info about cooking it in an Instant Pot in the comments section.

10 Perfect Instant Pot New York Cheesecake Damn Delicious I did not realize that you can make cheesecake in an Instant Pot, so that's exactly what I'm doing tonight. Because the perfect Instant Pot New York cheesecake from Damn Delicious looks so good, I need to make this thing right away.