Now that the school year is finally over, you’ll have a lot more time to spend with your kids. On nicer days, you might go to the beach or to the park, but on days that are hot and rainy, you may prefer to stay indoors and enjoy some downtime. Luckily, you can find plenty of streaming content to keep your crew entertained. If you need some ideas, here’s a list of kids’ shows on Netflix to watch with the family this summer.

It’s not easy to find shows that both you and your kids can enjoy. My husband and I are serious TV watchers, after watching intense shows like Game of Thrones or The Handmaid’s Tale, we have a hard time enjoying kiddie programs. Luckily, Netflix has a variety of fun and interesting shows that both parents and their children can get excited about.

The best part about Netflix is that you can watch as many episodes as you want in one sitting, and then come back to it whenever you want. This way, your family can schedule outings and summer reading breaks without worrying about missing an episode. So, no matter what kind of TV you’re into, here are some great shows you can enjoy as a family.

Lost In Space Netflix on YouTube A reboot of the 1960’s series you may have watched as a kid, Lost In Space follows the Robinson family as they journey to distant worlds, with aliens and robots in tow.

Boss Baby: Back In Business Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Based on Dreamworks hit film, Boss Baby: Back in Business is an animated series that follows Boss Baby, his brother Tim, and their Baby Corp friends as they deal with new, adorable threats.

The Worst Witch Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Based on Jill Murphy’s series of books, The Worst Witch follows a young witch named Mildred Hubble who is still trying to find her magical footing while attending Miss Cackle's Academy for Witches.

No Good Nick Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Starring Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin, No Good Nick is a Netflix original sitcom that tells the story of a family who unknowingly invites a con artist teen to come live with their family.

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube If you’re kids love mermaids, they’ll love Mako Mermaids: An H20 Adventure. The series is centered around three mermaids of Mako Island, who come across a new human-turned-merman named Zac.

Dragons: Race to the Edge Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Based on the movie, How To Train Your Dragon, Dragons: Race to the Edge follows hiccup and Toothless on a series of thrilling and exciting adventures.

Stranger Things Netflix on YouTube If you're watching with your teen, you may want to check out one of the most popular shows on Netflix, Stranger Things. The award-winning series is centered around a group of ‘80s kids who come across some supernatural events in their quiet Indiana town.

Malibu Rescue Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Hang with the kids of Malibu Rescue, as these aspiring junior lifeguards take on the snobby kids of Malibu Beach, California.

A Series of Unfortunate Events Netflix on YouTube Based on Lemony Snicket’s series, A Series of Unfortunate Events follows Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire as they find themselves living with the greedy Count Olaf after their parent’s death. Through a series of misadventures, the siblings begin to learn more about their parents and the secret society they were connected to.

Family Reunion (Jul. 10) Netflix on YouTube Starring Tia Mowry and Emmy-Award winner Loretta Devine, Family Reunion is a Netflix original sitcom that follows the McKellans, a family that just moved from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to their extended family. Premieres Jul. 10.