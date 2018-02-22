You can always count on Netflix to keep it fresh: though there are already so many movies and shows to choose from, every month there's an influx of new content to keep your entire family entertained. As February enters its final weeks, it's time to take a look towards the future, which includes the various kids' TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March. If your little ones have already exhausted everything the streaming service has to offer, then they'll have all new options come March 1.

Though some shows or films will be leaving when February reaches its final days, more will be added to take their place. Many of those additions will be Netflix originals, too, so you know lots of amazing projects are waiting for you. There will be reinventions of old classics like Benji as well as continuations of beloved shows, plus the premieres of a few shows that might soon become much-loved favorites. There ought to be something for everyone on Netflix when March begins, and kids in particular will have a lot to choose from.

Without further ado, here are all the shows and movies coming to Netflix in March — as well as some special shout-outs that you and your kiddos won't want to miss.

Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 5 (March 2)

Netflix

Voltron has earned itself quite the dedicated fanbase, and luckily they won't have to wait very long to see the show continue.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 2 (March 9)

Netflix

If you've been missing the musical adventures of Poppy and Branch, then things are looking up for you: it won't be very long at all before the two trolls are back in action.

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (March 13)

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout will be one of Netflix's interactive shows for kids, adding a little more excitement to the series since kids can get involved in the story itself.

Spirit Riding Free, Season 4 (March 16)

Netflix

The friendship of Lucky and her trusty steed Spirit will face all new obstacles when the show returns this March.

Benji (March 16)

Netflix

When you hear the name Benji, you might think of a book from your childhood or the 1987 film you grew up with. This, however, is a remake: Netflix is bringing Benji back for a new generation, and he's just as adorable as ever.

On My Block (March 16)

Netflix

On My Block might better suit those teen and up, since it's a coming-of-age story that focuses on a group of friends in high school.

Little Women (March 28)

Little Women is a timeless classic no matter which version you grew up loving and now thanks to Netflix, you can introduce your family to the 1994 version of the March sisters.

Alexa & Katie (March 23)

Netflix

Another option for slightly older kids, Alexa & Katie tells the story of two besties as they enter their very first year of high school — while Alexa is undergoing cancer treatment. According the Teen Vogue, the friendship between the girls is heartwarming.

Dinotrux Supercharged, Season 2 (March 23)

Netflix

Animated series Dinotrux continues this month with its bizarre fusion of dinosaurs and trucks. Those who are a fan of both truly can't lose.

Reboot: The Guardian Code (March 30)

Netflix

This reboot of ReBoot is making its series premiere in just a few weeks. Hopefully fans of the original will find something to love here, too.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 2 (March 30)

After the first season left the Baudelaire children in a precarious position, Season 2 will catch up in time to see what other trouble they find themselves embroiled in as they try to escape their nefarious guardian Count Olaf.

But that's not all Netflix is debuting this month! You can look forward to everything on the full list below.

Also Coming To Netflix In March:

March 1

300

21 Thunder (Season 1)

2307: Winter's Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbuster 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Woman

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (The Eighteenth Year)

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

March 2

B: The Beginning (Season 1)

Flint Town (Season 1)

Girls Incarcerated (Season 1)

Les Affamés

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial

March 4

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

March 5

F The Prom

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes (Season 1)

March 6

Borderline (Season 1)

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

March 7

Aftershock

March 8

Bad Guys: Vile City (Season 1)

Ladies First

Marvel's Jessica Jones (Season 2)

March 9

A.I.C.O. Incarnation (Season 1)

Collateral (Limited Series)

Love (Season 3)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

Nailed It (Season 1)

The Outsider

March 10

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

March 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

March 13

Children of the Whales (Season 1)

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Terrance House: Opening New Doors (Part 1)

March 15

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (Season 1)

Tabula Rasa (Season 1)

The Hollywood Masters (Season 2)

March 16

Edha (Season 1)

Take Your Pills

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Wild Wild Country (Season 1)

March 19

In Search of Fellini

March 20

100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice

The Standups (Season 2)

March 21

Conor McGregor: Notorious

March 23

Game Over, Man!

Layla M.

Requiem (Season 1)

Roxanne Roxanne

Santa Clarita Diet (Season 2)

SWORDGAI The Animation (Part 1)

The Mechanism (Season 1)

March 24

Red Trees

March 27

Men on a Mission: 2018

March 28

50 First Dates

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

March 30

First Match

Happy Anniversary

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 2 Part 1)

Rapture (Season 1)

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Selección natural

The Titan

Trailer Park Boys (Season 12)

Trump: An American Dream (Season 1)

March 31

Let Me In

If you're looking for a show or movie to watch this upcoming month, then Netflix is sure to have something for you.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.