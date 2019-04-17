Y'all, Easter is mere days away, and the to-do list just keeps getting longer. No matter how many Peeps you buy, there will never be enough, and it'll be a miracle if the kids don't spill anything on their holiday outfits before your in-laws arrive. At least these last minute Instant Pot Easter recipes can make one part of your holiday weekend easier.

There never feels like there's quite as much time to get Easter dinner together as compared to Thanksgiving or Christmas, especially if you have to work on Good Friday. The day that ushers in the season of white shoes sneaks up on you, and figuring out what to serve for dinner — whether you're just feeding your fam or hosting a big get-together — can be tough. Sticking to Instant Pot recipes is a kindness you can do for yourself though, since it'll take at least one responsibility off of your plate. The alternative is to just feed your family chocolate bunnies all day, but I kind of doubt you want to deal with the aftermath of that sugar crash. (Save all leftover chocolate for yourself, obviously.)

Read on for some pressure cooker recipes for Easter, and take comfort in the knowledge that at least one aspect of the day will be simple.

1. Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs Gimme Some Oven Hard boiled eggs are an egg-cellent choice for an Easter appetizer, and this recipe courtesy of Gimme Some Oven takes a mere 15 minutes to make from start to finish. If you have eggs and water at home, you're ready to go.

2. Instant Pot Ham With Sweet And Spicy Honey Glaze My Heart Beets Ham is almost as expected as on Easter as chocolate bunnies are, so being able to make it in your Instant Pot is a game-changer. My Heart Beets's recipe only needs 10 minutes in your pressure cooker, so you can have dinner ready in a snap.

3. Instant Pot Chipotle Braised Lamb Shank A Cozy Kitchen If your family is more into lamb on Easter than ham, you can give this Instant Pot Chipotle Braised Lamb Shank a whirl for your holiday meal. Created by A Cozy Kitchen, you can have the recipe ready in an hour, and you'll love the spicy flavor.

4. Instant Pot Carrot Ginger Soup Well Plated Carrot is another ingredient you'll expect to see on your Easter table, but this soup offers Bugs Bunny's favorite snack in a surprising way. Courtesy of Well Plated, it's packed with veggies, and it's the perfect serving size for a family of four, which is great if you're keeping your celebration cozy this year.

5. Instant Pot Keto Crustless Quiche A Spicy Perspective Doing Easter brunch instead of dinner this year? Then you'll want to take a look at this Instant Pot Keto Crustless Quiche recipe created by A Spicy Perspective. It comes together in just 40 minutes, and the combination of rosemary and red pepper flakes will jolt you awake after that late night egg stuffing sesh.

6. Instant Pot Parmesan Garlic Artichokes Family Fresh Meals Artichokes are a traditional Easter food in Italy according to The Local, and you can add them to your dinner table in under 20 minutes thanks to this recipe from Family Fresh Meals. All you'll need is five ingredients to make this picture perfect side.

7. Instant Pot Shrimp Boil Damn Delicious If you have 20 minutes and an Instant Pot, you can make this Instant Pot Shrimp Boil from Damn Delicious. The seafood dish will be light, so you'll have plenty of room left for eating the candy the kids didn't find.

8. Instant Pot Scalloped Potatoes Simply Happy Foodie Casseroles are a holiday hero, and this Instant Pot Scalloped Potatoes recipe from Simply Happy Foodie makes the crowd pleaser even easier to prepare. Even better, the Monterey Jack cheese used in the recipe offers a nice twist on the classic.

9. Instant Pot Ham And Cheese Tortellini Meatloaf and Melodrama One of the best things about Instant Pots is that they can help you make your entire meal in one foul swoop, as you can see in this Ham and Cheese Tortellini recipe courtesy of Meatloaf and Melodrama. It'll give you holiday-appropriate ham, but you won't have to make any sides since it's combined with tortellini and three kinds of cheese. The best part? It's ready in nine minutes.

10. Instant Pot Honey Cinnamon Carrots Five Heart Home Easy-to-grab foods are often the best move when you've got little kids, and these Instant Pot Honey Cinnamon Carrots are a yummy and super simple choice as an Easter appetizer. Courtesy of Five Heart Home, these sweet treats only need two minutes in the pressure cooker. The HBIC (Head Bunny In Charge) will be pleased.