Easter weekend has a lot of moving parts, especially if you celebrate it big. You have to create an epic egg hunt, make sure the kiddos have matching pastel clothes, and oh yeah, casually make a holiday meal. But the good news is that whether you're having a big party or just hanging at home, there are last minute slow-cooker recipes for Easter that can cut down on your cooking time, freeing you up for more festivities.

Think about it: You're already going to have to wake up in the wee hours of the morning to fill plastic eggs with candy and hide them in every nook and cranny of your house, and when you finally finish, it'll probably be time to get the kiddos up and into their Sunday Best. It's unrealistic to think you'll have hours to spend in the kitchen that day, so relying on your slow cooker is a power move. You can put your meal together by throwing the ingredients into the pot before you get to egg hiding, and you won't have to think about dinner again until it's ready. Consider it your Easter gift to yourself.

So read on for some festive and tasty dishes you can make in your slow cooker on Easter Sunday, and don't forget to stock up on Peeps and chocolate bunnies before it's too late.

1. Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Ham Five Heart Home Ham is the go-to dish for many families on Easter Sunday because it's big enough to feed a crowd, and preparing it in your slow cooker makes it easy peasy. This recipe from Five Heart Home has a yummy brown sugar glaze that'll feel gourmet, but you'll only need 10 minutes to prep it. Toss it in your slow cooker, and spend the day Easter egg hunting while it cooks.

2. Crock Pot Mac And Cheese Brown Eyed Baker Brown Eyed Baker makes another Easter classic simple to get on the table with her Crock Pot Mac And Cheese. The recipe will feed a group of eight, making it ideal if you're hosting a big group this year, and you'll only need to spend 30 minutes putting it together before you let the slow cooker work its magic.

3. Slow Cooker Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes Damn Delicious Potatoes usually end up on the table in some form at holiday gatherings in the U.S., and scalloped tots work well for Easter since they're not too heavy. This recipe from Damn Delicious adds thyme, nutmeg, and gruyere and parmesan cheese for a flavorful dish that everyone will love. Less than 10 ingredients are necessary to create the delectable side.

4. Slow Cooker Spiced Lamb Gyros Climbing Grier Mountain According to History.com, the tradition of eating lamb on Easter actually dates all the way back to the Israelites sacrificing sheep in the Old Testament, but that doesn't mean you have to prepare it the same way people have been for thousands of years. These Slow Cooker Lamb Gyros With Frites And Mint Aioli from Climbing Grier Mountain are a fun twist on the classic, and they're perfect if you're having a more casual Easter feast.

5. Slow Cooker Shrimp And Artichoke Barley Cara's Craving Feeling fish for your feast? This Slow Cooker Shrimp and Artichoke Barley from Cara's Cravings is a good fit for your holiday meal. It's packed with tons of tasty ingredients, like shrimp, garlic, onions, spinach, and more. Cara's recipe serves a smaller group, so it's ideal if you're keeping your celebration intimate.

6. Slow Cooker Carrot Cake Mom On Timeout The Easter Bunny won't visit your house if you don't have some kind of carrot dish prepared for him, and this Slow Cooker Carrot Cake, courtesy of Mom On Timeout, is a sweet way and festive treat to offer the keeper of the eggs. With just 10 minutes of prep, you'll have a fresh cake and cream cheese frosting for extra kick.

7. Crock Pot Three Cheese Mashed Potatoes Half Baked Harvest This recipe from Half Baked Harvest is a good alternative to the scalloped potatoes if your fam prefers mashed but still wants some cheesy goodness. Carve out 15 minutes to put the ingredients together, and you'll have a savory side big enough to feed a group.

8. Crock Pot Green Bean Casserole Family Fresh Meals Green bean casserole is a holiday dinner staple (in the south, anyway), so why not make it your slow cooker? Plus, you can prep this rendition from Family Fresh Meals in just five minutes.

9. Slow Cooker Apple Bread Pudding Princess Pinky Girl Hot cross buns are usually an Easter go-to, but making the sweet rolls can be kind of time consuming. This Slow Cooker Apple Bread Pudding from Princess Pinky Girl is a low-maintenance alternative that'll fulfill your sweet tooth cravings without the fuss.

10. Slow Cooker Creamed Corn Gimme Some Oven Need a mega-easy dish to make for that last minute potluck you were invited to? This Slow Cooker Creamed Corn recipe, courtesy of Gimme Some Oven, requires only six ingredients and two minutes of prep. Voila.