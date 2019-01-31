The Lunar New Year arrives on February 5, which means families who celebrate it are busy sweeping away the dust of the past year (both literally and figuratively), planning their menus for a lavish dinner, and getting ready to hand out red envelopes to some lucky kids. Whether a child is learning more about a traditional part of their own culture or getting their first introduction to a holiday that billions of people celebrate, there are lots of super cute Lunar New Year children's books that can help get them in the holiday spirit.

The Lunar New Year is typically welcomed with a big family dinner, fireworks, red decorations, and parades featuring dancers dressed like lions and dragons according to The Culture Trip. All of these festive scenes come to life in these gorgeous children's books, thanks to stunning illustrations. There are books that work for the youngest readers (like the ones that are more likely to chew on their books than read them), and stories that will keep older kids hooked until the very end.

Though the year of the pig is just days away, you still have time to snag any one of these 11 titles, because they're all available on Amazon Prime.

1 'The Nian Monster' By Andrea Wang 'The Nian Monster' $14 Andrea Wang Every year when the Lunar New Year arrives, the Nian monster shows up with it. It's up to Xingling to stop the monster before he destroys the city of Shanghai in this tale beautifully illustrated by Andrea Wang.

3 'Baby's First Chinese New Year' 'Baby's First Chinese New Year Board Book' $6 DK Children The tiniest readers can learn all about the holiday with this adorable board book. It gives little ones a look at the sights and colors of the Lunar New Year, from traditional clothing to colorful lanterns to the animals that represent the years in the Chinese zodiac.

4 'Bringing In The New Year' By Grace Lin 'Bringing in the New Year' $8 Grace Lin A Chinese-American family is awaiting the Lunar New Year in this colorful book, and everyone is doing their share to get ready for the holiday. The story also comes in a board book edition for younger readers.

6 'Curious George Dragon Dance' By H.A. Rey 'Curious George Dragon Dance' $5 H. A. Rey Curious George is learning all about the Lunar New Year, and your child can, too. The paperback version of this book is just $5, but you can also get a hardcover version perfect for gift giving for $13.

7 'My Lucky Little Dragon' By Joyce Wan 'My Lucky Little Dragon' Board Book $7 Joyce Wan Each page of this adorable board book introduces little ones to one of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac. The year of the dragon doesn't roll around again until 2024, but it will work just as well to celebrate the start of the year of the pig.

10 'Sam And The Lucky Money' By Karen Chinn 'Sam and the Lucky Money' $10 Karen Chinn Children traditionally receive gifts of cash in red envelopes for the Lunar New Year, and in this tale by Karen Chinn, Sam's trying to decide how he'll spend his four dollars. His journey through Chinatown, however, makes him think twice about what he really values.