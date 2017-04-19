A first Mother's Day is a pretty big deal. The new mom in your life is likely still adjusting to the title, and having an entire day dedicated to celebrating her transition into motherhood is important. Since a newborn isn't old enough to choose a gift for mom themselves, significant others or family members may have to do the dirty work of figuring out Mother's Day gifts for them to give. Luckily, anyone who is in the market for a few Mother's Day gift idea from baby won't have to search too hard, because there is no shortage of unique gift ideas.

Whether the mom in your life had her baby in the last week or last year, feeling appreciated is one of the best gifts you can give her. And, luckily, most moms aren't that hard to please when it comes to gifts connected to their sweet baby.

There's a good mix here of jewelry and fun "mom" themed items, as well as sweet products like record players and planters to help her feel cozy at home. Just remember to sign the card from baby.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Gemstone Mama Bracelet Set Gemstone Mama Bracelet Set Akola | $98 See on Akola How sweet is this mama bracelet? Handcrafted by women in Uganda using local and sustainable materials, Akola prides itself on creating beautiful designs that champion and lift up women around the world. This stylish stretch bracelet set features cultured pearls, turquoise howlite gemstones, recycled glass, and gold tones metal letters. Love the color combo, too!

2. “Aloe You Very Much” planter 'Aloe You Very Much' planter Etsy | $23.75 See on Etsy Maybe I’m just a sucker for a cute pun, but I love this “Aloe” planter very much. Hand-painted and stamped in Toronto, Bolt & Rally is a small design studio creating adorable products on Etsy. Perfect for the plant-loving new mom, I feel like every home needs an aloe plant, and this is a sweet way to feature one.

3. Cloverpost Mama Necklace Cloverpost Mama Necklace Anthropologie | $128 See on Anthropologie New moms with an eye for clean, minimalist designs will love this “Mama” necklace designed by Cloverpost, a Nashville-based jewelry line and available at Anthropologie. It layers beautifully with another necklace, but is delicate and sweet enough to stand on its own. Now how can I casually get this photo in front of my husband?

4. Farmgirl Floral Arrangement Farmgirl Flowers bouquet Farmgirl Flowers | $89 See on Farmgirl During the month of May (and perfectly timed with Mother’s Day), Farmgirl Flowers is donating $10 of the price of their “With Heart” bouquet to Every Mother Counts, a non-profit on a mission to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere. Your 25-stem arrangement of seasonal florals in peach and orange tones will arrive in Farmgirl Flowers’ signature upcycled burlap wrap (sourced from Bay Area coffee roasters), and it's a sweet way to give back to other moms this year.

5. “Multitasking Mommy” Gift Set The Multitasking Mommy Gift Set Soon Skincare | $50 See on Soon Skincare For the multi-tasking mom who deserves a bit of self-care (and millions of mothers raise their hands), a variety of gift sets are available at Soon Skincare, which specializes in bringing South Korean skincare to a broader audience. And while spa days are off the table for the time being, Soon’s “Multitasking Mommy” bundle is a step in that direction. The set includes a Biocellulose Firming Face Mask, Pomegranate Hydrogel Eye Patch, and Strawberry Lip Mask with Collagen delivered with their signature toiletry bag.

6. “Mommy and Me” Robe & Outfit From Coco Moon “Mommy and Me” robe & outfit from Coco Moon Coco Moon | $84 See on Coco Moon Love the idea of matching with your baby, but getting dressed up to hang out at home seems like too much of an effort? Hawaii-based Coco Moon has new moms covered with their gorgeous silky smooth robes and matching outfits in a variety of styles (onesie, dress, or romper) for your little one. I personally love this Golden Hibiscus pattern.

7. Jem & Bea “Mama” Clutch In Leopard Jem and Bea Mama Clutch in Leopard Scandiborn | $67.95 See on Scandiborn Everyone can use a little leopard print in their life. This stylish clutch from Scandiborn is the perfect little accessory for all your essentials, either on its own or within a larger bag, and with or without the baby. I love the embossed gold lettering for that added touch.

8. Daily Harvest Gift Box Daily Harvest Gift Box Daily Harvest | $75 See on Daily Harvest Let’s be honest, food delivery these days is the way to go. Always thinking about what to make for your next meal is stressful enough on a normal day, but throw in a new baby and a pandemic and life can seem simply out of control for a new mom. Gift a box of Daily Harvest and she can fill it with her choice of nine delicious smoothies, bowls, flatbreads, soups, lattes and bites.

9. Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art Minted | $48 See on Minted Minted is so much more than holiday cards and birthday party invitations. The brand has transformed into a design marketplace featuring work from an amazingly talented group of artists from around the world, creating gifts like this one, which would make such a sweet photo gift for Mother’s Day. Choose from a variety of sizes and framing options, starting at $48. A special shout out to Minted’s spring bags and scarves line, too — who knew?

10. Lauren Conrad Trinket Tray Lauren Conrad LC Trinket Tray Kohl's | $36 $23.40 See on Kohl's Whether mom needs a place by the sink to hold her rings or just want an easy drop zone for her watch, the Lauren Conrad trinket tray is a must. It keeps counters clear, gives her a safe place to put things, and also features a sweet koala with her baby on her back.