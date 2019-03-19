Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end. What goes up must come down. When one door closes another one opens. Nothing good lasts forever. Have I fed you enough idioms yet? Because it's my turn to tell you the movies leaving Netflix in April and we probably won't be best friends after you read this, but don't shoot the messenger, OK? I'm just as sad as you are going to be about it.

The bright side of these monthly cleanses is that the network replaces what they remove and then some, and sometimes the replacement is a fairly even match. For example, Idis Elba's BBC series Luther will no longer be available to stream on the platform, but the network has made up for that in their own way by giving Elba his own comedy series, Turn Up Charlie, about a DJ turned manny trying to become successful. No — the replacement isn't always an exact match.

A few classic comedies will leave Netflix in April, including some Adam Sandler movies, which is a surprise considering his deal with the network. This list includes the 11 movies or franchises you are most likely to miss — in case there are some you want to curl up on the couch and watch with the family.

Sex & The City: The Movie Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This one hits me right in the heart. March is your last chance to catch up with Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte on Netflix. Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) leaves in April.

Silver Linings Playbook Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not even Oscar-winning films are exempt from Netflix's jaws. Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook. Plus, it's another example that Bradley Cooper has chemistry with everyone. At least you have until April 18 to watch it.

American Pie Giphy American Pie is definitely not a movie you can enjoy with the kiddos, but its one of the most popular movies on the list to get the axe this month. The 1999 comedy stars Jason Biggs, Jennifer Coolidge, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan and many more. Maybe grab a bottle of wine and a few friends to enjoy this one with... if it's your thing.

Happy Feet Giphy 2006's Happy Feet was definitely a hit with kids and adults alike. Plus it makes me think of the Pharell song, which instantly makes me feel happy. And the late Robin Williams vocies characters in the film, so how could you go wrong?

Happy Gilmore Giphy Speaking of happy, Adam Sandler's 1996 hit Happy Gilmore is one of two of his movies leaving Netflix this month. I don't see the appeal of golf, to be honest. But who wouldn't try their luck at the sport to save their grandma's house? I mean, I'd be better off just giving her a room, but I digress...

Billy Madison Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While we're talking about Sandler, his 1995 hit comedy Billy Maddison about a lazy guy who has to repeat his entire education in order to inherit his father's hotel empire is also leaving the network.

A Lot of James Bond Films Giphy If you're a James Bond fan, forgive me. But so many of his films are leaving Netflix, it's easier for us all if I just give you one list. Here it goes: Live and Let Die (1973,) Goldfinger (1964,) Die Another Day (2002,) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Casino Royale (2006) are all leaving Netflix in April.

A Trio of Star Wars Movies Giphy Star Wars fans, brace yourselves. You will no longer be able to feel the force in April. Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions are all leaving the platform.

L.A. Confidential Giphy Netflix is getting tough on cops this month by eliminating 1997's Oscar-winning L.A. Confidential from their library. The film stars Russell Crowe, Danny Devito, Guy Pierce and Kim Basinger. It's about three wildly different cops who investigate murders and serve their own brand of justice.

Heat Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a crime thriller of a different kind, check out Heat before it's gone. The hit 1995 film starring Al Pacino and Robert De Nero is about a group of criminals who accidentally leave behind a trail of clues about their latest bank robbery for police to follow.