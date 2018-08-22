Every month Netflix rolls out new movies and TV shows for viewers to stream, and September looks to be a big month for the streaming site. From new Marvel movies to more rom-coms, Netflix has something for everyone in September. So here are 11 movies and shows coming to Netflix in September that you should definitely keep an eye out for.

Although it's always sad to see movies and TV shows leave Netflix at the end of the month, Netflix usually makes the loss worthwhile by its new offerings. In September there will be a number of blockbuster movies coming to the streaming site that'll you want to watch again and again. Also, if you loved To All the Boys You've Loved Before you should be excited to know that Peter Kavinsky, sorry Noah Centineo, is starring in another Netflix rom com with Stranger Things star Shannon Purser.

Besides movies there are also a number of great shows on the way. The next installment of the Marvel Netflix series comes in September as well as the latest seasons of some of your favorite shows. There is so much to look forward to in September, so check out the highlights below and plan your month accordingly.

Quantico Season 3 (Sept. 2) Giphy If you missed the third and final season of Quantico you will be able to stream it on Netflix this September.

Black Panther (Sept. 4) Giphy If you're like most people you have probably already seen Black Panther more than once, but when a movie's this good it is worth seeing again and again. Thankfully, since it is coming to Netflix in September you can watch it as many times as you want.

Marvel's Iron Fist Season 2 (Sept. 7) Giphy Danny Rand is back to face new foes as the Iron Fist in the second season of Marvel's Iron Fist.

Sierra Burgess is a Loser (Sept. 7) Netflix on YouTube The film, which is being hailed as the perfect antithesis to Insatiable, follows Sierra Burgess (Shannon Purser) who through mistaken identity ends up catfishing a cute boy, Jamey (Noah Centineo). Rather than confess, Sierra enlists the help of the popular mean girl, Veronica (Kristine Froseth), to keep her virtual relationship with Jamey going.

American Vandal Season 2 (Sept. 14) Giphy The popular mockumentary is returning for its second season and it is set to be even funnier than the first.

American Horror Story: Cult (Sept. 18) Giphy Before the new season of the horror anthology comes out, you can catch up by watching Cult on Netflix, along with the other previous seasons.

Maniac (Sept. 21) Netflix on YouTube Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, this new limited series by Cary Joji Fukunaga tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Hill), two strangers who join the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial.

Nappily Ever After (Sept. 21) Netflix on YouTube Based on the novel of the same name by Trisha R. Thomas, the movie tells the story of Violet Jones (Sanaa Lathan) who has a seemingly perfect life. However, when her boyfriend, Clint, gives her a puppy instead of engagement ring and an accident at the hair dresser does not end well, Violet is forced to question if she is really living the kind of life she wants.

Quincy (Sept. 21) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This new documentary will give viewers an intimate look into the life of icon Quincy Jones. The documentary will feature interviews with Jones as well as his daughter, Rashida Jones.

The Walking Dead Season 8 (Sept. 23) Giphy Miss the latest heartbreaking season of The Walking Dead? Now you can catch up by streaming the entire season on Netflix. Make sure you have some tissues nearby.

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time (Sept. 25) Giphy Filled with beautiful cinematography and an even more beautiful story, this film adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's classic novel is a must see. Thankfully, if you haven't already seen it it's coming to Netflix.