Every month, Netflix cleans out its metaphorical closet only to fill it up again with shiny new items. For every show or movie vanishing from the streaming service, another will arrive to take its place. And these 11 Netflix originals premiering in May are some that you won't want to miss. They span vastly different genres and cover all kinds of themes, so there should be something for every member of the audience to enjoy.

Those interested in true crime will be able to find something to watch next month, with shows and films that explore memorable cases from decades past. But if you're a horror fan who'd prefer something less grounded in reality, there are are quite a few strange and inventive projects on offer, too. And if you'd rather not take a walk on the dark side, then you can indulge in any number of romantic comedies instead. Whatever your mood is this spring, Netflix will do its best to match it.

These aren't all of the movies and series joining the streaming service in May, so be prepared for an even greater influx of content over the next few weeks. These 11 Netflix originals are just some things you might want to keep an eye out for.

Dead To Me (May 3) Netflix on YouTube Dead To Me stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two friends who meet under unlikely circumstances. They're brought together by their grief support group, though it soon becomes clear that Cardellini's character isn't all she appears to be. Still, she might be just who Applegate needs right now.

Tuca & Bertie (May 3) Netflix on YouTube From the creator of BoJack Horseman comes the tale of besties Tuca and Bertie, who navigate their complicated lives while supporting each other through it all. Fill that Broad City void with some anthropomorphized animals.

The Last Summer (May 3) Netflix on YouTube Netflix adds The Last Summer to its growing collection of teenage romantic comedies. This movie takes place in the summer before college, when four friends have to figure out what they want the rest of their lives to look like.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile (May 3) Netflix on YouTube Zac Efron has already gotten a lot of press for his portrayal of the truly repugnant Ted Bundy in this original movie. The story explores at his crimes from the perspective of his girlfriend Liz (Lily Collins), a woman coming to terms with the fact that the man she loves is a serial rapist and murderer.

The Society (May 10) Netflix on YouTube If you're searching for a new teen mystery, then look no further. Deadline describes The Society as a "modern take on Lord of the Flies," though it sounds like there's a touch of The Twilight Zone in there too. A group of teens are dropped into a strange, empty version of their hometown and have to figure out what's going on — and how to get out.

Wine Country (May 10) Netflix on YouTube Are you prepared for a Netflix film starring an Avengers-style pantheon of female comedians? Rachel Dratch, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, and Maya Rudolph play a group of besties who take a trip through wine country that brings with it all kinds of highs and lows. Tina Fey and Jason Schwartzman pop up in the trailer, too.

See You Yesterday (May 17) Netflix on YouTube See You Yesterday blends science fiction with some very painful realities. Teenagers C.J. and Sebastian unlock the secrets of time travel and decide to use their invention to save her brother Calvin, who was shot and killed after an altercation with the police.

WHAT / IF (May 24) Netflix on YouTube Renée Zellweger takes center stage in WHAT / IF, a noir series that seems like it will keep its audience guessing. Per the AV Club, Zellweger is a mysterious woman who makes an unexplained offer to a newly married couple that seems like it'll change everything for everyone involved.

The Perfection (May 24) Netflix on YouTube The trailer for The Perfection starts off uneasy but becomes more unsettling as it goes on. Allison Williams and Logan Browning play two talented cellists whose rivalry becomes increasingly surreal — and terrifying — over the course of the movie.

When They See Us (May 31) Netflix on YouTube Created by Ava DuVernay, When They See Us tells the true story of the Central Park Five, five teenagers of color who were wrongfully accused and convicted of rape in 1989. They spent years in prison before their convictions were vacated in 2002. Reexamining the case now will explore just how lasting its repercussions were.