From psychological thrillers to updated classics, there is plenty to watch as you sip your pumpkin spice lattes this fall. With all the competition and growth among digital, network, and streaming media outlets, TV fans are getting a ton of new content to watch. Sure, you’ll want to catch up with your old TV favorites, but just in case you’re hunting for something fresh, here are 11 new shows to watch this fall.

Back in the day, when only network TV was king, there was limited content to consume. But with growing streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix — and more content coming from Youtube, Facebook Watch, and Apple TV — the ball game has changed completely. More and more shows are being produced and distributed each year, and fans are getting to reap the benefits.

With all the countless new shows coming down the pipeline, it will be hard to figure out which ones to watch. So, if you need a little help deciding how to schedule your DVR, here are some of the most anticipated new series coming to your screens this fall. Personally, I think I'm most excited to see The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but that's just me.

The First Hulu on YouTube Hulu’s futuristic new series, The First, follows a group of astronauts who are racing to become the first humans to step foot on Mars. The cast is led by Academy Award winning actor Sean Penn and British actress Natascha McElhone (Designated Survivor), who plays the aerospace tycoon funding and running the entire operation. The First premieres on September 14 on Hulu.

Maniac Netflix on YouTube One of the most anticipated shows this fall is Netflix’s new sci-fi dramedy, Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as patients undergoing pharmaceutical drug trials. Directed by Cary Fukunaga (True Detective), the show promises to be mind-bending, following Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux) as he experiments on his patients with a drug that he claims will solve all of their problems. Maniac premieres on Netflix on September 21.

Manifest Manifest on YouTube Manifest is NBC’s new supernatural drama that follows the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, as they land to discover that they have been missing for five years. After reconnecting with their families, who thought they were dead for all these years, the passengers realize that they might be part of something bigger than they know. The cast includes Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time) and Melissa Roxburgh (Valor) and comes from Back to the Future creator Robert Zemeckis. Manifest premieres on Monday, September 24 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

New Amsterdam New Amsterdam on YouTube If you love medical dramas, NBC has an inspiring new show for you this fall. New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) as the new medical director of a historic public hospital, where he aims to disrupt the bureaucratic status quo and provide patients with exceptional care, regardless of the cost. New Amsterdam premieres on Tuesday, September 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

A Million Little Things ABC on YouTube ABC’s new family drama, A Million Little Things follows a group of friends as they reevaluate their lives after struggling with the death of one of their own. The show stars David Giuntoli (Grimm), Ron Livingston (Office Space), and Christina Moses (Containment). A Million Little Things premieres on Wednesday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Haunting Of Hill House Steve Dietl/Netflix Based on Shirley Jackson’s novel, The Haunting of Hill House, is Netflix’s latest horror series. It follows a family of five siblings who grew up in the titular haunted house. Now as adults, their youngest sister’s death has pulled them together to confront the symbolic, and possibly literal ghosts of their past. The Haunting of Hill House premieres on Netflix on October 12.

Light as a Feather Rachael Thompson/Hulu Reminiscent of the 90’s cult classic, The Craft, Hulu’s new horror series Light as a Feather, follows a group of young teens as they play the witching game “Light as a feather, stiff as a board.” When the young women in the group start dying off, it becomes clear that something very sinister is at work. Light as a Feather premieres on October 12 on Hulu.

The Romanoffs Prime Video on YouTube From the creators of Mad Men, Amazon’s new drama, The Romanoffs, tells the stories of eight different people around the world — all of whom claim to be descendants of the Russian royal family. The series features a notable cast, including Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Christina Hendricks, Noah Wyle, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, and Paul Reiser. The Romanoffs premieres on October 12 on Amazon.

The Rookie ABC on YouTube Fans of Castle and Firefly will be excited to see Nathan Fillion back on screen in ABC’s new crime drama, The Rookie. Fillion plays a middle-aged man who leaves his small town life to become the oldest rookie in the LAPD, but things don’t go as smoothly as he anticipated. The Rookie premieres on Tuesday, October 16 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Diyah Pera/Netflix Your favorite teenage witch is getting an update, and on Netflix’s new series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, her world is going to be a lot darker than you remember. The series was originally slated for release with CW, as a companion series to Riverdale, but eventually found a home on Netflix. It will revisit Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her two aunts, Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis) as they try to help Sabrina figure out her new found abilities. Netflix described the new series to be “tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist,” which sounds much more intense than any Sabrina story told before. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Netflix on October 26.